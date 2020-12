5 Central Valley teammates voted all-state; Ameer Dudley named top player in 3A

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 | 2:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Ameer Dudley carries past Wyomissing Area’s Jordan Auman during the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Undefeated Central Valley was unmatched this season, a dominance that was rewarded in all-state voting Tuesday.

Warriors quarterback Ameer Dudley was named the state’s Player of the Year in Class 3A, four teammates earned all-state honors and Mark Lyons was named Coach of the Year in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers.

Joining Dudley on the all-state team were teammates Landon Alexander, Stephon Hall, Myles Walker and Sean FitzSimmons. Combined, they went 12-0 winning WPIAL and PIAA titles.

The team’s first 11 wins came by way of the mercy rule.

Dudley, a Harvard recruit, passed for 1,297 yards and 16 touchdowns. His stats came largely in the first half of games since Central Valley often had a big lead by the third quarter. The Warriors outscored conference opponents 207-22.

Also earning all-state honors were Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton and South Park’s Eli Podgorski.

The all-state teams for Class A, 2A and 3A were announced Tuesday. All other classifications are scheduled Wednesday.

2020 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team

Class 3A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Michael Henwood, Hickory, 6-2, 175, sr.

K.J. Riley, Danville, 6-1, 195, sr.

Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg, 5-10, 171, so.

Jake Hall, North Schuylkill, 6-0, 215, jr.

Ameer Dudley, Central Valley, 6-2, 196, sr.

Running back

Zane Janiszewski, Western Wayne, 5-11, 195, sr.

Matt Frauen, Notre Dame Green Pond, 6-1, 190, sr.

Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville, 6-0, 190, jr.

Josh Chowansky, North Schuylkill, 5-8, 170, jr.

Landon Alexander, Central Valley, 5-11, 181, jr.

Wide receiver

Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory, 6-1, 165, jr.

Damon Gripp, Tyrone, 6-3, 185, sr.

Chad Parton, Salisbury, 5-11, 180, sr.

Carson Persing, Danville, 5-8, 155, so.

Tight end

CJ Dippre, Lakeland, 6-5, 250, sr.

Offensive line

Dustin Wallace, North Schuylkill, 6-0, 235, sr.

Ian Wright, Athens, 6-6, 302, sr.

Hunter Hanna, Montoursville, 6-2, 220, jr.

Eli Podgorski, South Park, 6-3, 263, sr.

Garrett Bauer, St. Mary’s, 6-1, 268, sr.

Jack Feightner, Wyomissing, 6-2, 200, sr.

Athlete

Mercury Swaim, Bedford, 6-0, 190, jr.

Shea Morgan, Pine Grove, 5-10, 155, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward, 6-4, 235, sr.

Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic, 6-0, 215, sr.

Aeden Holler, Loyalsock, 6-4, 220, sr.

Steven Olexy, Wyomissing, 6-0, 240, sr.

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, 6-3, 275, jr.

Linebacker

Mason Raup, Danville, 5-11, 175, so.

Darren Brunner, Wyomissing, 6-1, 195, sr.

Brody Robinson, Pine Grove, 5-10, 210, sr.

Dylan Bennett, Montoursville, 6-4, 220, sr.

Evan Niedrowski, Wyomissing, 6-2, 240, sr.

Jackson Pryts, Hickory, 6-4, 205, jr.

Defensive back

Zach Zechman, Wyomissing, 6-0, 175, sr.

Myles Walker, Central Valley, 5-10, 158, sr.

Steven Ressler, Bedford, 6-0, 185, sr.

Stephon Hall, Central Valley, 6-2, 177, sr.

Specialist

Aidan Cirulli, Wyomissing, 5-11, 175, sr.

Athlete

Jordan Auman, Wyomissing, 5-11, 170, sr.

Dillon Young, Montoursville, 6-1, 170, sr.

Player of the Year

Ameer Dudley, Central Valley

Coach of the Year

Mark Lyons, Central Valley

