5 things we learned from Week 7 of high school football
By:
Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 8:45 PM
As a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman, Anthony Shovlin always accepted the harsh truth that scoring touchdowns wasn’t in his future, but that changed dramatically Friday night.
The Central Catholic junior scored an almost unbelievable winning touchdown after a blocked field goal with no time left, earning him and the Vikings national attention on social media. Seeing a lineman rumble with the football is always a fan favorite.
But for a moment, with the clock at all zeros, nobody was sure who won.
“My initial thought was, ‘Yeah, we lost,’ ” Shovlin said, sharing his gut reaction after the blocked kick. “But I heard no whistle, so I walk over to the ball, start to run, and your heart starts racing.”
It all began with Central Catholic attempting a 49-yard field goal on the last snap of the game, but Penn Hills blocked the kick. Immediately, players and coaches from Penn Hills’ sideline poured onto the field in celebration of what they thought was a 28-27 win.
Not so fast.
The ball was still spinning on the turf near the 32-yard line and hadn’t yet crossed the line of scrimmage. Shovlin, who also plays rugby, took a few quick steps toward the ball, scooped it up and then ran to the end zone as his coaches shouted for him to keep going.
“I always knew the rule with the field goal is that whenever a ball is batted backward, it’s a live ball,” Shovlin said. “I started walking over to the ball at first, and then I realized I have the chance to pick this up and score. So, I just picked it up and took it.”
Penn Hills questioned whether the ball was over the line, but the officials ruled the play a touchdown, so Central Catholic won 33-28. Vikings coach Terry Totten said he’d never seen another ending in his 42 years as coach that matched Friday’s craziness.
Climbing the all-time list
Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen secured his third consecutive 2,000-yard passing season Friday, an unusual feat among WPIAL quarterbacks, and he’s quickly climbing the league’s list of all-time passers.
The senior ranks 12th all-time in WPIAL history with 6,654 career yards after passing for 349 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-31 win over Mars. He’s now less than 100 yards behind former Sto-Rox quarterback Adam DiMichele, who has worked with Olsen as a coach in the offseason.
Olsen, a Penn commit, has thrown for 2,045 yards this season, an average of 256 yards per game.
Four for fore
Mohawk’s Jay Wrona threw four touchdowns Friday night. This week, he could hear someone yell “fore.”
The multi-sport athlete has been busy this fall. The junior quarterbacks a playoff-contending football team and also qualified for the PIAA golf championship, a two-day, 36-hole tournament Monday and Tuesday at Penn State. This was Wrona’s first year playing high school golf, and he tied for 16th in WPIAL Class 2A with a two-round score of 166.
As a football player, Wrona has Mohawk in playoff position after a 42-13 win over Freedom. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 203 yards with touchdown throws of 36, 34, 40 and 15 yards.
Frazier snaps its streak
The longest active losing streak among WPIAL teams ended when Frazier topped Springdale, 25-12. The Commodores had lost 17 games in a row starting with the 2020 finale.
The longest now belongs to Derry, also at 17.
Big week for big schools
In the first seven weeks of the season, Class 6A and 5A teams were tied 8-8 in head-to-head matchups. The Class 5A schools had held their own all year, but that shifted this week when 6A teams went 5-0.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Central Catholic, Penn Hills
More Football• TribLive HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Oct. 16, 2022
• Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace passes 4,000-yard mark
• Belle Vernon star Quinton Martin to narrow college choices
• Shady Side Academy football shuts out Valley
• Guido: Quarterbacks highlight Greater Allegheny clash between Highlands, Armstrong