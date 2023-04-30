A-K Valley athletes of the week: Burrell’s Katie Armstrong, Leechburg’s Owen McDermott

Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 4:30 PM

Katie Armstrong

Class: Senior

School: Burrell

Sport: Softball

Report card: Burrell senior pitcher Katie Armstrong struck out 30 batters in two victories this week to help the Bucs improve to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in Section 1-3A. The 2022 Valley News Dispatch Softball Player of the Year who had 257 strikeouts and a 0.18 ERA and 0.58 WHIP last season, fanned 14 in a 5-4 win over Valley and then struck out 16 in a 10-0 victory over Derry. The Gannon recruit, who also is hitting .483, has 162 strikeouts this season and surpassed 500 for her career. Burrell has won four straight games, including three shutouts, after back-to-back losses to Freeport and Avonworth.

How did the team play this week against Valley?

I think we did really good. We were hitting good. Sometimes, it would be right at the girls. Valley played good defense. Everyone worked as a team. Our defense did our part too.

What have you been doing well in the circle this season?

I’ve just been trying to mix my pitches, keep the batters guessing. Just working on hitting my spots, know the batter that comes up with what to throw and not to throw.

What’s the key to getting so many strikeouts?

Just getting ahead in the count and just assessing do they swing a high pitch, what it their weakness? Just keeping them off-guard with what can come next.

What are the team’s goals for the rest of the season?

Obviously, our goal is probably to go farther than we did last year. We hope to do well in the playoffs and make in farther in states and hopefully make the WPIAL championship.

What will it take to advance in the playoffs?

We just have to be all in. We have to be locked in and ready to play and just in it for each other. We all have to want it.

How did you get started in softball?

When I was 5 and a half my parents wanted to sign me up for tee-ball. One of my friend’s dad was like come over here to this line and I signed up for Burrell fast-pitch and I’ve been at it ever since.

Why did you decide to play at Gannon?

It just felt like home. The coaching staff was amazing. Coach (Michelle) Wiley is the pitching coach and head coach. Coach Joe (Dolak), the assistant, was the one who recruited me at softball tournament in the summer. Everyone is just so nice. It’s just a nice environment.

What will you study?

Special education and early childhood.

Are you involved in any other activities at Burrell?

I’m in the drama club, the Burrell marching band color guard, National Honor Society. I was one of the leads (Rosie) in the musical (Bye Bye Birdie). It was a lot to balance. I wanted to do everything possibly my senior year.

What’s your favorite restaurant?

Probably the local Italian restaurant, Villa Ballanca. It’s so good, and the portions are huge.

If you could have dinner with any celebrities, who would it be?

Probably James Cordon, because he’s so funny, and probably Harry Styles.

Do you have a favorite show to stream?

“Stranger Things” or “Outer Banks.”

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Probably my mom’s eggplant Parmesan.

How many wins will the Pirates have this year?

The way they’re going, a lot hopefully.

What’s something people might now know about you?

I’m an only child.

Owen McDermott

Class: Senior

School: Leechburg

Sport: Baseball

Report card: Senior Owen McDermott has been a catalyst for the Leechburg baseball team’s six-game winning streak. On Monday, he threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead the Blue Devils to an 11-0 win over Springdale. After they beat the Dynamos, 13-7, the next day, McDermott again fueled a nonsection victory Thursday, going 4 for 5 with three RBIs, including a walk-off two-run double to beat Riverview, 18-17. A four-sport standout who also plays football, soccer and basketball, McDermott is a two-time all-section selection and an all-state honoree.

After six straight wins, how would you say the team playing right now?

We’re just playing as a team. One through nine batters in the lineup, we’re all a threat. In the past couple years, we’d go 1-2-3-4-5; this year there’s a solid nine that can all put the ball in play. We’re all batting above .250. We have some guys batting .400-plus. We’re all just clicking and playing as a team. The pitching has been there too. For single-A, we have a strong and solid rotation. Six solid guys who can go out there and give us quality innings.

What has been the key to the winning streak?

Timely hitting. Hitting with runners in scoring position, throwing strikes and keeping everything clean and energy in the dugout, everyone playing a role and doing the job, playing their part.

What was going well for you on the mound Monday against Springdale?

I trust in my catcher, Rocco (Vigna). He’s a stud. I was trusting what he was putting down. I was locked in and hitting the strike zone every time. It was just a great day on the mound. The curve ball I was throwing, I was really hitting on. I think I threw an inning where I didn’t even throw a fastball.

How did it feel to have the walk-off double Thursday against Riverview?

It was great. It was awesome. We were down five runs to start that inning. I started that inning with a single and came back up with two outs, bases loaded, down one. On deck, I was locked in and wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. First pitch I saw I just drove it.

What was it like being part of an 18-17 baseball game?

It’s definitely a lot of fun. There were a lot of hiccups on both teams that shouldn’t have happened. It’s definitely a lot of fun on the offensive side of it. Normally, you don’t see baseball games going that high. Lot of energy, lot of fans, great environment. It was a nice rivalry game, just going at it.

What’s the goal for the rest of the season?

We want to win it all. We want to be playing at the Wild Things stadium and win that championship. That’s our goal. We think we’re very capable of it.

How would you describe your pitching style?

I got out there with a clear mind. When I’m on the mind I just focus on just keeping it simple. I don’t normally shake off the catcher. I trust it. It’s all about keeping a clear mind just going out there and being a dawg.

Why did you decide to play baseball at Mt. Aloysius?

There were many options. I had three or four D-2 offers. I loved the culture they have there, the success, the winning program, the coach having great connections, and I think I’m going to go there and get a great opportunity to play right away and perform and ball out.

What will you study?

Business administration.

Of the four sports you play, which is your favorite?

Baseball for sure. I grew up with it. My brother (Neal) really brought me into it. He played at Seton Hill last year. Just growing up with him in the backyard, baseball has been part of my life since I was 2 or 3 years old.

Do you have a favorite team and/or player?

Pirates are hot. I’m a big fan of Connor Joe.

What’s your favorite restaurant?

Probably Longhorn Steakhouse.

If you could have dinner with any three celebrities, who would it be?

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Bryan Reynolds.

Do you have a favorite show to stream?

“Impractical Jokers.”

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Lasagna.

How many wins will the Pirates have this year?

I think they’ll have around 80.

What’s something people might now know about you?

I actually listen to a lot of country music.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

