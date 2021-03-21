3 WPIAL champions to compete in 2021 PIAA boys basketball semifinals
Sunday, March 21, 2021 | 12:07 PM
The WPIAL boys basketball champions split six games in the PIAA quarterfinals in an emotional weekend of state basketball playoffs.
Upper St. Clair won a game for the ages with just six players while Lincoln Park and OLSH rolled to lopsided wins.
Meanwhile, it was time to check into the heartbreak hotel for New Castle, Ellwood City and Bishop Canevin. The Red Hurricanes and Wolverines lost last-second thrillers while the Crusaders had to bow out because of covid issues.
Up next, the PIAA semifinals Monday and Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the quarterfinal results and the semifinal matchups for the PIAA boys basketball tournament:
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (18-0) at Lower Merion (12-3), 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair (21-1) vs. Reading (24-2) at Altoona H.S., 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals results
Lower Merion 62, Abington 41
Archbishop Wood 70, William Allen 56
Reading 68, Scranton 53
Upper St. Clair 62, Erie 57
Class 5A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Archbishop Ryan (11-5) at Chester (13-1), 7 p.m.
Cathedral Prep (17-7) vs. Lower Dauphin (20-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals results
Chester 58, Crestwood 52 (OT)
Archbishop Ryan 68, Bangor 50
Lower Dauphin 71, Central Mountain 46
Cathedral Prep 52, New Castle 50 (OT)
Class 4A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Allentown Central Catholic (18-4) at Middletown (16-4), 7 p.m.
Hickory (22-3) at Lincoln Park (19-5), 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals results
Middletown 52, Danville 49
Allentown Central Catholic 55, Archbishop Carroll 51
Lincoln Park 67, Clearfield 34
Hickory 50, Johnstown 48
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Loyalsock Township (23-1) vs. Math, Civics & Sciences (14-6) at LaSalle College, 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle (18-3) at Brookville (22-2), 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals results
Math, Civics & Sciences 67, Lancaster Catholic 64
Loyalsock Township 79, Executive Education Charter 75
Brookville 62, Ellwood City 60
Bishop Guilfoyle 53, Franklin 45
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Old Forge (7-8) vs. Constitution (13-6) at St. Joe’s Prep, 7 p.m.
Portage (21-2) at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (22-0), 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals results
Constitution 55, Bristol 26
Old Forge at Lancaster Mennonite at 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 75, Karns City 45
Portage 65, Kennedy Catholic 57
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (22-4) vs. LaAcademia Charter (12-7) at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Clarion (17-9) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (26-1) at Altoona H.S., 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals results
LaAcademia Charter 55, Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian 50
Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary 72, St. John Neumann 70
Berlin-Brothersvalley 2, Bishop Canevin 0 (forfeit)
Clarion 61, Bishop Carroll 54
