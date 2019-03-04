A-K Valley Athletes of the Week: Fox Chapel swimmer Zoe Skirboll, Deer Lakes swimmer Adam Morrison
By:
William Whalen
Monday, March 4, 2019 | 1:30 AM
Zoe Skirboll
School: Fox Chapel
Class: Freshman
Sport: Swimming
Report card: Skirboll crushed the WPIAL record (1 minute, 2.68 seconds) in the 100-yard breaststroke with time of 1:00.96. She also finished second in the 200 IM (2:00.25). Both times were top 100 in the country this season and earned her All-American honors. Skirboll also helped Fox Chapel earn fourth-place finishes in the 200-medley (1:46.12) and 400-freestyle (3:33.65) relays.
What’s it like to win WPIAL gold as a freshman?
It was a pretty amazing feeling seeing your whole team on the side. It was nice touching that wall and seeing those colors flashing on that board. It was a great feeling.
What did you learn coming away from the WPIAL championships?
I’m happy about getting those records and stuff, but I have to get ready for states and focus on that, too.
What goes through your mind when you’re up on the block and waiting for the tones to sound?
I’m definitely nervous. I get really nervous before big competitions. I try and stay calm and take big deep breaths.
Which is your favorite event to compete in?
The 100 breaststroke.
What’s the secret to the breaststroke?
I don’t know. I just picked it up one day and said, “Hey, I might be good at this.”
How do you get prepared before an event?
I find it better being more engaged into the meet and talking to my friends.
What three words best describe you?
Outgoing. Driven. Competitive.
What three people would you like to have dinner with?
Madisyn Cox, Michael Phelps and LeBron James.
What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?
I like photography a lot. I’m really interested in that.
Adam Morrison
School: Deer Lakes
Class: Junior
Sport: Swimming
Report card: Morrison is the first Deer Lakes boys swimmer to stand atop the WPIAL championship podium in the school’s 40-year history. He took first place in the 500-yard freestyle (4:40.05) and finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:42.52) at last week’s WPIAL Class AA swimming championships at Pitt’s Trees Pool. .
How long have you been swimming competitively?
On my 10th birthday, and my birthday is this Thursday, so seven years exactly.
What are your thoughts on being Deer Lakes’ first WPIAL swim champion?
Looking back, we never really had a serious swim program, so it’s definitely about time we had somebody win. I’m glad our swim program is finally getting the recognition.
What goes through your mind when you’re on the blocks and waiting for the tone to sound?
When I’m up on the block, the first thing I think about is getting out first. I also think about my race and what my coach told me.
Which is your favorite event to compete in?
The 500 freestyle. In my opinion, there’s more strategy to longer distances.
How do your times stack up against to the other swimmers across the state?
Right now I’m seeded third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle.
Do you ever get a chance to swim recreationally?
The only place I swim recreationally is at the Boyce Park Wave Pool. Other than that, I have no interest in getting into a pool and hanging out.
What are a few songs on your pump-up music playlist?
My No. 1 pump-up song is “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd and then “Enter Sandman” by Metallica.
What three words best describe you?
Motivated. Musical. Determined.
What three people would you like to have dinner with?
Cody Miller, Barack Obama and Freddie Mercury.
Do you want to swim in college?
I’ve been talking to a few colleges recently. As of right now, Division I and some of the better Division II programs.
What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?
I can play four different instruments. It’s always run in the family, a lot of musicians.
Tags: Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel
- Loading...