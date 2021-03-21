3 WPIAL champions to compete in 2021 PIAA boys basketball semifinals

Sunday, March 21, 2021 | 12:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Gensler works past Erie’s Tarrel Petty during their PIAA Class 6A state quarterfinal on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School.

The WPIAL boys basketball champions split six games in the PIAA quarterfinals in an emotional weekend of state basketball playoffs.

Upper St. Clair won a game for the ages with just six players while Lincoln Park and OLSH rolled to lopsided wins.

Meanwhile, it was time to check into the heartbreak hotel for New Castle, Ellwood City and Bishop Canevin. The Red Hurricanes and Wolverines lost last-second thrillers while the Crusaders had to bow out because of covid issues.

Up next, the PIAA semifinals Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the quarterfinal results and the semifinal matchups for the PIAA boys basketball tournament:

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (18-0) at Lower Merion (12-3), 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair (21-1) vs. Reading (24-2) at Altoona H.S., 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals results

Lower Merion 62, Abington 41

Archbishop Wood 70, William Allen 56

Reading 68, Scranton 53

Upper St. Clair 62, Erie 57

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Archbishop Ryan (11-5) at Chester (13-1), 7 p.m.

Cathedral Prep (17-7) vs. Lower Dauphin (20-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals results

Chester 58, Crestwood 52 (OT)

Archbishop Ryan 68, Bangor 50

Lower Dauphin 71, Central Mountain 46

Cathedral Prep 52, New Castle 50 (OT)

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Allentown Central Catholic (18-4) at Middletown (16-4), 7 p.m.

Hickory (22-3) at Lincoln Park (19-5), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals results

Middletown 52, Danville 49

Allentown Central Catholic 55, Archbishop Carroll 51

Lincoln Park 67, Clearfield 34

Hickory 50, Johnstown 48

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Loyalsock Township (23-1) vs. Math, Civics & Sciences (14-6) at LaSalle College, 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle (18-3) at Brookville (22-2), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals results

Math, Civics & Sciences 67, Lancaster Catholic 64

Loyalsock Township 79, Executive Education Charter 75

Brookville 62, Ellwood City 60

Bishop Guilfoyle 53, Franklin 45

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Old Forge (7-8) vs. Constitution (13-6) at St. Joe’s Prep, 7 p.m.

Portage (21-2) at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (22-0), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals results

Constitution 55, Bristol 26

Old Forge at Lancaster Mennonite at 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 75, Karns City 45

Portage 65, Kennedy Catholic 57

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (22-4) vs. LaAcademia Charter (12-7) at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Clarion (17-9) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (26-1) at Altoona H.S., 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals results

LaAcademia Charter 55, Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian 50

Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary 72, St. John Neumann 70

Berlin-Brothersvalley 2, Bishop Canevin 0 (forfeit)

Clarion 61, Bishop Carroll 54

