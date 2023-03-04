2023 WPIAL Class A girls basketball championship breakdown: Union vs. Aquinas Academy
Friday, March 3, 2023 | 4:03 PM
WPIAL Class A girls basketball championship
No. 1 Union vs. No. 3 Aquinas Academy
11 a.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL titles: Union 0; Aquinas Academy 0
Union (17-6)
Coach: Rob Nogay
Projected starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.
3, Kayla Fruehstorfer, 5-6, sr., G
4, Kylie Fruehstorfer, 5-5, so., G
10, Kelly Cleaver, 6-0, jr., F
11, Zoe Lepri, 5-10, sr., F
24, Kendall Preuhs, 5-5, sr., F
Notable: The Scotties reached the WPIAL semifinals last year before falling to eventual champion Bishop Canevin. They then reached the PIAA quarterfinals. Union, which shared the Section 1 title with Bishop Canevin at 5-1, beat Aquinas Academy twice during the regular season, 55-48 on Jan. 2 and 44-33 on Jan. 26. The Scotties have won 11 straight games. Junior Kelly Cleaver (16 ppg) has paced Union in the playoffs and had 24 points and 10 rebounds in a semifinal win over St. Joseph.
Aquinas Academy (16-8)
Coach: Chris Lebakken
Projected starting lineup
No., Name, Cl., Pos.
1, Emily Fisher, jr., G
2, Isabella Hite, sr., G
5, Ellie Junker, fr., G
11, Tess Duer, fr., G
15, Violet Johnson, so., F
Notable: The Crusaders reached the WPIAL championship game last year and lost to Bishop Canevin, 59-40. They got some revenge in the semifinals Monday with a 43-37 win. Sophomore forward Violet Johnson had 14 points, while Tess Duer added nine and Victoria Taylor had eight. Aquinas Academy finished just 2-4 and in third place in a competitive Section 1 with two losses to both Union and Bishop Canevin. Aquinas Academy averaged 47.9 points while allowing 40.8.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
