2nd-quarter surge carries top-ranked Pine-Richland past No. 4 Upper St. Clair

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 12:05 AM

Top-ranked Pine-Richland scored touchdowns on three consecutive possessions entering halftime to pull away from No. 4 Upper St. Clair in a 34-13 nonconference victory Friday night.

Rams quarterback Cole Spencer threw three touchdowns — two to wide receiver Alex Gochis — and Caden Schweiger also scored twice in the win. Pine-Richland’s offense out-snapped its opponent 82 to 50 and held possession for more than 30 minutes in the 48-minute game.

Upper St. Clair’s offense was on the field for only 10 plays in the decisive second quarter as Pine-Richland’s lead grew from 7-6 to 27-6 in those 12 minutes. The Panthers were hurt by two interceptions in the quarter.

Spencer completed 21 of 34 attempts for 262 yards and three touchdowns despite losing top receiver Eli Jochem to injury early. Gochis’ touchdowns covered six and eight yards, and Charlie Mill added a 14-yarder in the third quarter.

Schweiger had a game-high 80 rushing yards on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards — both in the second quarter.

USC scored its two touchdowns on throws by quarterback Ethan Dahlem. He connected with David Pantelis for a 28-yarder in the first quarter and later added a 21-yarder to Aidan Besselman in the fourth.

Dahlem went 17 for 29 passing for 224 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

