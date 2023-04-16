A closer look at 2023 Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete honorees
Sunday, April 16, 2023 | 12:43 PM
Evan Pohlot
Sports: Basketball and football
Parents: Mark and Jeannie Pohlot
Class rank: 16 of 153
GPA: 4.325
College: Duquesne
Extracurricular activities and honors: He played four years each on the football and basketball teams. He was a team captain on the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championship football team. He was selected first-team all-Big 8 Conference in 2021 and a 2022 Interstate Conference honorable mention. He was also team captain of the basketball team the past two seasons.
Maren Metikosh
Sports: Softball and cheerleading
Parents: Jennifer and Michael Metikosh
Class rank: 18 of 153
GPA: 4.166
College: Central Connecticut State
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was picked to the Tribune-Review first team in softball, was the Pennsylvania High School Coaches Association Class 4A Player of the Year and a first-team all-star. She is a member of the National Honors Society, World Language National Honors Society, Science National Honors Society and Social Studies National Honors Society and is a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon.
Ian Quinn
Sports: Football, wrestling and track and field
Parents: Vicki and Sean Quinn
Class rank: 11 of 138
GPA: 4.3
College: Grove City
Extracurricular activities and honors: He is a member of National Honors Society and received three years Distinguished Academic Honors. He was President of the Student Government and was a nominee for the Bill Fralic Award. He throws shot put and discus in track and field.
Katie Armstrong
Sports: Softball and unified bocce
Parents: Shawn and Linda Armstrong
Class rank: 10 of 138
GPA: 4.3
College: PennWest Edinboro
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was the Valley News Dispatch Softball Player of the Year in 2022. She had a 14-3 record with 257 strikeouts in 120 innings and an earned run average of 0.18. She is captain of the softball team and was color guard captain in the marching band. She is a member of the drama club, choir and National Honors Society.
Hunter Jurica
Sport: Golf
Parents: Allen and Terri Jurica
Class rank: 44 of 138
GPA: 4.0
College: St. Francis (Pa.)
Extracurricular activities and honors: He was the WPIAL Class 2A boys golf champion in 2022, shooting a 7-over 78 at Oakmont Country Club. He won the Bumgardner Award in 2021 and 2022 and team Most Valuable Golfer. He placed sixth in the PIAA in 2021, the first golfer from the school to place at state tournament. He placed 15th as a senior. He was the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association champion. He is a member of the National Honors Society and Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy.
Isabella DePalma
Sports: Softball and volleyball
Parents: Julie and John DePalma
Class rank: 21 of 138
GPA: 4.0
College: Pitt-Johnstown
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was named to the Tribune-Review Top 40 twice. She is a two-time WPIAL Class 3A first-team catcher. She is a member of the National Honors Society, Science National Honors Society, President of Interact Club, Monogram Club and Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy.
Aiden Bunker
Sport: Swimming
Parents: Casey and Kristin Bunker
Class rank: 28 of 283
GPA: 4.424
College: Villanova
Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a four-time letterwinner and team captain in swimming. He won the WPIAL Class 3A 200 IM and earned four medals at the 2023 PIAA championships. He was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay team. He earned highest honors with distinction every quarter in high school. He also earned National Honors Society and French National Honors Society recognition and was a member of the French Club, Chess Club and FRAP (FR against Plastics) Club.
Sierra Todero
Sports: Soccer and track and field
Parents: Kris and Bill Todero
Class rank: Not available
GPA: 3.52
College: Robert Morris
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a four-year letterwinner and a team captain for the soccer team. She also earned all-section honors three times. She placed second in long jump at the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association meet in 2021 and is a three-time WPIAL placewinner in the long and triple jumps. She is a member of the helping homebound heroes club and is a youth soccer volunteer.
Carlo Denis
Sports: Track and field, soccer and tennis
Parents: BJ and Lori Denis
Class rank: 1 of 70
GPA: 4.6
College: Grove City
Extracurricular activities and honors: He was the Tribune-Review Soccer Player of the Year in 2022. He scored 54 goals his senior season and 145 in his career. He also earned all-state and all-WPIAL honors. He will receive the Tom and Priscilla Connally Scholarship. He is a member of the National Honors Society, German Honors Society and Science Honors Society. He was also involved in numerous clubs and activities at the school and church.
Sara Felder
Sports: Soccer and track and field
Parents: Dawn and Steven Felder
Class rank: 8 of 70
GPA: 4.213
College: Youngstown State
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was the Tribune-Review Soccer Player of the Year in 2022, a four-time all-section player, three-time all-WPIAL honoree and 2022 all-state selection. She scored 114 goals and recorded 62 assists. She is the treasurer of the National Honor Society and volunteers with the Hungry Hearts team, a student organization that helps feed the hungry.
