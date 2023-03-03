2023 WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball championship breakdown: Lincoln Park vs. North Catholic

By:

Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 5:21 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Brandin Cummings leaps over South Allegheny’s Dashawn Carter during WPIAL 4A boys quarterfinal action Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Moon Area High School.

WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball final

No. 1 Lincoln Park vs. No. 6 North Catholic

9 p.m. Friday, Petersen Events Center

Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com

On the air: KDKA (1020 AM, 100.1 FM), WBVP (1230 AM, 99.3 FM), WMBA (1460 AM)

WPIAL titles: Lincoln Park 5 (2021, ’19, ’18, ’14, ’12); North Catholic 5 (2020, ’17, ’16, ’10, ’09)

Lincoln Park (24-1)

Projected starting lineup

Coach: Mike Bariski

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

0, Dontay Green, 6-5, jr., F

1, DeAndre Moye, 6-0, sr., G

3, Brandin Cummings, 6-4, jr., G

5, Meleek Thomas, 6-4, so., G/F

21, Dorian McGhee, 6-2, jr., F

Notable: Lincoln Park won both regular-season matchups with section rival North Catholic (87-71 and 71-55). …These teams already have met four times in the WPIAL finals, all since 2017. They’re tied 2-2 in those games. …The Leopards have two of the WPIAL’s top players in Cummings (25.1 ppg) and Thomas (23.3). Cummings, a Pitt commit, is the brother of Pitt guard Nelly Cummings. ESPN ranks Thomas as the fourth-best sophomore prospect in the country. In recent weeks, he added Villanova to a list of college offers that included Pitt, Indiana, Missouri and others. … Lincoln Park has the highest-scoring offense in the WPIAL regardless of classification. The Leopards average 76.3 ppg. … The defense allows 57.2 ppg. … Bariski is 204-45 in nine seasons as coach. … Lincoln Park’s only regular-season loss was to WPIAL 6A finalist Central Catholic by five points. … The Leopards defeated Highlands, 87-64, in the semifinals.

North Catholic (19-6)

Projected starting lineup

Coach: Jim Rocco

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

2, Andrew Maddalon, 6-1, sr., G

5, Matthew Ellery, 6-1, sr., G

21, Max Hurray, 6-1, jr., G

23, Jason Siket, 6-0, jr., G

24, Max Rottmann, 6-1, sr., G

Notable: North Catholic upset No. 3 seed Uniontown (73-58) and No. 2 Laurel Highlands (74-59) en route to the WPIAL finals. … The Trojans have four double-digit scorers led by Hurray (22.8 ppg). Maddalon is an 18-point scorer. Rottmann and Ellery average 10 apiece. … Maddalon is committed to Roanoke College, a Division III program in Virginia. … North Catholic averages 71.9 points and allows 56.8. … Three of the team’s regular-season losses came against Philadelphia schools and another was against a Florida opponent. … The Trojans defeated WPIAL 6A finalist Central Catholic, 66-45, in the regular-season finale. … Rocco is 37-10 in two seasons at North Catholic. He previously coached at Penn-Trafford and Penn Hills, where he won WPIAL titles in 2000 and ’03. … Rocco’s daughter Alayna is a junior on the school’s girls team that competes in the WPIAL finals Saturday. … Rottmann is the son of North Catholic girls coach Molly Rottmann.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Lincoln Park, North Catholic