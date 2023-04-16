A closer look at 2023 Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete honorees

Sunday, April 16, 2023 | 12:43 PM

Belle Vernon

Evan Pohlot

Sports: Basketball and football

Parents: Mark and Jeannie Pohlot

Class rank: 16 of 153

GPA: 4.325

College: Duquesne

Extracurricular activities and honors: He played four years each on the football and basketball teams. He was a team captain on the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championship football team. He was selected first-team all-Big 8 Conference in 2021 and a 2022 Interstate Conference honorable mention. He was also team captain of the basketball team the past two seasons.

Maren Metikosh

Sports: Softball and cheerleading

Parents: Jennifer and Michael Metikosh

Class rank: 18 of 153

GPA: 4.166

College: Central Connecticut State

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was picked to the Tribune-Review first team in softball, was the Pennsylvania High School Coaches Association Class 4A Player of the Year and a first-team all-star. She is a member of the National Honors Society, World Language National Honors Society, Science National Honors Society and Social Studies National Honors Society and is a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon.

Burrell

Ian Quinn

Sports: Football, wrestling and track and field

Parents: Vicki and Sean Quinn

Class rank: 11 of 138

GPA: 4.3

College: Grove City

Extracurricular activities and honors: He is a member of National Honors Society and received three years Distinguished Academic Honors. He was President of the Student Government and was a nominee for the Bill Fralic Award. He throws shot put and discus in track and field.

Katie Armstrong

Sports: Softball and unified bocce

Parents: Shawn and Linda Armstrong

Class rank: 10 of 138

GPA: 4.3

College: PennWest Edinboro

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was the Valley News Dispatch Softball Player of the Year in 2022. She had a 14-3 record with 257 strikeouts in 120 innings and an earned run average of 0.18. She is captain of the softball team and was color guard captain in the marching band. She is a member of the drama club, choir and National Honors Society.

Derry

Hunter Jurica

Sport: Golf

Parents: Allen and Terri Jurica

Class rank: 44 of 138

GPA: 4.0

College: St. Francis (Pa.)

Extracurricular activities and honors: He was the WPIAL Class 2A boys golf champion in 2022, shooting a 7-over 78 at Oakmont Country Club. He won the Bumgardner Award in 2021 and 2022 and team Most Valuable Golfer. He placed sixth in the PIAA in 2021, the first golfer from the school to place at state tournament. He placed 15th as a senior. He was the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association champion. He is a member of the National Honors Society and Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy.

Isabella DePalma

Sports: Softball and volleyball

Parents: Julie and John DePalma

Class rank: 21 of 138

GPA: 4.0

College: Pitt-Johnstown

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was named to the Tribune-Review Top 40 twice. She is a two-time WPIAL Class 3A first-team catcher. She is a member of the National Honors Society, Science National Honors Society, President of Interact Club, Monogram Club and Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy.

Franklin Regional

Aiden Bunker

Sport: Swimming

Parents: Casey and Kristin Bunker

Class rank: 28 of 283

GPA: 4.424

College: Villanova

Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a four-time letterwinner and team captain in swimming. He won the WPIAL Class 3A 200 IM and earned four medals at the 2023 PIAA championships. He was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay team. He earned highest honors with distinction every quarter in high school. He also earned National Honors Society and French National Honors Society recognition and was a member of the French Club, Chess Club and FRAP (FR against Plastics) Club.

Sierra Todero

Sports: Soccer and track and field

Parents: Kris and Bill Todero

Class rank: Not available

GPA: 3.52

College: Robert Morris

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a four-year letterwinner and a team captain for the soccer team. She also earned all-section honors three times. She placed second in long jump at the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association meet in 2021 and is a three-time WPIAL placewinner in the long and triple jumps. She is a member of the helping homebound heroes club and is a youth soccer volunteer.

Greensburg Central Catholic

Carlo Denis

Sports: Track and field, soccer and tennis

Parents: BJ and Lori Denis

Class rank: 1 of 70

GPA: 4.6

College: Grove City

Extracurricular activities and honors: He was the Tribune-Review Soccer Player of the Year in 2022. He scored 54 goals his senior season and 145 in his career. He also earned all-state and all-WPIAL honors. He will receive the Tom and Priscilla Connally Scholarship. He is a member of the National Honors Society, German Honors Society and Science Honors Society. He was also involved in numerous clubs and activities at the school and church.

Sara Felder

Sports: Soccer and track and field

Parents: Dawn and Steven Felder

Class rank: 8 of 70

GPA: 4.213

College: Youngstown State

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was the Tribune-Review Soccer Player of the Year in 2022, a four-time all-section player, three-time all-WPIAL honoree and 2022 all-state selection. She scored 114 goals and recorded 62 assists. She is the treasurer of the National Honor Society and volunteers with the Hungry Hearts team, a student organization that helps feed the hungry.

