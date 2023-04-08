A-K Valley athletes of the week: Freeport’s Reese Skiba, Dustin Rape

Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted by Reese Skiba Freeport’s Reese Skiba is a member of the 2023 track and field team. Submitted by Dustin Rape Freeport’s Dustin Rape is a member of the 2023 baseball team. Previous Next

Reese Skiba

Class: Senior

School: Freeport

Sport: Track and field

Report card: Freeport’s Reese Skiba won a pair of events Thursday at the Butler County Track and Field Invitational held at Freeport. She threw 33 feet, 6 inches in the shot put and 119-10 to set a personal and meet record in discus. Those marks were up from last year when she placed sixth in discus and 16th in shot put at the WPIAL championship meet. Her top throws a year ago were 33-3.5 in shot put and 109 feet in discus.

How did you throw at the Butler County championships?

I think I performed really well, especially in the discus. I hit a huge PR and it was the meet record. It felt really good to win both events.

What was the competition like?

It was really intense. It was good to finally get some people who could challenge me in the event. It was a good experience to gauge where I’m at early in the season. I enjoy going to that meet.

How did you feel about your distances?

I’ve been working really hard in the offseason to improve my discus. I’ve been training with my cousin (Gary Negley) at Greatness Athletics (in Tarentum) and with my coaches. I‘ve been working really hard. It felt really great to get a great PR.

How have you improved since last season?

Being able to trust myself, learning my own personal strengths and technique, I’ve been able to trust myself going into the ring and being more relaxed.

What are your goals for the rest of the year?

My goals are to beat my personal and school record (in discus), which is 123 (feet) and go to states. Those are my two basic goals. I’ve been wanting them since I ended the season last year, and I’m hopeful to get them this year.

Are there any meets or invitationals you are looking forward to?

I’m really looking forward to TSTCA outdoor next week and the big Butler Invite on the 21st.

What do you do during the down time at invitationals?

(Thursday), with it being so cold, I tried to warm up. I’ll listen to music. I drill mostly just to make sure my feet are staying active and I’m staying warm. I always like to watch the boys throwers to see what they are doing.

Have you made any plans for next fall?

I’m going to Slippery Rock University, and I’ll be on their track and field team. I’m very happy about it. The team and coaches were really inviting. I loved the campus when I walked on. It seemed like the best fit for me. I’m going to study business.

Are you involved in any other activities at Freeport?

I’m a part of our yearbook club.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Probably grilled chicken and mac and cheese.

What’s your favorite show to stream?

“One Tree Hill.” I like watching older stuff I guess.

What’s the last movie you saw in a theater?

I went last month to see “Ant Man and the Wasp.” It was pretty good.

What is something people might not know about you?

I actually have scoliosis. My back is curved.

Dustin Rape

Class: Sophomore

School: Freeport

Sport: Baseball

Report card: Freeport sophomore Dustin Rape pitched 5 2/3 innings of a combined no-hitter Tuesday, with 11 strikeouts and five walks in a 3-0 victory against Deer Lakes. Rape, a Penn State recruit, hasn’t allowed an earned run yet this season for the Yellowjackets (6-1, 4-0 Section 3-3A), who have now thrown two no-hitters.

How did the team play Tuesday in the game against Deer Lakes?

We played really good. Our defense was really good. We didn’t really make many errors. We did everything we were expected to do. Pitching-wise, I gave up a couple walks but left them on base. They weren’t putting many balls in play, so that also helped out.

What did it take to accomplish the no-hitter?

The defense made pretty good plays when needed. I mainly used my fastball to blow it by them. They weren’t hitting the fastball. I didn’t want to use a slider or changeup to slow it down since I was dominating with the fastball.

How many no-hitters have you been a part of?

In my lifetime, I’ve thrown two complete game no-hitters, and I’ve been a part of four combined.

How is the team playing at this point in the season?

We’re doing everything coach (Ed) Carr expects us to be doing. He’s been really hard on us because he expects us to play good and be back to being a potential WPIAL champion team. He’s coached us hard because he cares about us. I think our team is living up to the exceptions that we are doing everything he has coached us to do. Hopefully, we can come out on top and prove to everyone doubting us this year that we will be doing good in the playoffs.

What are the team’s goals for the rest of the season?

Our goals are to be WPIAL champions and state champions.

What is your mindset when you are on the mound?

My mindset is just to play my game. Play the game I was always taught to play, not to be overconfident, not be too relaxed, be straightforward, play the game I love, just have the confidence I need just to get the job done. I’m just basically relaxed but not overly relaxed. My goal is just to let them put it in play and the let the defense back me up.

What have you done to increase the velocity on your fastball? What is it up to now?

I’ve done a lot of lifting. Coach Carr has put our whole team on a throwing program and a lifting program to increase velocity and better mechanics. I’ve been lifting on my own, stretching, long tossing. My top (speed) is 92 (mph).

Why did you decide to commit to Penn State?

I loved the campus, how they run it. And education-wise, it’s one of the top schools for education. When you go into Penn State, I have the potential to be drafted my third year. If I do get drafted, say I have a good career ahead of me, I can go back and get my degree. And the coaches are phenomenal there.

Are there any pitchers you emulate?

I always been a really big fan of Jacob deGrom, the way he throws. He throws really smoothly. He has kind of the same mindset as I do. He’s not too overconfident and not too relaxed. I try to follow his throwing program. He’s worked out in the majors pretty well. It’s been working for me.

Do you have a favorite team?

I love the Padres.

How many games will the Pirates win this season?

I’m thinking they’ll win 77.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Probably steak.

What’s your favorite show to stream?

I like “Family Guy.”

What’s the last movie you saw in a theater?

Probably “Godzilla vs. King Kong.”

What is something people might not know about you?

People may not know that I’m a really big outdoorsman. I love hunting and fishing.

