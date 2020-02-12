10 WPIAL players selected for Big 33 Football Classic

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 | 12:26 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Mac Duda takes part in practice Aug. 6, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson.

Thomas Jefferson teammates Logan Danielson and Mac Duda were among 10 WPIAL players selected Wednesday for the Big 33 Football Classic.

Also chosen for the all-star event were Peters Township’s Josh Casilli, Penn Hills’ Aakeem Snell, Hempfield’s Cole Graham, Blackhawk’s Marques Watson-Trent, Gateway’s Tui Brown, Central Catholic’s Gus Sunseri, Baldwin’s Naseer Penn and Pine-Richland’s Levi Wentz.

Michael Petrof of WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley also was selected.

North Hills coach Pat Carey is an assistant for Pennsylvania.

The game is May 25 at Landis Field in Harrisburg. Maryland has not yet announced its all-star roster.

2020 PENNSYLVANIA ROSTER

Name, Pos., School, Ht., Wt., College

Tavion Banks, RB, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-11, 195, Maine

Ali Barkley, RB, Whitehall, 6-1, 215, undecided

Kobe Brish, LS, Schuylkill Haven, 5-9, 205, undecided

Tui Brown, LB, Gateway, 6-3, 210, UConn

Dapree Bryant, WR, Coatesville, 5-9, 190, Villanova

Josh Casilli, WR, Peters Township, 6-1, 175, Penn

Nick Chimienti, DB, Central Dauphin, 6-1, 180, Stony Brook

Logan Danielson, DT, Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 265, IUP

Addison Darcy, OL, State College, 6-3, 300, New Hampshire

Kamere Day, WR, Harrisburg, 5-11, 175, undecided

Mac Duda, OL, Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 280, Princeton

Brock Gingrich, OL, Cocalico, 6-2, 290, Delaware

Cole Graham, DE, Hempfield, 6-6, 270, Saint Francis

Jake Green, DT, North Schuylkill, 6-1, 280, Villanova

Anthony Harris, QB, Nazareth, 6-3, 185, Maine

Liam Johnson, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 220, Penn

Donte Kent, DB, Harrisburg, 5-11, 175, Central Michigan

Kevin Kurzinger, DE, State College, 6-2, 235, Duquesne

William Leyland, K, Souderton, 6-1, 200, Temple

Nathan Lusk, TE, State College, 6-3, 235, Army

Matt McGeary, OL, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-2, 310, Colgate

Tyrell Mims, DB, Martin Luther King, 5-10, 170, Villanova

Jaxson Montross, K, Tunkhannock, 6-1, 155, Shippensburg

Kaden Moore, OL, Bethlehem Freedom, 6-3, 310, Virginia Tech

Ricky Ortega, QB, Coatesville, 5-11, 195, Villanova

Noah Palm, DB, Cocalico, 6-1, 210, New Hampshire

Naseer Penn, DB, Baldwin, 6-1, 180, Maine

Michael Petrof, DT, Ligonier Valley, 6-2, 275, Navy

Ryan Savage, DE, LaSalle College, 6-2, 230, Princeton

Ian Sheehan, WR, Neshaminy, 6-1, 186, undecided

Patrick Shupp, OL, Easton, 6-3, 320, Delaware

Aakeem Snell, DB, Penn Hills, 6-2, 195, Lackawanna

Jalen Stewart, RB, Freedom, 6-1, 225, undecided

Gus Sunseri, LB, Central Catholic, 5-11, 190, Pitt

Bryce Thoman, OL, Central Dauphin, 6-5, 270, Temple

Dylan Walker, TE, Pope John Paul II, 6-4, 225, Colorado State

Marques Watson-Trent, LB, Blackhawk, 5-11, 195, Georgia Southern

Levi Wentz, DB, Pine-Richland, 6-3, 185, Old Dominion

Head coach

Jack Young, Athens

Assistant coaches

Pat Carey, North Hills

Jon DeFoe, Bermudian Springs

Martin Tobias, Penns Valley

Brian Herrick, Greenville

Calvin Everett, Harrisburg

John Donnelly, Central Bucks East

Jason Roeder, Bethlehem Freedom