Greensburg Salem

Cody Rubrecht

Sports: Football, basketball and track and field

Parents: Bruce and Deborah Rubrecht

Class rank: First decile

GPA: 3.96

College: Seton Hill

Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a four-year letterman on the football team and was Tribune-Review Terrific 25 his junior and senior seasons. He played quarterback as a senior and wide receiver prior. He was a Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association 100-meter dash winner in 2022. He is a member of the National Honors Society, Lettermen’s Club and performed community service at Twin Lakes.

Laurel Uhlinger

Sports: Volleyball and track and field

Parents: Erin and Scott Uhlinger

Class rank: First decile

GPA: 3.96

College: Messiah

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a two-year letterwinner in volleyball and third-team all-section. She’s been a four-year letterwinner in track and competes in the triple jump. She is a member of the National Honors Society, her church youth group and an adult Bible Study group. She’s also involved in numerous volunteer and community service projects.

Hempfield

Owen DeMatt

Sports: Track and field, lacrosse and cross country

Parents: Michael and Amy DeMatt

Class rank: 17 of 406

GPA: 101.79574

College: Undecided

Extracurricular activities and honors: He’s an AP Scholar with Distinction, received the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award and received the PHEAA Certificate of Merit and is President of the German Club. He earned 11 athletic letters. He was a team captain on the cross country and lacrosse teams.

Elizabeth Tapper

Sports: Track and field and volleyball

Parents: Robert and Shelby Tapper

Class rank: 70 of 406

GPA: 97.77%

College: Michigan

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was the 2022 Tribune-Review Athlete of the Year. She was the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A discus and shot put champion in 2022. She also was national champion in the discus. She also competes in pole vault. She was a three-year letterwinner in volleyball, a team captain and first-team all-section pick. She was a member of the National Honors Society, Science Honors Society, National English Honors Society and National Arts Society.

Jeannette

Dean Farraj

Sports: Golf, soccer and baseball

Parents: Sulieman and Saida Farraj

Class rank: 11 of 68

GPA: 4.0

College: U.S. Army

Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a three-year letterwinner on the soccer team and helped the team qualify for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time. He was the field and student conductor of the marching band. He was selected to the Fay West Honors band and Westmoreland County band and was the lead in the Jeannette musical production of “The Adams Family.”

Autumn LaVella

Sport: Softball

Parents: Dennis and Sue LaVella

Class rank: 1 of 68

GPA: 101.5161

College: Seton Hill

Extracurricular activities and honors: She earned high honors all four years in high school and received Highest Academic Achievement in Forensic Science, Physics and A&P. She received the Carson Scholar and was secretary of the National Honors Society. She was President of the Student Council and Science Club and was cheerleader captain. She did community service for child care for single moms in the community.

Kiski Area

Nathaniel Coleman

Sports: Soccer and tennis

Parents: Ron and Cris Coleman

Class rank: 2 of 294

GPA: 4.27

College: Penn State Behrend

Extracurricular activities and honors: He plans to study finance and play soccer in college. He was all-section and all-WPIAL the past two seasons. He is President of the National Honors Society and a member of Academic Math Team and Chinese Club. He was a four-year letterman in both sports.

Sydney Joyce

Sports: Volleyball and basketball

Parents: Jim Joyce

Class rank: 3 of 294

GPA: 104.9

College: Duquesne

Extracurricular activities and honors: She earned all-section in volleyball and was team captain. She is a member of the National Honors Society, Student Council, Key Club, Cavalier Leadership Council, Math team and the Horticulture Club. She won the American Legion Award and was selected as a Trib Total Media Outstanding Young Citizen.

Latrobe

Corey Boerio

Sports: Football and wrestling

Parents: Mark and Trish Boerio

Class rank: 13 of 285

GPA: 4.25

College: Kent State

Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a two-year captain on the wrestling team and Westmoreland County champion. He was a two-time PIAA qualifier and finished fifth at states in 2022. He also was a football captain and first-team all-conference tight end and second-team linebacker. He is a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society, Art National Honors Society and Math National Honors Society. He is class President and a member of Student Council.

Lily Fenton

Sports: Volleyball and track and field

Parents: Neal and Sandy Fenton

Class rank: 2 of 285

GPA: 4.4

College: Notre Dame

Extracurricular activities and honors: She is the school’s all-time assists record holder and was a three-year captain and four-year letterwinner. She also was a first-team all-section player and first-team all-state in 2021 and 2022. She was selected into the National Honors Society, Math National Honors Society, Science National Honors Society and Spanish National Honors Society. She is vice-president of the class and co-president of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Ligonier Valley

Noah Lawson

Sports: Soccer and baseball

Parents: Heath and Susan Fisher

Class rank: 3 of 98

GPA: 4.05

College: U.S. Military Academy

Extracurricular activities and honors: He was the team captain of the soccer team and a two-year letterman. He also was team MVP in 2022 and was honorable mention all-section. In baseball, he was a three-year starter and four-year letterman. He’s a member of the National Honors Society, Kitty Hawk Air Society, Spanish National Honors Society and he was named the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Outstanding Cadet Award.

