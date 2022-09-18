5 things we learned in Week 3 of H.S. football

Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 8:33 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Penn-Trafford’s James Birdsong (11) celebrates with teammates after an interception late in the fourth quarter against Belle Vernon on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Pick a word: Unpredictable? Competitive? Chaotic? Any of them could describe WPIAL Class 6A football this season, where top-ranked Central Catholic surprisingly lost its conference opener Friday night.

But the Vikings aren’t alone.

This was a bad week for teams ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL, regardless of classification. Three of the six top-ranked teams lost Friday night. The others were Gateway in Class 5A and Belle Vernon in 3A.

All three entered the fall as preseason favorites.

“We don’t really focus on what other people are saying,” said Mt. Lebanon’s Mike Beiersdorf, who scored a pick-six in the 17-16 win over Central Catholic. “We just put our heads down and work.”

Gateway’s loss was equally stunning. The Gators offense was stifled by Franklin Regional, which won 16-7 in the Big East opener.

Belle Vernon stepped up two classifications and lost a nonconference game to 5A contender Penn-Trafford, 14-13.

Central Catholic’s loss was maybe more surprising because the team led 16-0 after three quarters and saw that lead slip away in the fourth. The Blue Devils rallied and kicked an 18-yard walk-off field goal.

It was just the third conference game in WPIAL 6A this season, and two of the three have now produced somewhat surprising results.

“It’s fun because there are five teams and we’re all very even,” Beiersdorf said. “Anyone could win. Anyone could lose. It makes these 6A games so big because every game matters.”

Boyd banged up

No defense had slowed McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd this season, but an injury finally did.

Boyd left the first quarter of Friday’s game with a sprained ankle, said coach Matt Miller, who was optimistic his two-way star could make a quick recovery. The senior running back and defensive back ranks among the WPIAL leaders with seven touchdowns.

“We’re hoping he’ll be available this week,” Miller said. “We’ll see.”

McKeesport (4-0, 1-0) is ranked second in WPIAL 4A. The Tigers host Trinity (2-2, 1-0) next week.

Boyd carried three times for 34 yards in a 33-0 win over Laurel Highlands. He was injured on his third carry when he was tackled awkwardly.

“It was one of his typical great runs,” Miller said. “He started left, cut back on the grain, a kid had an angle on him and wrapped him up kind of funny. … We told him to sit out the rest of the game.”

His absence showed the Tigers aren’t a one-man team. Larry Gibson rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and Jahmil Perryman added 132 yards and a TD.

Getting defensive

As far as running backs go, Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace is among the best in the WPIAL. Yet, Pitt recruited the 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior to play linebacker, a position he is also well-suited for.

With Lovelace in the middle, the Blue Devils defense hasn’t allowed a point in three weeks. Coach Randy Walter’s team has outscored opponents 202-0 in that span, which is a historic scoreless streak for the team.

Leechburg hadn’t posted three consecutive shutouts since 1955.

Its three wins this season were over Summit Academy, 69-0, Bentworth, 56-0, and Springdale, 77-0. Extending that scoreless streak to four games will be a big challenge. Leechburg visits defending Eastern Conference champion Clairton next week.

The perfect start

WPIAL football has 117 teams, and only 14 are off to 4-0 starts.

Some are more unusual than others.

Hempfield hadn’t begun a season with four consecutive wins in more than 50 years, yet the Spartans are celebrating a 4-0 start after a 48-7 win at Shaler. The last time Hempfield started 4-0 was 1971.

None of the other perfect starts can compare.

Ten of the 14 teams started another season 4-0 in the past five years. Central Valley is 4-0 for the fourth consecutive season.

Among the others, Mapletown is 4-0 for the first time since 1997. Neshannock clinched its first 4-0 start since 2014 with a win Saturday over Western Beaver, 48-20.

McKeesport was last 4-0 in 2013.

Also starting 4-0 this season are California, Elizabeth Forward, Highlands, North Allegheny, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Peters Township, South Side, Upper St. Clair and West Allegheny, which hadn’t been 4-0 since 2017. City League team Westinghouse is 4-0 for the third year in a row.

An unfriendly welcome

The WPIAL’s longest active conference winning streak was halted this week at 25 games.

It had belonged to North Catholic, but the newcomer to Class 4A lost to Highlands, 17-7, in its Greater Allegheny debut Friday night. North Catholic moved up this season from Class 3A. It was a rare loss for the Trojans, who hadn’t fallen to a conference foe since Sept. 21, 2018, when they lost 27-0 at Derry.

The longest active streaks now belong to Central Valley (22 games), Penn-Trafford (21) and Clairton (20).