Cody Rubrecht
Sports: Football, basketball and track and field
Parents: Bruce and Deborah Rubrecht
Class rank: First decile
GPA: 3.96
College: Seton Hill
Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a four-year letterman on the football team and was Tribune-Review Terrific 25 his junior and senior seasons. He played quarterback as a senior and wide receiver prior. He was a Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association 100-meter dash winner in 2022. He is a member of the National Honors Society, Lettermen’s Club and performed community service at Twin Lakes.
Laurel Uhlinger
Sports: Volleyball and track and field
Parents: Erin and Scott Uhlinger
Class rank: First decile
GPA: 3.96
College: Messiah
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a two-year letterwinner in volleyball and third-team all-section. She’s been a four-year letterwinner in track and competes in the triple jump. She is a member of the National Honors Society, her church youth group and an adult Bible Study group. She’s also involved in numerous volunteer and community service projects.
Owen DeMatt
Sports: Track and field, lacrosse and cross country
Parents: Michael and Amy DeMatt
Class rank: 17 of 406
GPA: 101.79574
College: Undecided
Extracurricular activities and honors: He’s an AP Scholar with Distinction, received the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award and received the PHEAA Certificate of Merit and is President of the German Club. He earned 11 athletic letters. He was a team captain on the cross country and lacrosse teams.
Elizabeth Tapper
Sports: Track and field and volleyball
Parents: Robert and Shelby Tapper
Class rank: 70 of 406
GPA: 97.77%
College: Michigan
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was the 2022 Tribune-Review Athlete of the Year. She was the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A discus and shot put champion in 2022. She also was national champion in the discus. She also competes in pole vault. She was a three-year letterwinner in volleyball, a team captain and first-team all-section pick. She was a member of the National Honors Society, Science Honors Society, National English Honors Society and National Arts Society.
Dean Farraj
Sports: Golf, soccer and baseball
Parents: Sulieman and Saida Farraj
Class rank: 11 of 68
GPA: 4.0
College: U.S. Army
Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a three-year letterwinner on the soccer team and helped the team qualify for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time. He was the field and student conductor of the marching band. He was selected to the Fay West Honors band and Westmoreland County band and was the lead in the Jeannette musical production of “The Adams Family.”
Autumn LaVella
Sport: Softball
Parents: Dennis and Sue LaVella
Class rank: 1 of 68
GPA: 101.5161
College: Seton Hill
Extracurricular activities and honors: She earned high honors all four years in high school and received Highest Academic Achievement in Forensic Science, Physics and A&P. She received the Carson Scholar and was secretary of the National Honors Society. She was President of the Student Council and Science Club and was cheerleader captain. She did community service for child care for single moms in the community.
Nathaniel Coleman
Sports: Soccer and tennis
Parents: Ron and Cris Coleman
Class rank: 2 of 294
GPA: 4.27
College: Penn State Behrend
Extracurricular activities and honors: He plans to study finance and play soccer in college. He was all-section and all-WPIAL the past two seasons. He is President of the National Honors Society and a member of Academic Math Team and Chinese Club. He was a four-year letterman in both sports.
Sydney Joyce
Sports: Volleyball and basketball
Parents: Jim Joyce
Class rank: 3 of 294
GPA: 104.9
College: Duquesne
Extracurricular activities and honors: She earned all-section in volleyball and was team captain. She is a member of the National Honors Society, Student Council, Key Club, Cavalier Leadership Council, Math team and the Horticulture Club. She won the American Legion Award and was selected as a Trib Total Media Outstanding Young Citizen.
Corey Boerio
Sports: Football and wrestling
Parents: Mark and Trish Boerio
Class rank: 13 of 285
GPA: 4.25
College: Kent State
Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a two-year captain on the wrestling team and Westmoreland County champion. He was a two-time PIAA qualifier and finished fifth at states in 2022. He also was a football captain and first-team all-conference tight end and second-team linebacker. He is a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society, Art National Honors Society and Math National Honors Society. He is class President and a member of Student Council.
Lily Fenton
Sports: Volleyball and track and field
Parents: Neal and Sandy Fenton
Class rank: 2 of 285
GPA: 4.4
College: Notre Dame
Extracurricular activities and honors: She is the school’s all-time assists record holder and was a three-year captain and four-year letterwinner. She also was a first-team all-section player and first-team all-state in 2021 and 2022. She was selected into the National Honors Society, Math National Honors Society, Science National Honors Society and Spanish National Honors Society. She is vice-president of the class and co-president of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Noah Lawson
Sports: Soccer and baseball
Parents: Heath and Susan Fisher
Class rank: 3 of 98
GPA: 4.05
College: U.S. Military Academy
Extracurricular activities and honors: He was the team captain of the soccer team and a two-year letterman. He also was team MVP in 2022 and was honorable mention all-section. In baseball, he was a three-year starter and four-year letterman. He’s a member of the National Honors Society, Kitty Hawk Air Society, Spanish National Honors Society and he was named the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Outstanding Cadet Award.
