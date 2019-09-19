5 things to watch in Week 4 of high school football: Perfect Laurel defense faces test at Clairton
Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 6:25 PM
Clairton will try to do something that Mohawk, Rochester, Bishop Canevin and California couldn’t.
The Bears will attempt to score against Laurel’s so-far perfect defense. The Spartans have shut out their first four opponents this season by a combined score of 135-0.
In this era of high-scoring offenses, a dominant defense stands out more than ever.
Entering Week 4, there are eight WPIAL teams allowing a touchdown or less per game, but Laurel is the only one that hasn’t allowed a single point. The team has celebrated 21-0, 42-0, 57-0 and 15-0 victories.
Laurel and Southern Columbia are the only teams in the state that haven’t allowed a point.
“We don’t get caught up in the unscored-upon stuff,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “It’s a nice little extra incentive but I keep telling them a lot of things can happen. That can’t be our main focus.”
The Spartans’ string of zeroes faces a serious test at 7 p.m. Friday when second-ranked Laurel (4-0) visits third-ranked Clairton (2-2) for a Class A nonconference game at Neil C. Brown Stadium.
=History not on WPIAL’s side
Ohio football powerhouse Massillon Washington hasn’t lost to a WPIAL team since 1937, but the Tigers haven’t played many in the past 80 years. Penn-Trafford visits Massillon’s 16,600-seat Paul Brown Tiger Stadium on Friday, and Gateway visits Oct. 11.
The only current WPIAL school to defeat the Tigers was New Castle, 7-0 in 1937 when Paul Brown was Massillon’s coach.
=Coaching clash in 6A
When West Allegheny hired coach Bob Palko in 1995, his first offensive coordinator was Art Walker. Palko won eight WPIAL titles (the first with Walker), and Walker later won five combined at Central Catholic and North Allegheny.
More than two decades later, their teams meet Friday night when No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (3-1, 3-0) visits No. 2 North Allegheny (4-0, 3-0) in Class 6A. It’s the first time the two coaches will meet head-to-head in a meaningful game.
Their teams played last season in a nonconference matchup when Palko was still at West A.
=North/South matchup
Coaches don’t typically enjoy midseason nonconference games, but Peters Township (4-0) and North Hills (4-0) have an interesting one Friday. Both are undefeated and first in separate conferences.
=Clear skies at night
Many of these Week 4 matchups didn’t reach the fourth quarter a year ago. Some were delayed, ended early or postponed when a strong line of thunderstorms ran through Western Pennsylvania.
That shouldn’t be a problem Friday. Forecasts call for dry weather with temperature in the mid-70s at kickoff.