Ruby Wallace

Sports: Volleyball and softball

Parents: Patrick Wallace and Kim Dickert-Wallace

Class rank: 10 of 98

GPA: 3.87

College: South Carolina

Extracurricular activities and honors: She four-year letterwinner in both sports. She was second-team all-Section 5-2A and played in the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association all-star volleyball match. She was also President of French National Honors Society, National Honors Society, Food Bank volunteer, Food 2Go 4 Kids, Valley Youth Network and Westmoreland County Leadership Academy.

Monessen

Dante DeFelices

Sports: Basketball and baseball

Parents: Steve and Lianne DeFelices

Class rank: 4

GPA: 4.76

College: Slippery Rock

Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a member of the basketball team for four years and was team captain this year. He also was a three-year starter on the baseball team. He was a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society, Leo Club and is an alter server at the Epiphany of Our Lord Church where he also volunteers at the church fish fry.

Aaliyah Rice

Sport: Soccer

Parents: Craig and Brenda Rice

Class rank: 1

GPA: 4.6585

College: Penn State

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was the team captain of the soccer team and was all-section in 2021 and 2022. She is involved in multiple clubs and is President of two and vice-president of four. She’s involved in the National Honors Society, Students against Destructive Decisions, Spanish National Honors Society, Future Business Leaders of America and Leo Club.

Mt. Pleasant

Lane Golkosky

Sports: Baseball, football and wrestling

Parents: Michael and Johanna Golkosky

Class rank: 25 of 131

GPA: 4.2

College: Saint Vincent

Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a four-year letterman and team captain of the baseball team. He was first-team all-section in 2022. He was a two-year letterman and team captain of the football team. He is the football team’s All-Viking (Anton) Award winner. He also scored 13 touchdowns. He will receive the Dean’s Scholarship from Saint Vincent. He is a member of the National Honors Society. He also is a ski instructor for Vail Resorts (Seven Spring) and works as a landscaper.

Tiffany Zelmore

Sports: Basketball, soccer and track and field

Parents: Brian and Denice Zelmore

Class rank: 14 of 131

GPA: 4.12

College: Undecided

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a four-year letterwinner and two-year captain of the basketball team. She scored more than 1,000 points and was the Tribune-Review Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She was a WPIAL Class 2A medalist in the shot put and discus. She earned the Seton Hill Elizabeth Seton Scholarship, Saint Vincent Dean’s Scholarship, W&J Thrive Scholarship, Point Park Presidential Scholarship, Robert Morris University Scholarship and Westminster Award.

Norwin

Adam Bilinsky

Sport: Basketball

Parents: Allan Bilinsky and Michelle Andros

Class rank: 103 of 356

GPA: 93.318

College: Mercyhurst

Extracurricular activities and honors: He was named the Tribune-Review Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He was team captain for two years and scored more than 1,000 points. He is an officer in the student council and does volunteer work helping teach elementary students, and he performs community service at church youth camps.

Madelynn Kessler

Sports: Volleyball and softball

Parents: Johannah and Daniel Kessler

Class rank: 22 of 356

GPA: 92.3

College: St. Francis (Pa.)

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a two-year letterwinner in volleyball and four-year letterwinner in softball. She’s also a catcher and plays third base and outfield in softball. She’s also a team captain and led the WPIAL as a sophomore with 11 home runs. She also is a volunteer for the Race for Grace and a youth softball coach.

Penn-Trafford

Daniel Tarabrella

Sports: Football and volleyball

Parents: Dan and Cris Tarabrella

Class rank: 73 of 319

GPA: 4.1

College: Duquesne

Extracurricular activities and honors: He earned four varsity letters in football and helped the Warriors to their first WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles. He was a first-team all-conference linebacker his junior and senior seasons. He is President of the Community Action Program, a school nurse assistant, a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and member of the Sportsman’s Association of Greensburg. He also is President of the National Honors Society.

Kate Schall

Sports: Volleyball and track and field

Parents: Nancy and Jim Schall

Class rank: 54 of 319

GPA: 4.2

College: Penn State

Extracurricular activities and honors: She played volleyball for her father at P-T. She was team captain and led the Warriors to a section title. She earned first-team all-section honors. She was the highest scorer on the track team her junior season and owns school record in the 400. She is involved in numerous activities, including Student Union secretary, Active Minds member, Students against Destructive Decisions and served as President of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Southmoreland

Tristan Ice

Sports: Wrestling, soccer and baseball

Parents: Brittany and Donald Ice

Class rank: 35 of 127

GPA: 3.951

College: Undecided

Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a four-year letterwinner in wrestling and four-time WPIAL qualifier. He was a three-time Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association placewinner. He received scholarship offers from Saint Vincent, Waynesburg, Fairmont State and Mercyhurst.

