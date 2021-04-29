4 WPIAL boys basketball players earn all-state honors in Class 4A
By:
Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Lincoln Park senior Dakari Bradford and North Catholic senior Andrew Ammerman, whose teams clashed last month in the WPIAL finals, were among four WPIAL boys basketball players earning all-state honors Thursday in Class 4A.
Bradford, Ammerman and Quaker Valley junior Adou Theiro all were named the the second team on the Pa. Sportswriters All-State Team.
Belle Vernon junior Devin Whitlock received third-team honors.
The all-state teams for PIAA schools are being announced one classification per day this week ending with Class 6A on Saturday.
Neumann-Goretti senior Hysier Miller was voted as the player of the year despite his team playing only 10 games with no postseason. The 6-foot-2 point guard and Temple recruit averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists per game for the Philadelphia Catholic League power.
Bradford, who averaged 14 points per game, scored 19 in the WPIAL finals to help Lincoln Park defeat North Catholic, 65-56, on March 15.
Ammerman averaged 18.4 points and 12 rebounds for North Catholic. In the WPIAL finals, he scored a game-high 35 points with 13 rebounds and five blocks.
Thiero was a 22-point scorer for the Quakers, who reached the WPIAL 4A quarterfinals.
Whitlock averaged 21 points, five assists and five steals for Belle Vernon, which entered the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
Class 4A
First team
Hysier Miller, Neumann-Goretti, 6-2, sr.
Peyton Mele, Hickory, 6-3, sr.
Anquan Hill, Archbishop Carroll, 6-8, sr.
Liam Joyce, Allentown Central Catholic, 6-6, jr.
Tyson Thomas, Allentown Central Catholic, 6-1, jr.
Trey Martin, Boiling Springs, 6-4, jr.
Second team
Andrew Ammerman, North Catholic, 6-7, sr.
Braden Bohannon, Elco, 5-11, sr.
Adou Thiero, Quaker Valley, 6-2, jr.
Connor Evans, Hickory, 6-5, sr.
Dakari Bradford, Lincoln Park, 6-5, sr.
Moses Hipps, Archbishop Carroll, 6-3, fr.
Third team
Damon Gripp, Tyrone, 6-3, sr.
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon, 5-9, jr.
Jayden Weishaar, Littlestown, 6-0, sr.
Alex Walinski, New Hope-Solebury, 6-4, sr.
Michael Brooks, Grove City, 6-0, sr.
Player of the Year: Hysier Miller, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the Year: Dennis Csencsits, Allentown Central Catholic
Schedule
Class 3A | Wednesday, April 28
Class 5A | Friday, April 30
Class 6A | Saturday, May 1
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Lincoln Park, North Catholic, Quaker Valley
More Basketball• Serra Catholic hires Matt Bacco as girls basketball coach
• Gateway’s Shegog looks forward to prestigious Roundball Classic
• Baldwin basketball trio headed to Chatham as package deal
• Bethel Park’s Westphal looks forward to future at Duquesne
• Despite cancellation of annual event, Franklin Regional basketball boosters make donation to Clelian Heights