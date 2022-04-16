A-K Valley athletes of the week: Burrell’s Bella Stewart, Kiski Area’s Jacob Smith

Saturday, April 16, 2022 | 9:01 AM

Burrell's Bella Stewart is a freshman on the 2022 softball team. Kiski Area's Jacob Smith is a member of the 2022 baseball team.

Bella Stewart

Class: Freshman

School: Burrell

Sport: Softball

Report card: Burrell freshman catcher Bella Stewart was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs in helping the Bucs (4-0, 3-0) earn a 6-3 win over Highlands in a Section 1-4A game Wednesday. She also was on the receiving end of Katie Armstrong’s 17 strikeouts. Burrell also defeated Knoch on Friday and leads the section standings.

How has the season gone so far?

I honestly feel like it’s going really well. We’ve blended really well and are working really well with each other.

What did you do well at the plate Wednesday against Highlands?

I think reading what she was pitching and understanding the count.

What has it been like to play such an important role as a freshman?

It’s definitely a little stressful this year since I’m new to the team. But it’s been a big relief because all the upperclassmen are very accepting of all us freshmen.

How did you get started in softball?

In second grade when my teammate Sabrina Hoover gave me a post-it with a practice on it. I’ve played since.

Were you always a catcher?

I stated playing the infield, mostly third base. Then I tried pitching and then I went to catching. I like to be involved in every play and have to be ready and alert all the time.

Do you work well with pitcher Katie Armstrong?

I feel like we work pretty well together. I’ve caught with her in the past in a fall season a couple years ago. We’re good friends. I wanted to play with her so badly this year. She helps me out. She makes it less work. We blend together so well.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

We have to take it day by day, but my goal is to start with section wins and then move on to WPIAL and hopefully states. Dream big and then whatever happens, happens.

What other activities are you involved with at Burrell?

I play basketball and volleyball.

Do you play travel softball?

I play for Pittsburgh Passion.

Do you have a favorite Easter candy?

I like the Reese’s eggs.

Jacob Smith

Class: Sophomore

School: Kiski Area

Sport: Baseball

Report card: Kiski Area sophomore Jacob Smith thew a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks on a tidy 89 pitches over seven innings as the Cavaliers scored a 6-2 win over McKeesport in a Section 1-5A game Thursday. He also had a single, double and RBI for the Cavaliers, who improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in section play.

How did the team play Thursday against McKeesport?

I thought we played pretty great. We were hitting the ball and hitting it hard. Our defense was good. I pitched wherever I wanted, and the team made the plays behind me.

What was working for you on the mound?

The curveball, I felt like I could place it wherever I wanted. The fastball, I was spotting it well. The change-up kept fooling all the lefties.

What’s your mentality when you are pitching?

I think I’m going to get every player out. I throw whatever pitches I’m most confident in. There’s also pitches where I know my team will make a play on the ball.

How have you dealt with postponements because of weather?

It’s frustrating because our field, when it rains, it doesn’t drain well. So we’re in the gym a lot.

What goals do you have this season?

My goal is to just keep limiting runners, having good starts, hitting the ball hard, driving runners in, keeping us in games. My goal is to just keep winning games.

What are some things the team has done well so far this season?

We’ve done really well at limiting runs. We’ve seen a lot of pitches while hitting. Our pitching is really holding us in games.

What kind of hitter would you say you are?

I feel like I’ve developed more into a power hitter since I’ve gotten stronger.

How long have you been playing baseball?

Since I was 3 or 4 playing T-ball. I used to go to Leechburg. We didn’t move far. We moved in eighth grade.

What is something people might not know about you?

That I look big and tough, but I probably wouldn’t hurt a fly.

What is your favorite type of Easter candy?

Definitely a Kit Kat.

