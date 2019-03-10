4 WPIAL track standouts compete Sunday at New Balance Nationals Indoor in New York

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 4:34 AM

Greensburg Salem’s Malia Anderson competes in the Class AAA girls 800 meter final during the PIAA track and field state championships Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Shippensburg University. TRIBUNE-REVIEW Brownsville’s Gionna Quarzo runs to a first place finish in the Class AA girls race during the TSTCA cross country meet Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at California University. Previous Next

Four WPIAL track standouts will compete Sunday at New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York.

North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne, Greensburg Salem’s Malia Anderson, Bethel Park’s Emily Carter and Brownsville’s Gionna Quarzo all are scheduled to run at the Armory Track and Field Center.

Carter and Quarzo each will enter the girls two-mile run at 9:40 a.m. Kinne will compete in the boys two miles at 9:55 a.m. Anderson enters the girls 800 finals at 10:10 a.m.

Sunday is the final day for the three-day event.

Hampton’s Katherine Fedko placed 19th on Friday in the girls 5,000 meters in 18:47.51. Mt. Lebanon’s Flynn Begor placed 28th in the girls 60-meter hurdles Saturday in 8.92 seconds.

The WPIAL also had athletes compete in the “emerging elite” category which is a step below the championship competition.

Among them, Waynesburg’s Daniel Layton took second in the boys pole vault at 15-3¾ and Bethel Park’s Carter placed sixth in the girls mile.

Waynesburg’s Taylor Schriver finished tied for 29th in the girls pole vault at 11-2½. Greensburg Salem’s Cameron Binda took third in the boys mile (4:17.19).

Tags: Bethel Park, Brownsville, Greensburg-Salem, North Allegheny