Ruby Wallace
Sports: Volleyball and softball
Parents: Patrick Wallace and Kim Dickert-Wallace
Class rank: 10 of 98
GPA: 3.87
College: South Carolina
Extracurricular activities and honors: She four-year letterwinner in both sports. She was second-team all-Section 5-2A and played in the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association all-star volleyball match. She was also President of French National Honors Society, National Honors Society, Food Bank volunteer, Food 2Go 4 Kids, Valley Youth Network and Westmoreland County Leadership Academy.
Dante DeFelices
Sports: Basketball and baseball
Parents: Steve and Lianne DeFelices
Class rank: 4
GPA: 4.76
College: Slippery Rock
Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a member of the basketball team for four years and was team captain this year. He also was a three-year starter on the baseball team. He was a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society, Leo Club and is an alter server at the Epiphany of Our Lord Church where he also volunteers at the church fish fry.
Aaliyah Rice
Sport: Soccer
Parents: Craig and Brenda Rice
Class rank: 1
GPA: 4.6585
College: Penn State
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was the team captain of the soccer team and was all-section in 2021 and 2022. She is involved in multiple clubs and is President of two and vice-president of four. She’s involved in the National Honors Society, Students against Destructive Decisions, Spanish National Honors Society, Future Business Leaders of America and Leo Club.
Lane Golkosky
Sports: Baseball, football and wrestling
Parents: Michael and Johanna Golkosky
Class rank: 25 of 131
GPA: 4.2
College: Saint Vincent
Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a four-year letterman and team captain of the baseball team. He was first-team all-section in 2022. He was a two-year letterman and team captain of the football team. He is the football team’s All-Viking (Anton) Award winner. He also scored 13 touchdowns. He will receive the Dean’s Scholarship from Saint Vincent. He is a member of the National Honors Society. He also is a ski instructor for Vail Resorts (Seven Spring) and works as a landscaper.
Tiffany Zelmore
Sports: Basketball, soccer and track and field
Parents: Brian and Denice Zelmore
Class rank: 14 of 131
GPA: 4.12
College: Undecided
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a four-year letterwinner and two-year captain of the basketball team. She scored more than 1,000 points and was the Tribune-Review Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She was a WPIAL Class 2A medalist in the shot put and discus. She earned the Seton Hill Elizabeth Seton Scholarship, Saint Vincent Dean’s Scholarship, W&J Thrive Scholarship, Point Park Presidential Scholarship, Robert Morris University Scholarship and Westminster Award.
Adam Bilinsky
Sport: Basketball
Parents: Allan Bilinsky and Michelle Andros
Class rank: 103 of 356
GPA: 93.318
College: Mercyhurst
Extracurricular activities and honors: He was named the Tribune-Review Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He was team captain for two years and scored more than 1,000 points. He is an officer in the student council and does volunteer work helping teach elementary students, and he performs community service at church youth camps.
Madelynn Kessler
Sports: Volleyball and softball
Parents: Johannah and Daniel Kessler
Class rank: 22 of 356
GPA: 92.3
College: St. Francis (Pa.)
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a two-year letterwinner in volleyball and four-year letterwinner in softball. She’s also a catcher and plays third base and outfield in softball. She’s also a team captain and led the WPIAL as a sophomore with 11 home runs. She also is a volunteer for the Race for Grace and a youth softball coach.
Daniel Tarabrella
Sports: Football and volleyball
Parents: Dan and Cris Tarabrella
Class rank: 73 of 319
GPA: 4.1
College: Duquesne
Extracurricular activities and honors: He earned four varsity letters in football and helped the Warriors to their first WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles. He was a first-team all-conference linebacker his junior and senior seasons. He is President of the Community Action Program, a school nurse assistant, a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and member of the Sportsman’s Association of Greensburg. He also is President of the National Honors Society.
Kate Schall
Sports: Volleyball and track and field
Parents: Nancy and Jim Schall
Class rank: 54 of 319
GPA: 4.2
College: Penn State
Extracurricular activities and honors: She played volleyball for her father at P-T. She was team captain and led the Warriors to a section title. She earned first-team all-section honors. She was the highest scorer on the track team her junior season and owns school record in the 400. She is involved in numerous activities, including Student Union secretary, Active Minds member, Students against Destructive Decisions and served as President of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Tristan Ice
Sports: Wrestling, soccer and baseball
Parents: Brittany and Donald Ice
Class rank: 35 of 127
GPA: 3.951
College: Undecided
Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a four-year letterwinner in wrestling and four-time WPIAL qualifier. He was a three-time Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association placewinner. He received scholarship offers from Saint Vincent, Waynesburg, Fairmont State and Mercyhurst.
