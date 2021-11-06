5 WPIAL tennis players alive in PIAA semifinals

By:

Friday, November 5, 2021 | 9:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Ally Bauer returns a volley against Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close in the WPIAL Class 2A championship match on Sept. 24.

Five WPIAL tennis players – three singles competitors and a doubles team – remain alive in their quest for the state tennis championship heading into the semifinals Saturday in Hershey.

Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman, Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close and Knoch’s Ally Bauer and the Knoch doubles team of Emily and Lindsey Greb made it through the first round and quarterfinals Friday.

Gorman defeated Kylie Kochis of West Chester Henderson in three sets in the first round, then rolled Mia Jeftic of Central in the quarterfinals without dropping a set.

Bauer won both her matches in straight sets. In the quarterfinals against Anna Millen of Lancaster Catholic, she pulled out a 7-6 win in the first set before rolling 6-0 in the second.

Close won dropped a total of two games in her two victories, both convincing straight-set efforts.

The Greb sisters didn’t drop a game in their first-round win, then worked for a 7-6, 6-2 win over Isabella and Francesca Bartolacci of Moravian Academy in the quarterfinals.