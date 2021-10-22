3 defending champions awarded top seeds for WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs

By:

Friday, October 22, 2021 | 2:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin setter Sani Jones (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Greensburg Central Catholic on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Bishop Canevin High School.

A year after capturing WPIAL girls volleyball championships, North Allegheny, North Catholic and Bishop Canevin will try and defend their titles as No. 1 seeds for the 2021 playoffs.

The Tigers (Class 4A), Trojanettes (2A) and Crusaders (A) were awarded top seeds Friday by the WPIAL volleyball committee. Freeport earned the No. 1 seed in Class 3A.

North Allegheny (13-1) has won three of the past four WPIAL titles in Class 4A and is also a four-time defending PIAA champion.

North Catholic (14-0) has won two of the past three titles in Class 2A, and Bishop Canevin (21-1) is on a run of four straight WPIAL Class A titles and six in the past eight years.

Freeport (12-1), which has captured 17 straight section titles, won Class 2A titles in 2013, ‘15, ‘16 and ‘19 before moving up to Class 3A last season.

Preliminary-round contests are set for Monday (3A girls, 2A girls, A girls). First-round matches will be played Tuesday (4A girls, A girls) and Wednesday (3A girls, 2A girls).

Quarterfinals are set for Thursday (4A, A) and Oct. 30 (3A, 2A).

Semifinals will be Nov. 2 in all classes, and the championships will all be held Nov. 6, at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center.

Check out complete WPIAL girls volleyball playoff brackets here.

Also watch an archived broadcast of the WPIAL Soccer Pairings Show on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Freeport, North Allegheny, North Catholic