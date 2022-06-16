7th-inning rally lifts Montour baseball to 1st state championship

Thursday, June 16, 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK — This was a scene Montour senior Ryan Gallagher had thought about for years, where he and his teammates were together at Penn State’s baseball stadium celebrating a state championship.

What no one could’ve imagined was the wild ride they’d endure first.

With Gallagher on the mound, Montour gave up a crushing, go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning Thursday, yet the Spartans rallied back with four runs in their last at bat to defeat Holy Ghost Prep, 10-9, in the PIAA Class 4A final at Medlar Field.

This was Montour’s first appearance in the state finals. Before now, the team’s only baseball banner was a WPIAL title won in 1972.

“I’ve dreamt of this day since my freshman year,” said Gallagher, who successfully lobbied to stay in the game and pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the win. “All I can say is, ‘We did it. We did it, man.’ It’s going to take a little bit to sink in, but we did it.”

Everyone was a little stunned. The Spartans had also erased deficits of 3-0 and 5-2, but scoring four runs in the seventh inning capped their emotional ride.

“It’s crazy, surreal,” senior Mason Sike said. “We could have never imagined doing this. But we wanted it and we took it. We never gave up. That’s what’s most important about these boys, no one gives up.”

Sike went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and also pitched the first four innings, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks. Sike’s courtesy runner, Maddox Tarquinio, scored three times.

Sike keyed Montour’s seventh-inning rally with a two-run single. The Spartans used one hit, two walks and capitalized on three Holy Ghost errors to score four times.

Montour had experienced heartbreak twice in the past two seasons, losing this year and last in the WPIAL finals. But here on the state’s biggest stage, they finally could celebrate as they’d always wanted.

“Words don’t explain it,” Montour coach Bob Janeda said. “This senior class deserved a medal – and I don’t mean a silver medal – I mean a gold medal. We have two silvers and it was time to get the gold.”

Still, Montour’s win was in doubt throughout. Their most dire spot came when Holy Ghost’s Tyler McCord hit a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the sixth for a 9-6 lead. Gallagher had just hit a batter and then walked the bases loaded before giving up the blast that hit the left-field foul pole.

“I’m not going to lie, I had a roller coaster of emotions going after that,” Gallagher said. “My boys picked me up. We did it. It’s amazing.”

In the seventh, Gallagher struck out the game’s final batter, stranding a Holy Ghost runner on base.

All nine of Holy Ghost’s runs were scored with two outs, but the District 1 champion wasn’t the only team with a knack for clutch hits. Seven of Montour’s 10 runs came with two outs including the eventual game-winner, scored when junior Cole Fleck sprinted home from third on a two-out fielding error.

“We preached all year: ‘Put the baseball in play and good things will happen. Strikeout and things won’t,’ ” Janeda said. “That’s what we did. We put the pressure on their defense.”

Nick Walker scored three times, Cole Fleck reached base five times and drove in two runs, and Brock Janeda reached base four times and scored twice.

The rally started with Brock Janeda drawing a leadoff walk and Nick Walker reaching base on a fielding error. They advanced to second and third on a sacrifice fly by Nick Luchovick. Sike poked an outside pitch into right field, scoring both runners.

Montour scored its last two runs on errors. Tarquinio, running for Sike, scored from first base on a throwing error. Fleck, who reached base on an error, scored the go-ahead run from third when Holy Ghost’s third baseman Andrew Jones misplayed a two-out popup.

