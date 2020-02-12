10 WPIAL players selected for Big 33 Football Classic
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Thomas Jefferson teammates Logan Danielson and Mac Duda were among 10 WPIAL players selected Wednesday for the Big 33 Football Classic.
Also chosen for the all-star event were Peters Township’s Josh Casilli, Penn Hills’ Aakeem Snell, Hempfield’s Cole Graham, Blackhawk’s Marques Watson-Trent, Gateway’s Tui Brown, Central Catholic’s Gus Sunseri, Baldwin’s Naseer Penn and Pine-Richland’s Levi Wentz.
Michael Petrof of WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley also was selected.
North Hills coach Pat Carey is an assistant for Pennsylvania.
The game is May 25 at Landis Field in Harrisburg. Maryland has not yet announced its all-star roster.
2020 PENNSYLVANIA ROSTER
Name, Pos., School, Ht., Wt., College
Tavion Banks, RB, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-11, 195, Maine
Ali Barkley, RB, Whitehall, 6-1, 215, undecided
Kobe Brish, LS, Schuylkill Haven, 5-9, 205, undecided
Tui Brown, LB, Gateway, 6-3, 210, UConn
Dapree Bryant, WR, Coatesville, 5-9, 190, Villanova
Josh Casilli, WR, Peters Township, 6-1, 175, Penn
Nick Chimienti, DB, Central Dauphin, 6-1, 180, Stony Brook
Logan Danielson, DT, Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 265, IUP
Addison Darcy, OL, State College, 6-3, 300, New Hampshire
Kamere Day, WR, Harrisburg, 5-11, 175, undecided
Mac Duda, OL, Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 280, Princeton
Brock Gingrich, OL, Cocalico, 6-2, 290, Delaware
Cole Graham, DE, Hempfield, 6-6, 270, Saint Francis
Jake Green, DT, North Schuylkill, 6-1, 280, Villanova
Anthony Harris, QB, Nazareth, 6-3, 185, Maine
Liam Johnson, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 220, Penn
Donte Kent, DB, Harrisburg, 5-11, 175, Central Michigan
Kevin Kurzinger, DE, State College, 6-2, 235, Duquesne
William Leyland, K, Souderton, 6-1, 200, Temple
Nathan Lusk, TE, State College, 6-3, 235, Army
Matt McGeary, OL, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-2, 310, Colgate
Tyrell Mims, DB, Martin Luther King, 5-10, 170, Villanova
Jaxson Montross, K, Tunkhannock, 6-1, 155, Shippensburg
Kaden Moore, OL, Bethlehem Freedom, 6-3, 310, Virginia Tech
Ricky Ortega, QB, Coatesville, 5-11, 195, Villanova
Noah Palm, DB, Cocalico, 6-1, 210, New Hampshire
Naseer Penn, DB, Baldwin, 6-1, 180, Maine
Michael Petrof, DT, Ligonier Valley, 6-2, 275, Navy
Ryan Savage, DE, LaSalle College, 6-2, 230, Princeton
Ian Sheehan, WR, Neshaminy, 6-1, 186, undecided
Patrick Shupp, OL, Easton, 6-3, 320, Delaware
Aakeem Snell, DB, Penn Hills, 6-2, 195, Lackawanna
Jalen Stewart, RB, Freedom, 6-1, 225, undecided
Gus Sunseri, LB, Central Catholic, 5-11, 190, Pitt
Bryce Thoman, OL, Central Dauphin, 6-5, 270, Temple
Dylan Walker, TE, Pope John Paul II, 6-4, 225, Colorado State
Marques Watson-Trent, LB, Blackhawk, 5-11, 195, Georgia Southern
Levi Wentz, DB, Pine-Richland, 6-3, 185, Old Dominion
Head coach
Jack Young, Athens
Assistant coaches
Pat Carey, North Hills
Jon DeFoe, Bermudian Springs
Martin Tobias, Penns Valley
Brian Herrick, Greenville
Calvin Everett, Harrisburg
John Donnelly, Central Bucks East
Jason Roeder, Bethlehem Freedom
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
