A-K Valley athletes of the week: Deer Lakes’ Reese Hasley, St. Joseph’s Andrew Sullivan

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 | 4:03 PM

Andrew Sullivan, St. Joseph boys basketball Reese Hasley, Deer Lakes girls basketball

Andrew Sullivan

School: St. Joseph

Sport: Basketball

Class: Junior

Report card: Sullivan became the first junior in the WPIAL this season to eclipse 1,000 points for his career during a 31-point effort Saturday in a 78-70 win over Aquinas Academy in the consolation game of the St. Joseph tournament. He scored 20 points in a 79-53 loss to unbeaten Springdale in the first round Friday.

How’s it feel to be a member of the 1,000-point club?

It feels great. I didn’t know I was close until the night before when my mom told me, so that whole day was really special. It was great to have my entire family there. One of my brothers was home from Louisiana, and my other brother was home from college. It was great to get it in front of all of them.

What has it been like working with new coach Hart Coleman?

It’s been really good. He’s making us stronger physically and mentally, and he always has us prepared for game situations. He’s covers everything thoroughly, and I love having him as a coach.

What’s your favorite food?

I like Bagel Bites. They come in 12 packs, and they’re like mini-pizzas.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Math. It’s something I want to work to become better at. It’s kind of fun to work your way though a problem and figure it out.

Who are your best friends on the team?

Eli Swierczewski, Dom Fellowes and Tyler Wood.

Who would win a team-wide game of H-O-R-S-E?

Dom Fellowes, because he can make so many more threes than all of us combined. He’d have us covered pretty good.

What NBA player would you like to play one-on-one?

Kyrie Irving, just because I feel like we have similar game styles.

What was your favorite gift you received for Christmas?

I got a necklace with a basketball on it, and I’ve been wearing ever since I got it because I love it.

Do you have a New Year’s resolution?

Probably to eat a little healthier and have a little more of the fruits and vegetables and less donuts and cheesecakes.

What’s your favorite TV show?

The Office

What’s something interesting about you that people may not know?

This year, I joined the (St. Joseph) Ultimate Frisbee team for the first time. I feel like one of my strengths is catching and chasing down a Frisbee and catching it sounds fun. Hopefully, it will be when we start in the spring.

Reese Hasley

School: Deer Lakes

Sport: Basketball

Class: Sophomore

Report card: Hasley was named MVP of the St. Joseph tournament and had 15 points in the championship game to lead the Lancers to a 35-29 victory over South Side on Saturday. She scored a team-high 12 points in a 43-39 win over Riverview on Friday, helping the Lancers avenge a loss to the Raiders in the season opener.

How did it feel to be named the St. Joseph tournament MVP and help the team earn a comeback win in the championship game?

It was pretty exciting. I know everyone was pumped up. We just got a little bit of momentum and energy, and we just used that to the end and got the win.

How did it feel to get a win over Riverview after the early season loss?

We were definitely excited about that win. Going into Saturday having a win against Riverview definitely helped us with our confidence.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

I usually wear my white Nike socks for every game, but whenever I feel like I don’t do well, I’ll switch to my black Nike socks. On Friday, I wore my white Nike socks, but personally, I felt like I didn’t do well, so I switched to my black Nike socks and then I felt like I did better on Saturday. It’s a game-by-game thing.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Math, because that’s what I’m best at.

Who are your best friends on the team?

We all get along well, so it’s tough to decipher, but I’d say Nikki Fleming, Cameron Simurda and Jenny Butler.

Who would win a team-wide game of H-O-R-S-E?

Probably Cameron (Simurda), because she makes weird trick shots all the time.

What was your favorite gift you received for Christmas?

I got a Polaroid camera. I’ve wanted one of those for a while, so that was pretty cool.

Do you have a New Year’s resolution?

Not yet.

Who is your favorite college or NBA team?

I watch college basketball a lot, and my favorite team is Duke. I love to watch them play.

What’s your favorite TV show?

The Vampire Diaries

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I like to play the ukulele. One Christmas, I said I wanted a ukulele and my parents got me one. I am pretty much self-taught off of watching videos on YouTube.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Deer Lakes, St. Joseph