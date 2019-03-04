A-K Valley Athletes of the Week: Fox Chapel swimmer Zoe Skirboll, Deer Lakes swimmer Adam Morrison

By: William Whalen

Monday, March 4, 2019 | 1:30 AM

Zoe Skirboll

School: Fox Chapel

Class: Freshman

Sport: Swimming

Report card: Skirboll crushed the WPIAL record (1 minute, 2.68 seconds) in the 100-yard breaststroke with time of 1:00.96. She also finished second in the 200 IM (2:00.25). Both times were top 100 in the country this season and earned her All-American honors. Skirboll also helped Fox Chapel earn fourth-place finishes in the 200-medley (1:46.12) and 400-freestyle (3:33.65) relays.

How long have you been swimming competitively?

Probably since I was like 7 years old.

What’s it like to win WPIAL gold as a freshman?

It was a pretty amazing feeling seeing your whole team on the side. It was nice touching that wall and seeing those colors flashing on that board. It was a great feeling.

What did you learn coming away from the WPIAL championships?

I’m happy about getting those records and stuff, but I have to get ready for states and focus on that, too.

What goes through your mind when you’re up on the block and waiting for the tones to sound?

I’m definitely nervous. I get really nervous before big competitions. I try and stay calm and take big deep breaths.

Which is your favorite event to compete in?

The 100 breaststroke.

What’s the secret to the breaststroke?

I don’t know. I just picked it up one day and said, “Hey, I might be good at this.”

How many hours a week do you spend in the pool?

About two hours a day, six days a week in the pool.

Do you ever get a chance to swim recreationally?

I have fun at the country club and stuff and swim with my friends.

Who is your favorite swimmer?

I have to say probably Madisyn Cox. She’s a great swimmer all around.

How do you get prepared before an event?

I find it better being more engaged into the meet and talking to my friends.

What do you eat before a swim meet?

The night before, I usually always eat salmon with broccoli. It’s always something I do.

What three words best describe you?

Outgoing. Driven. Competitive.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Madisyn Cox, Michael Phelps and LeBron James.

What is your favorite subject at school?

I like writing.

Do you have a dream school to go and swim at?

I have probably three: Cal, Arizona and Texas. I want to go out west for sure.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I like photography a lot. I’m really interested in that.

Adam Morrison

School: Deer Lakes

Class: Junior

Sport: Swimming

Report card: Morrison is the first Deer Lakes boys swimmer to stand atop the WPIAL championship podium in the school’s 40-year history. He took first place in the 500-yard freestyle (4:40.05) and finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:42.52) at last week’s WPIAL Class AA swimming championships at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Morrison also swims for Racer X swim club .

How long have you been swimming competitively?

On my 10th birthday, and my birthday is this Thursday, so seven years exactly.

How was it to stand atop the podium last week?

It was great, definitely a surprise for my junior year.

What are your thoughts on being Deer Lakes’ first WPIAL swim champion?

Looking back, we never really had a serious swim program, so it’s definitely about time we had somebody win. I’m glad our swim program is finally getting the recognition.

What goes through your mind when you’re on the blocks and waiting for the tone to sound?

When I’m up on the block, the first thing I think about is getting out first. I also think about my race and what my coach told me.

Which is your favorite event to compete in?

The 500 freestyle. I like the racing and pacing aspect of it. In my opinion, there’s more strategy to longer distances.

How do your times stack up against to the other swimmers across the state?

Right now I’m seeded third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle.

How many hours a week do you spend in the pool?

Roughly 18 hours.

Do you ever get a chance to swim recreationally?

The only place I swim recreationally is at the Boyce Park Wave Pool. Other than that, I have no interest in getting into a pool and hanging out.

Who is your favorite swimmer?

Cody Miller. He won Olympic gold in the 400 medley relay in 2016.

How do you get prepared before an event?

I normally listen to my pump-up music on the way to the meet. I like to socialize on the deck.

What are a few songs on your pump-up music playlist?

My No. 1 pump-up song is “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd and then “Enter Sandman” by Metallica.

What do you eat the day of a swim meet?

I always try and eat three eggs a day. My go-to food on deck is Chex Mix.

Are you aware that you share the same name as the former Gonzaga basketball player Adam Morrison?

Yeah, the WPIAL announcers mention that every year.

What three words best describe you?

Motivated. Musical. Determined.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Cody Miller, Barack Obama and Freddie Mercury.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Physics.

Do you want to swim in college?

Yes, for sure. I’ve been talking to a few colleges recently. As of right now, Division I and some of the better Division II programs.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I can play four different instruments. It’s always run in the family, a lot of musicians.

What instruments do you play?

Guitar, bass guitar, piano and drums.

