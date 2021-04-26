6 WPIAL players chosen for Class A all-state boys basketball team

By:

Monday, April 26, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Kevaughn Price and Rochester’s Devon Hemer fight for a rebound in the WPIAL Class A boys basketball final March 10, 2021 at North Allegheny.

Six weeks after Bishop Canevin’s Dom Elliot and Kevaughn Price shared a championship court with Rochester’s Devon Hemer and JD Azulay, the four WPIAL Class A finalists are together again.

They were among six WPIAL boys basketball players who earned all-state honors Monday in a vote of sports writers.

All four earned third-team honors.

Aquinas Academy sophomore Vinnie Cugini, who reached 1,000 career points faster than anyone in WPIAL history, made the second team.

Union’s Matt Stanley earned third team.

The all-state teams for PIAA schools will be announced one classification per day this week ending with Class 6A on Saturday.

Berlin Brothersvalley point guard Elijah Sechler, who led his team to the state finals, was named the state’s player of the year for Class A.

The 5-foot-11 senior and Pitt-Johnstown recruit averaged 21 points and 5.6 assists. Berlin Brothersvalley lost in overtime to Pottsville Nativity in the PIAA finals last month.

Class A

Pa. Sports Writers All-State Team

First team

Elijah Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-11, sr.

David Hill, St. John’s Neumann, 6-1, sr.

Davion Hill, St. John’s Neumann, 6-0, so.

Vince Fyock, Shade, 6-0, sr.

Kegan Hertz, Pottsville Nativity, 6-6, sr.

Marquis Ratcliff, Pottsville Nativity, 6-6, sr.

Second team

Aaron Bailey, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, 6-2, sr.

Kaden Koleszarik, Shade, 5-9, sr.

Vinnie Cugini, Aquinas Academy, 6-1, so.

Noah Spencer, North Penn-Liberty, 5-10, sr.

Abe Countryman, Berlin Brothersvalley, 6-5, sr.

Scotty Zoscin, Weatherly, 6-1, sr.

Third team

Matt Stanley, Union, 5-10, so.

Kevaughn Price, Bishop Canevin, 6-2, jr.

DeMajh Salisbery, La Academia, 6-1, so.

Dom Elliot, Bishop Canevin, 6-4, sr.

Devon Hemer, Rochester, 6-5, sr.

JD Azulay, Rochester, 6-2, jr.

Player of the Year: Elijah Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley

Coach of the Year: Mike Walborn, Pottsville Nativity

• • • • •

All-State Boys Basketball

Schedule

Non-PIAA | Sunday, April 25

Class A | Monday, April 26

Class 2A | Tuesday, April 27

Class 3A | Wednesday, April 28

Class 4A | Thursday, April 29

Class 5A | Friday, April 30

Class 6A | Saturday, May 1

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Aquinas Academy, Bishop Canevin, Rochester, Union