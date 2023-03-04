2023 WPIAL Class A girls basketball championship breakdown: Union vs. Aquinas Academy

Friday, March 3, 2023 | 4:03 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Aquinas Academy’s Emily Fisher played in the 2022 WPIAL championships.

WPIAL Class A girls basketball championship

No. 1 Union vs. No. 3 Aquinas Academy

11 a.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL titles: Union 0; Aquinas Academy 0

Union (17-6)

Coach: Rob Nogay

Projected starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

3, Kayla Fruehstorfer, 5-6, sr., G

4, Kylie Fruehstorfer, 5-5, so., G

10, Kelly Cleaver, 6-0, jr., F

11, Zoe Lepri, 5-10, sr., F

24, Kendall Preuhs, 5-5, sr., F

Notable: The Scotties reached the WPIAL semifinals last year before falling to eventual champion Bishop Canevin. They then reached the PIAA quarterfinals. Union, which shared the Section 1 title with Bishop Canevin at 5-1, beat Aquinas Academy twice during the regular season, 55-48 on Jan. 2 and 44-33 on Jan. 26. The Scotties have won 11 straight games. Junior Kelly Cleaver (16 ppg) has paced Union in the playoffs and had 24 points and 10 rebounds in a semifinal win over St. Joseph.

Aquinas Academy (16-8)

Coach: Chris Lebakken

Projected starting lineup

No., Name, Cl., Pos.

1, Emily Fisher, jr., G

2, Isabella Hite, sr., G

5, Ellie Junker, fr., G

11, Tess Duer, fr., G

15, Violet Johnson, so., F

Notable: The Crusaders reached the WPIAL championship game last year and lost to Bishop Canevin, 59-40. They got some revenge in the semifinals Monday with a 43-37 win. Sophomore forward Violet Johnson had 14 points, while Tess Duer added nine and Victoria Taylor had eight. Aquinas Academy finished just 2-4 and in third place in a competitive Section 1 with two losses to both Union and Bishop Canevin. Aquinas Academy averaged 47.9 points while allowing 40.8.

