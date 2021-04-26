6 WPIAL players chosen for Class A all-state boys basketball team
Monday, April 26, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Six weeks after Bishop Canevin’s Dom Elliot and Kevaughn Price shared a championship court with Rochester’s Devon Hemer and JD Azulay, the four WPIAL Class A finalists are together again.
They were among six WPIAL boys basketball players who earned all-state honors Monday in a vote of sports writers.
All four earned third-team honors.
Aquinas Academy sophomore Vinnie Cugini, who reached 1,000 career points faster than anyone in WPIAL history, made the second team.
Union’s Matt Stanley earned third team.
The all-state teams for PIAA schools will be announced one classification per day this week ending with Class 6A on Saturday.
Berlin Brothersvalley point guard Elijah Sechler, who led his team to the state finals, was named the state’s player of the year for Class A.
The 5-foot-11 senior and Pitt-Johnstown recruit averaged 21 points and 5.6 assists. Berlin Brothersvalley lost in overtime to Pottsville Nativity in the PIAA finals last month.
Class A
Pa. Sports Writers All-State Team
First team
Elijah Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-11, sr.
David Hill, St. John’s Neumann, 6-1, sr.
Davion Hill, St. John’s Neumann, 6-0, so.
Vince Fyock, Shade, 6-0, sr.
Kegan Hertz, Pottsville Nativity, 6-6, sr.
Marquis Ratcliff, Pottsville Nativity, 6-6, sr.
Second team
Aaron Bailey, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, 6-2, sr.
Kaden Koleszarik, Shade, 5-9, sr.
Vinnie Cugini, Aquinas Academy, 6-1, so.
Noah Spencer, North Penn-Liberty, 5-10, sr.
Abe Countryman, Berlin Brothersvalley, 6-5, sr.
Scotty Zoscin, Weatherly, 6-1, sr.
Third team
Matt Stanley, Union, 5-10, so.
Kevaughn Price, Bishop Canevin, 6-2, jr.
DeMajh Salisbery, La Academia, 6-1, so.
Dom Elliot, Bishop Canevin, 6-4, sr.
Devon Hemer, Rochester, 6-5, sr.
JD Azulay, Rochester, 6-2, jr.
Player of the Year: Elijah Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach of the Year: Mike Walborn, Pottsville Nativity
All-State Boys Basketball
Schedule
Class 2A | Tuesday, April 27
Class 3A | Wednesday, April 28
Class 4A | Thursday, April 29
Class 5A | Friday, April 30
Class 6A | Saturday, May 1
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
