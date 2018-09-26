5 things to watch at Thursday’s WPIAL Class 2A boys golf championships

By: Paul Schofield

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 6:09 PM

Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review, Burrell's Tiger Hubbard, during the Westmoreland County Coaches Associations boys golf tournament at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club in Unity Township, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

The WPIAL Class AA boys golf championships will be held Thursday at Allegheny Country Club, near Sewickley.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 finishers advance to the PIAA Western Regional.

Here are five things to watch for from the top golfers:

A three-peat for Fox

Riverside junior Skyler Fox has won the past two Class AA titles at Allegheny by shooting a 4-over 74 and defeating Sewickley Academy’s Cole Luther in a sudden-death playoff in 2017 and shooting a 2-over 72 in 2016 to edge Sewickley Academy’s Jason Li in 2016. Fox shot a 68 in the qualifier.

Home course advantage

Sewickley Academy junior J.F. Aber is the son of Allegheny Country Club head professional John Aber. He shot a 68 in the qualifier. You might think J.F. would have a little course knowledge since his dad is the pro. It didn’t help him in 2017 when he shot a 15-over 85 and failed to advance to the PIAA West Regional.

Dealing a good Hand

Riverside junior Justin Hand finished 11 th in the 2017 WPIAL tournament. Last week, he prepared for the 2018 tournament by carding a career-best 9-under par 63 in winning the Midwestern Athletic Conference tournament on Sept. 19 at Fox Run Golf Course.

Looking to rebound

One hole cost Greensburg Central Catholic senior Zach Boote a chance to advance to the PIAA West Regional in 2017. Boote finished with a 15-over 85, but a 5-over 9 on the par 4 seventh hole was too much to overcome. The cut line was 82. Boote shot a 75 in his section qualifier.

On the prowl

Burrell senior Tiger Hubbard placed eighth in the 2016 WPIAL championships by shooting a 7-over 77. Things didn’t go as well in 2017 as Hubbard finished 18 th and lost out in a playoff; he shot a 12-over 82. Hubbard shot an 80 in his section qualifier.

A few more things to watch:

Is there anyone left

You want to know why Sewickley Academy is favored to win another team title in the WPIAL and the PIAA. How about all six golfers qualified for the WPIAL individual championships — J.F. Aber, Landen Shirley, Navin Rana, Austin Applegarth, Tim Fitzgerald and Matthew Klemash. Riverside has three golfers in the finals.

Climbing the ladder

This is the fourth time North Catholic senior Trey Bartony has qualified for the WPIAL AA championships. Bartony placed sixth in 2017, shooting an 8-over 78, and was 10 th in 2016 shooting a 7-over 77. He placed 18 th as a freshman, shooting a 12-over 82.

Tags: Burrell, Greensburg C.C., Riverside, Sewickley Academy