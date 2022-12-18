A-K Valley athletes of the week: Deer Lakes’ Ben Korol, St. Joseph’s Julie Spinelli

Saturday, December 17, 2022 | 7:50 PM

Julie Spinelli

Class: Junior

School: St. Joseph

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Spinelli had a pair of double-doubles this week as St. Joseph improved to 4-2. She had 19 points, 16 rebounds and eight steals in a 64-23 win over Avella on Tuesday. On Thursday, she had 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 55-42 victory over Apollo-Ridge. The 5-foot-11 guard was a first-team Valley News Dispatch all-star last year after averaging 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in helping St. Joseph reach the WPIAL semifinals.

How did the team play against Apollo-Ridge on Thursday?

I think we played really well. We came out hard. We knew they were an aggressive team so we had to be just as aggressive. We weren’t getting calls early but kept our composure and played really well as a team.

What are some things the team is doing well at this point in the season?

We’re definitely playing really good defense. Sometimes when our shots aren’t going in, we can focus on defense because it creates our offense.

What are your strengths on the court?

Lately, I’ve been focusing on my rebounding and playing defense. Sometimes my shots don’t fall so I focus on what I can control with my defense and rebounding and driving to the hoop.

What is your role on this team?

Since we don’t have any seniors, I’m trying to step up and be a leader and be positive on the court and help everyone throughout the game.

What are the team’s goals for this season?

We definitely want to get a section championship and hopefully get a good run in the playoffs.

How did last year’s playoff run help?

I think it will give us a lot more confidence and help us play harder and help us know we can do big things if we keep working hard.

What will it take to advance in the playoffs?

It’s a team effort. It definitely can’t just be one of us. We have to work together, play together, encourage each other and get the win together.

How did you get started playing basketball?

I’ve been playing since kindergarten. I did little dribblers. Ever since, I’ve played every year.

Which sport do you like best, volleyball, basketball or softball?

Basketball is definitely my favorite. Volleyball is second.

Do you have hopes of playing one of them in college?

I hope I can play basketball in college.

What is something people might not know about you?

I really like math. Sometimes whenever I know what I’m doing, it’s relaxing to sit there, listen to music and do math problems.

What is on your Christmas wish list?

Definitely, a lot of clothes. But I’m hoping for ultra mini Uggs.

Ben Korol

Class: Senior

School: Deer Lakes

Sport: Hockey

Report card: Korol made 23 saves Thursday to lead Deer Lakes hockey to a 5-0 win over Wilmington in a PIHL Division II game. He improved to 8-1 this season with a 1.75 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. He’s allowed just 15 goals on 215 shots and has posted two shutouts. The Lancers (8-1) have won three straight games.

How did the team play against Wilmington on Thursday?

We played really well. We have a tendency to struggle in the second period. Besides that, we looked very good defensively. Offensively, we have to put more in the net, but that will come.

What are some things the team is doing well at this point in the season?

We’re taking care of each other. We look out for each other. We’re good defensively. We work hard at practice. We just get along really well. That leads to success on the ice.

What are the team’s goals this season?

To be the best in our division and hopefully win the championship at the end. Our goal is, every game, to win however it takes. Once we get to the playoffs, we’ll have the same goal as everyone else: to win the championship.

What are your strengths as a goalie?

I’ve gotten much better mentally, having a better mentality in net. Confidence and a good mentality comes with a mix of skill and brings it all together. I also bring leadership.

How did you get started playing goalie?

I used to be a skater back in mites. I always watched the goalies on TV when the Pens were on. (Roberto) Luongo. I liked watching him. I just liked the way he played. He was fun to watch. A good teammate and good player.

Have you made any plans for next fall?

I’ve applied to a few schools. I hope to study in sports management. I’m hoping to play juniors. That’s the plan: to go to juniors first and then to college.

What is something people might not know about you?

I used to play baseball back in freshman year. Then, I ended up focusing on hockey.

What is on your Christmas wish list?

Money and clothes.

