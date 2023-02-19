A-K Valley athletes of the week: Fox Chapel’s Anna Troutman, Freeport’s Michael Braun

Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 8:04 PM

Anna Troutman

Class: Junior

School: Fox Chapel

Sport: Track and field

Report card: Troutman finished first in the high jump at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association championship meet Saturday at Edinboro. She cleared the bar at 5 feet, 5 inches, bettering the next-closest competitors by 4 inches. She also finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.56). Troutman also took first in the 60 hurdles (9.70) and the high jump (5-4) and was fifth in the long jump (15-9.5) at the TSTCA meet Feb. 11. She also qualified for the state championships next Sunday in State College.

How did it feel to win the high jump Saturday at the Tri-State championships?

I was very surprised because last year I think I got third (5-1). I wasn’t expecting to get first place. I got a PR (personal record), which was unexpected. I’m very happy.

What did it take to win?

It just takes a lot of focus. I have to control my thoughts. High jump is a very technical event. There’s a lot of pieces that need to be put together. Sometimes, I get caught up with one part of it. I need to focus on the big picture and imagine myself getting over the bar.

Where are your top times and marks so far this indoor season?

The past three weeks I’ve had meets, I’ve PR’d each time and gotten better each time.

Do you have a favorite event?

Definitely, the high jump. I like how it’s not as much pressure. In hurdles, you get one shot. But for high jump you have three tries. You can fix things. You can work on your run as you go. I also like all the girls who do high jump. It makes me more relaxed to sit there and talk with them and then do your event.

What are your goals for the state championships?

I think just to stay consistent with what I’ve been doing with 5-4, 5-5. I’d like to get in that range. Last year I didn’t do as well as I wanted to and it was very disappointing.

How did you get started in track and field?

I’ve been going to a summer sports camp since I was 8 years old. They had high jump. Not until seventh grade did I find out that, ‘Wow, I’m kinda good at this.’

It comes easy to me. I started in seventh grade in middle school. In eighth grade there was covid. In freshman year, I did lacrosse instead. Then, I found my way back to track.

What does it take to be good in the high jump? Is it more technique or speed or height or talent?

I think my strength is just athletic ability. I don’t have the best technique out of all the girls there. Most girls measure their steps and know their steps. I just pick a place that I think looks right and go from there.

Michael Braun

Class: Sophomore

School: Freeport

Sport: Track and field

Report card: Braun placed first in the mile run at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet Feb. 11 at Edinboro. He finished in 4 minutes, 28.68 seconds to edge Elizabeth Forward’s Patrick Burgos (4:28.84). On Jan. 28, he won the 3,000 meters at the TSTCA meet, also at Edinboro (8:48.24). Braun took 11th at the WPIAL cross country championships in the fall.

How did it feel to win the mile at the Tri-State meet at Edinboro?

Pretty good. Going into it, I was seeded at 4:34 in the sixth spot. I knew that if I wanted to hang in and possibly win it, I’d have to go out early and hang with the top two kids. Those two separated really early on. I just tried to hang with them and see how the race went from there. Coming into the last lap they tried to pass each other and kind of died out. Coming out of the last turn, I decided to go for it and managed to get ahead of both of them and held of the Elizabeth Forward kid for the win.

You also won the 3,000 meters last month at a Tri-State meet. Which event do you like better?

I used to like the mile a lot better, but I’m starting to really enjoy the 3K and two mile.

How much are you training at this time of the year?

During the winter, I’m trying to just stay healthy and stay kinda relaxed. I’m running 40 to 45 miles per week with a little bit of strength training. This upcoming spring, I plan on running about 50 miles per week and then once championship season starts with WPIALs and states, I’ll cut it back to about 45 miles per week.

What are your goals for the rest of the indoor season?

Hoping to either win or be runner-up at the TSTCA championship for 3K and, hopefully, make indoor states and do pretty well there.

How did you get started in track and field?

I used to go to Butler Catholic School in Butler, and they started cross country in third grade. I just tried it out to see if I’d like it and ended up really enjoying it.

How much of distance running is mental?

For me, most of it is mental. I feel like my body is capable of doing pretty much anything in terms of running. The tough part is being able to break through mentally and see what your body can do.

What is your favorite class?

Social studies. My teacher, Mr. (John) Beneigh makes the class really fun.

Do you have a favorite streaming show?

Not really. I like watching comedy movies and historical documentaries.

What was the last movie you saw?

“Ted.” The last documentary I wanted was about the Chernobyl disaster.

What is your favorite home-cooked meal?

My mom’s pasta or salmon.

What is something people might not know about you?

On the side, I buy and sell ATVs and dirt bikes and fix them. I grew up with dirt bikes and ATVS. My dad used to race professional motocross. It just developed as a hobby.

