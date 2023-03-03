2023 WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball championship breakdown: Upper St. Clair vs. North Allegheny
Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 5:21 PM
WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball finals
No. 1 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 2 North Allegheny
7 p.m. Friday, Petersen Events Center
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL titles: Upper St. Clair 6 (1973, ‘93, ‘94, ‘96, 2003, ‘08); North Allegheny 5 (1972, 2017, ‘18, ‘20, ‘21)
Upper St. Clair (21-2)
Coach: Peter Serio
Projected starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.
3, Rylee Kalocay, 5-9, so., G
15, Kate Moore, 5-5, jr., G
20, Paige Dellicarri, 5-8, sr., G
42, Kate Robbins, 6-1, sr., F
44, Mia Brown, 5-10, sr., G
Notable: Upper St. Clair is back in the WPIAL championship game for the second straight season after losing to Mt. Lebanon, 55-44, last season. The Panthers are led by sophomore guard Rylee Kalocay, senior guard Paige Dellicarri and senior 6-foot forwards Kate Robbins and Mia Brown. All four were in double figures in a 58-33 semifinal victory over the Blue Devils. They will miss senior point guard Sam Prunzik, who was injured in the semifinals. USC won Section 2 with a 12-0 record and averaged a classification-best 60.3 points. The Panthers lost their season opener to South Fayette and dropped a narrow decision to Argyle, Texas, in a holiday tournament in Florida. They’ve since won 15 straight games.
North Allegheny (19-5)
Coach: Spencer Stefko
Projected starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.
4, Kellie McConnell, 5-3, jr., G
10, Caroline Henderson, 5-6, jr., G
11, Jasmine Timmerson, 5-7, sr., G
14, Cam Phillips, 5-7, sr., G
15, Lydia Betz, 5-11, jr., F
Notable: The Tigers won back-to-back WPIAL titles in 2020-21 and lost in the semifinals to Upper St. Clair last year, 48-44. North Allegheny then fell to Cumberland Valley in double overtime in the PIAA first round. After tying for the Section 1 title at 9-1 and earning a first-round bye, the Tigers beat No. 7 Pine-Richland in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Norwin in the semifinals. Timmerson, a Pitt recruit, scored 12 points to pace the Tigers in the 38-36 semifinal win. North Allegheny, which averages 55.2 points and allows 44.7, has won 11 of its past 12 games with the lone loss to Class 5A No. 1 South Fayette.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