Olivia Cernuto
Sports: Soccer, basketball and track and field
Parents: Mike and Amber Cernuto
Class rank: 26 of 127
GPA: 3.78
College: Gannon
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was the Tribune-Review Girls Athlete of the Year in 2021 and competed in three sports during her scholastic career. She is a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society and a volunteer youth basketball coach.
Valley
Elisabeth Ervin
Sport: Tennis
Parents: Tim and Lorin Ervin
Class rank: 1 of 136
GPA: 4.3
College: Undecided
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a four-year starter on the tennis team and served as team captain her senior season. She is a member of Student Council, prom committee, Art Club, Science Club, Yearbook Club, Interact Club and Student Drama Club. She also is a volunteer at the People’s Library.
Leah Taliani
Sports: Soccer, swimming and softball
Parents: Mario and Sarah Taliani
Class rank: 10 of 136
GPA: 4.175
College: Westminster
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a member of the Science Club, Interact Club, Yearbook Club, prom committee and Student Council. She served as team captain in soccer, swimming and softball. She was voted all-section in softball as a junior.
Aiden Werner
Sports: Soccer, bowling and baseball
Parents: Rebecca Bach and Ray Werner
Class rank: 26 of 149
GPA: 3.83
College: Penn State Greater Allegheny
Extracurricular activities and honors: As a team captain, Werner helped lead the soccer team to the WPIAL playoffs. He was also team captain of the bowling team. He is a member of the National Honors Society, Student Council and the Future is Mine Club.
Laney Gerdich
Sport: Basketball
Parents: Cathy and Mike Gerdich
Class rank: 10 of 149
GPA: 3.96
College: Juniata
Extracurricular activities and honors: She was a four-year starter while playing basketball for her dad. She was named to the all-section team and selected to play in the Roundball Classic. She was a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society, the Future is Mine Club, Student Council and Students Against Destructive Decisions.
RECENT SCHOLAR-ATHLETE EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS
1986: Kenneth Patrick, Greensburg Salem
1987: Ronald Moore, Hempfield
1988: Not available
1989: Rob Holmberg, Mt. Pleasant
1990: Craig Fayak, Belle Vernon
1991: Not available
1992: Liz Silvis, Hempfield
1993: Joseph Bigler, Penn-Trafford
1994: Dan Stavisky, Mt. Pleasant
1995: Shane Kenney, Greensburg Salem
1996: Gina Naccarato, Monessen
1997: Christopher Dugan, Southmoreland
1998: Michael DeRenzo, Franklin Regional
1999: Katie Bruzda, Derry
2000: Jessica Mohamed, Kiski Area; Chase Helon, Monessen
2001: Ashley Weimer, Norwin; Jeff Mroz, Greensburg C.C.
2002: Anne Gagliardi, Franklin Regional; Brian Sticca, Greensburg Salem
2003: Karissa Walker, Latrobe; Christopher Marsh, Greensburg Salem
2004: Nicole Mannella, Penn-Trafford; Greg Mroz, Greensburg C.C.
2005: Jennilee Morrison, Jeannette; Anthony Manley, Greensburg Salem
2006: Caitlin Hewitt, Latrobe; Donnie Ament, Mt. Pleasant
2007: Rachel Roddy, Greensburg Salem; Justin Shaffer, Yough
2008: Amanda Palenchar, Derry; Nico Cortese, Greensburg C.C.
2009: Natalie Bower, Latrobe; Chris Klimchock, Greensburg Salem
2010: Samantha Pickens, Franklin Regional; Luke Graham, Penn-Trafford
2011: Nicole Sleith, Yough; Travis Shaffer, Derry
2012: Kasey Kemp, Norwin; Jim Gulibon, Derry
2013: Maddy Grimm, Ligonier Valley; Matt McCutcheon, Kiski Area
2014: Frannie Crouse, Greensburg C.C.; Brent Kennedy, Kiski Area
2015: Maddie Holmberg, Hempfield; Michael Kemerer, Franklin Regional
2016: Alayna Gribble, Norwin; Micky Phillippi, Derry
2017: Mikayla Bisignani, Greensburg C.C.; Spencer Lee, Franklin Regional
2018: Bailey Parshall, Belle Vernon; Robby Patrick, Ligonier Valley
2019: Maggie Moore, Southmoreland; Palmer Jackson, Franklin Regional
2020: Olivia Persin, Hempfield; Kurtis Phipps, Norwin
2021: Haylie Brunson, Mt. Pleasant; Ian Oswalt, Burrell
2022: Corinn Brewer, Greensburg C.C.; Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant
