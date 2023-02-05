A-K Valley athletes of the week: Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller, Parker Sterlitz

Saturday, February 4, 2023 | 3:01 PM

Submitted by Parker Sterlitz Kiski Area’s Parker Sterlitz is a senior on the 2022-23 swim team. Submitted by Eliza Miller Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller is a member of the 2022-23 swim team. Previous Next

Eliza Miller

Class: Junior

School: Kiski Area

Sport: Swimming

Report card: Miller won a pair of gold medals at the WCCA championship meet Jan. 28, at Derry. The junior broke her own school record in winning the 500 freestyle in 5 minutes, 5.31 seconds. She also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.29. Also a two-time gold medalist in last year’s WCCA meet, Miller helped the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay finish third and the Kiski girls team place fifth overall. Miller also is an accomplished distance runner who was the Valley News Dispatch Athlete of the Year in 2022.

How did it feel to win two events at the WCCA meet again last Saturday?

I was so excited. With the 100 breaststroke I wasn’t sure I was going to win it. To win two years in a row was really exciting. Using the other girls in the race to push me is what I was trying to do.

What did it take to break your school record in the 500 freestyle?

Working really hard in my practices, pushing my paces a little faster than what I would have to do in a meet.

What’s the toughest part of that race?

Probably the last 150 is always the hardest for me. I really have to push myself at he end. Usually I slow down in the back end so I have to try and stay with my pace. Anywhere from 30 to 31 (seconds) is usually what I try to hold (per lap).

Is there a mental aspect to competing in the 500?

It definitely takes a lot to sprint a 500. You have to be really mentally prepared for pain.

What are your goals for the upcoming WPIAL championships?

I’m still trying to decide on what events I want to swim. I want to try and do the 500 because it’s different than what I’ve done in past years. Maybe I’ll do the (200) IM. I’m leaning toward that because I think I’ll have a better chance at making to states. My main goal is to make it to stats and se where I go from there.

How did you get started in swimming?

Both my brother (Phillip) and my sister (Naomee) swim. It’s just kind of in the family.

How does swimming help with your distance running and vise versa?

Swimming helps a lot with my running. I try to stay in the pool a little during my running season. Running doesn’t really help with swimming. I don’t do much running during my swim season.

Have you put any thought into what you want to do after high school?

I’ve actually been looking at Duquesne for triathlons.

Do you do a lot of biking?

I don’t do a lot biking but I try to do a little bit of biking through both seasons. There’s a trail right by my house, Roaring Run Trail. I bike there a lot.

What was the last movie you watched?

I watched the new “Avatar” movie. I really liked it. It was really long but it was good.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Definitely lasagna. I love lasagna.

What is something people might not know about you?

Ironically, my biggest fear is drowning.

What’s the longest distance you’ve run?

Nine and a half miles.

Parker Sterlitz

Class: Senior

School: Kiski Area

Sport: Swimming

Report card: Sterlitz won four gold medals at the WCCA championship meet Jan. 28, at Derry. He broke his own meet record by nearly 5 seconds in winning the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 39.34 seconds. The West Virginia recruit also won the 200 freestyle in 1:43.48 and helped the 200 freestyle relay team (1:29.23) and 400 freestyle relay unit (3:14.46) finish first. The Kiski Area boys team finished second overall and tops among Class 2A teams.

How did it feel to win four gold medals at the WCCA meet last Saturday?

It felt really good. We didn’t necessary taper for that meet. We rested a little. To go in there and put Kiski are on the map a little felt really good. It’s just a blessing to have all those guys on the high school swim team with me. I couldn’t have done it without them. I’m really thankful for them.

What did it take to re-set the meet record in the 500 freestyle?

Work. Hard work. I set the record last year at a 4:44. Since then there have been basically no days off. Swimming is more of a year-round sport. I’ve been working hard at it since I was a little kid. Hard work and motivation from my teammates and a good mindset is a big part of it as well. Swimming is a big mental sport. If you don’t have the right mindset, you won’t achieve your goals.

What’s the most challenging part of that race?

The most challenging part is probably being ready for it, because you know before the race that it’s going to hurt. You have to dig down deep and push through that pain. The hardest part of the race itself if probably that last 200. I feel like that really decides the whole race. A lot can happen in that last 200. For me, that’s when I put my head down and go.

How did you get started in swimming?

I’ve been swimming since I was 5 years old. At that point, it was trying different sports, soccer and basketball. Nothing really hit like swimming for me. It was just kind of a sport I fell in love with from a young age.

What’s the key to posting a good time in the relays?

It’s about motivating your teammates and making sure everyone is accountable. We kind of go in there getting as much hype as we can, trying to hype each other up, pushing each other to work hard in practice. Then, being part of a relay Is really you’re not just swimming for yourself, you’re swimming for the other guys in the relay. That gives us a little motivation.

Why did you decide to commit to West Virginia?

I toured a lot of colleges. I went on a lot of visits. For me, the team atmosphere and team culture was nothing like West Virginia at any college I visited. They have one of the most culturally-based programs I’ve ever seen in my life. That’s what I was really looking for in a school, somewhere where I can go and do what I want academically and have a great team standing by me so I can achieve my goals in the future.

What do you plan to study?

Management and information systems, kind of like in the business field.

Are you involved in any other activities at Kiski Area?

The National Honors Society and CLC, Cavalier Leadership Committee.

How long can you hold your breath underwater?

I have stayed underwater for as long as I could. I can do like down back (in the pool) underwater, maybe sitting still for 2 minutes.

What is your favorite show to stream?

I’ve always been a lifelong fan of “The Office.” Recently, I watched “Breaking Bad.” That’s my favorite show of all time.

What was the last movie you watched?

It’s new on Netflix, “You People.”

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

A simple pasta. Pasta is pretty big in this house before swim meets.

What is something people might not know about you?

I love watching the NBA, I’m a huge NBA fan. My favorite team is the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young.