Olivia Cernuto

Sports: Soccer, basketball and track and field

Parents: Mike and Amber Cernuto

Class rank: 26 of 127

GPA: 3.78

College: Gannon

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was the Tribune-Review Girls Athlete of the Year in 2021 and competed in three sports during her scholastic career. She is a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society and a volunteer youth basketball coach.

Valley

Elisabeth Ervin

Sport: Tennis

Parents: Tim and Lorin Ervin

Class rank: 1 of 136

GPA: 4.3

College: Undecided

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a four-year starter on the tennis team and served as team captain her senior season. She is a member of Student Council, prom committee, Art Club, Science Club, Yearbook Club, Interact Club and Student Drama Club. She also is a volunteer at the People’s Library.

Leah Taliani

Sports: Soccer, swimming and softball

Parents: Mario and Sarah Taliani

Class rank: 10 of 136

GPA: 4.175

College: Westminster

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a member of the Science Club, Interact Club, Yearbook Club, prom committee and Student Council. She served as team captain in soccer, swimming and softball. She was voted all-section in softball as a junior.

Yough

Aiden Werner

Sports: Soccer, bowling and baseball

Parents: Rebecca Bach and Ray Werner

Class rank: 26 of 149

GPA: 3.83

College: Penn State Greater Allegheny

Extracurricular activities and honors: As a team captain, Werner helped lead the soccer team to the WPIAL playoffs. He was also team captain of the bowling team. He is a member of the National Honors Society, Student Council and the Future is Mine Club.

Laney Gerdich

Sport: Basketball

Parents: Cathy and Mike Gerdich

Class rank: 10 of 149

GPA: 3.96

College: Juniata

Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a four-year starter while playing basketball for her dad. She was named to the all-section team and selected to play in the Roundball Classic. She was a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society, the Future is Mine Club, Student Council and Students Against Destructive Decisions.

RECENT SCHOLAR-ATHLETE EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS

1986: Kenneth Patrick, Greensburg Salem

1987: Ronald Moore, Hempfield

1988: Not available

1989: Rob Holmberg, Mt. Pleasant

1990: Craig Fayak, Belle Vernon

1991: Not available

1992: Liz Silvis, Hempfield

1993: Joseph Bigler, Penn-Trafford

1994: Dan Stavisky, Mt. Pleasant

1995: Shane Kenney, Greensburg Salem

1996: Gina Naccarato, Monessen

1997: Christopher Dugan, Southmoreland

1998: Michael DeRenzo, Franklin Regional

1999: Katie Bruzda, Derry

2000: Jessica Mohamed, Kiski Area; Chase Helon, Monessen

2001: Ashley Weimer, Norwin; Jeff Mroz, Greensburg C.C.

2002: Anne Gagliardi, Franklin Regional; Brian Sticca, Greensburg Salem

2003: Karissa Walker, Latrobe; Christopher Marsh, Greensburg Salem

2004: Nicole Mannella, Penn-Trafford; Greg Mroz, Greensburg C.C.

2005: Jennilee Morrison, Jeannette; Anthony Manley, Greensburg Salem

2006: Caitlin Hewitt, Latrobe; Donnie Ament, Mt. Pleasant

2007: Rachel Roddy, Greensburg Salem; Justin Shaffer, Yough

2008: Amanda Palenchar, Derry; Nico Cortese, Greensburg C.C.

2009: Natalie Bower, Latrobe; Chris Klimchock, Greensburg Salem

2010: Samantha Pickens, Franklin Regional; Luke Graham, Penn-Trafford

2011: Nicole Sleith, Yough; Travis Shaffer, Derry

2012: Kasey Kemp, Norwin; Jim Gulibon, Derry

2013: Maddy Grimm, Ligonier Valley; Matt McCutcheon, Kiski Area

2014: Frannie Crouse, Greensburg C.C.; Brent Kennedy, Kiski Area

2015: Maddie Holmberg, Hempfield; Michael Kemerer, Franklin Regional

2016: Alayna Gribble, Norwin; Micky Phillippi, Derry

2017: Mikayla Bisignani, Greensburg C.C.; Spencer Lee, Franklin Regional

2018: Bailey Parshall, Belle Vernon; Robby Patrick, Ligonier Valley

2019: Maggie Moore, Southmoreland; Palmer Jackson, Franklin Regional

2020: Olivia Persin, Hempfield; Kurtis Phipps, Norwin

2021: Haylie Brunson, Mt. Pleasant; Ian Oswalt, Burrell

2022: Corinn Brewer, Greensburg C.C.; Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant

