A-K Valley athletes of the week: Fox Chapel’s Sophie Shao, Deer Lakes’ Nate Litrun

Sunday, March 5, 2023 | 12:18 AM

Sophie Shao

Class: Senior

School: Fox Chapel

Sport: Swimming

Report card: Shao won the 200-yard IM (2 minutes, 2.85 seconds) for the second straight year and the 100-yard butterfly (53.98) for the fourth time at the WPIAL Class 3A swimming championships Thursday at Pitt’s Trees Pool, and then helped Fox Chapel’s 400 freestyle relay team set a school record (3:28.06) and win gold for a second straight year on Friday. She also helped the 200 free medley relay to a silver medal (1:43.97). The Brown commit helped the Fox Chapel girls team finish second to North Allegheny in the team standings. Shao now has won 10 gold medals at the WPIAL championships during her decorated high school career. She will compete at the PIAA championships March 17-18, at Bucknell.

How did it feel to win three more gold medals at the WPIAL championships?

I feel very fulfilled and proud, especially since I was able to see the girls team take runner-up for the second year in a row, just behind North Allegheny. I’m glad I was able to contribute and serve this team the best I could.

What did it take to do that against the top swimmers in Western Pennsylvania?

Countless hours of hard work in and out of the pool. A lot of dry-land and lifting.

What was it like to end the meet with a gold medal with your 400 free relay teammates?

It was the best way to end the meet and my WPIAL career. I couldn’t have it any other way.

Have you had time to reflect on all your WPIAL accomplishments?

After the 100 fly, it finally hit me that that was my last 100 fly at WPIALs. Although I would’ve liked to break my own record from last year, I’m still very happy with the results from this year. Overall, every year has had its own challenges, and every year I had a blast.

What are your goals for the PIAA meet?

To drop time, race and have fun at my last PIAA meet.

Why did you decide to compete at Brown next year?

Their open curriculum was a perfect fit for me considering the fact I want to explore different subjects, and they offered that freedom. The swim team was so lively and fun. I couldn’t get enough. On my official visit, the people, the place, the school, they just clicked with me.

What will you study?

I don’t know exactly what yet, probably STEM oriented.

How did you get started in swimming?

My parents wanted my sister and I to know how to swim for safety purposes when I was 5 or 6, but I had a knack for it and stuck by it.

How many hours a week do you spend in the pool?

At least 12 hours a week.

Have you ever tried to see how long you can hold your breath under water?

I’ve always wanted to try, but I have kicked 50 meters underwater long course.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

My mom’s dumplings.

Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Noodlehead in Shadyside.

What’s your favorite streaming show?

I don’t watch TV much, but “Avatar: The Last Airbender” would have to be my go-to show.

What’s something people might not know about you?

I used to do ballet until I was like 9.

Nate Litrun

Class: Senior

School: Deer Lakes

Sport: Basketball

Report card: A key part of Deer Lakes’ historic accomplishment Friday night, Litrun had eight points and six rebounds in Friday’s 61-60 victory over OLSH in the WPIAL championship game to give the Lancers their first district title. He also had a team-high 18 points Monday as the Lancers edged No. 1 Steel Valley, 65-63, in the semifinals. In the fall, Litrun was named honorable mention all-section after helping the Deer Lakes soccer team capture the WPIAL Class 2A championship.

What was it like being part of the post-game celebration on the court Friday night?

It was amazing. So much time and preparation came into that game. I couldn’t do it without my teammates and coach. All those fans were so nice to have.

What did it take to win the WPIAL basketball title?

Our coach, especially, did everything it took. He said he watched every hour of film to win that game. We knew every set they ran. We were ready to go.

How does this compare to winning the soccer championship?

Definitely, way more exciting. Basketball is like just a crazy environment.

What was it like to see the support from the students and community at The Pete?

It’s unreal. That number of people compared to their side was just crazy to me.

What are your goals for the PIAA tournament?

To win it all, I guess. We’re going to try and get some film, see what we’re going up against. I feel like we can do it.

Have you made plans for next fall?

I’m going to join trade school for steam fitting.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Steak and potatoes.

Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Cheesecake Factory.

What was the last movie you watched?

“Step Brothers,” probably.

