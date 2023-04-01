A-K Valley athletes of the week: Kiski Area’s Hannah Hill, Burrell’s Kwade Kirchartz

Saturday, April 1, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted by Kwade Kirchartz Burrell’s Kwade Kirchartz is a member of the 2023 baseball team. Submitted by Hannah Hill Kiski Area’s Hannah Hill is a member of the 2023 softball team. Previous Next

Hannah Hill

Class: Freshman

School: Kiski Area

Sport: Softball

Report card: Kiski Area’s softball team is off to a 3-0 start, and second baseman Hannah Hill has been a major catalyst. The freshman went 3 for 3 with four RBIs in Tuesday’s 15-0 win over Woodland Hills. She then was 4 for 4 on Thursday with a walk-off single in a 4-3 victory over Knoch. The Cavaliers are scheduled to open Section 2-5A play Monday at home against Franklin Regional.

How has the team been playing so far this season?

We’ve been doing pretty good. Pretty close games though.

What’s been going well for you at the plate this week?

I’ve been doing better just contact hitting, not hitting home runs but getting on base.

What is your mindset when hitting?

Normally, I’m just thinking I need to do something to help my team. I need to get contact even if I get out. It can still help the team to move runners.

What are the goals for the team this season?

I think a big goal of ours is to just win as many games as we can and try to win our section.

What will it take to do that?

A lot of practice. The team needs to bond. You can’t win if everybody isn’t together.

How did you get started in softball?

I started playing T-ball when I was like 5 for KVBSA. Then I played coaches pitch. Then I stated playing travel.

Are you involved in any other activities at Kiski Area?

I played on JV volleyball this year. It was good. I play defensive specialist or libero.

Do you have a favorite team to follow?

I like the Pitt volleyball team.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

I like mac and cheese.

Do you have a favorite streaming show?

I like “Outer Banks.”

What’s the last movie you saw in a theater?

I haven’t gone to a movie theater in a while.

Do you have any type of music you listen to before games?

I listen to pump-up music.

What is something people might not know about you?

I was born on Thanksgiving.

Kwade Kirchartz

Class: Senior

School: Burrell

Sport: Baseball

Report card: Kirchartz’s bat was a big reason the Burrell baseball team earned three victories over the past week. The senior third baseman was 2 for 4 with two RBIs in Monday’s 7-2 win over Valley. The next day, he drove in a pair of runs to help the Bucs (4-1, 2-0 Section 3-3A) take down the rival Vikings, 7-2. On Thursday, they added a 7-2 nonsection win over Highlands.

How did the team play this week against Valley and Highlands?

We’ve been competing really well this season so far. We’ve been more aggressive than the past couple years, which I think is helping us a lot.

What are some things the team is doing well at this point in the season?

Our hitting has been a lot better. We’ve been working on that a lot. Everyone has been putting in work on and off the field to get ready for this season.

What are the team’s goals this season?

Definitely make the playoffs, go a little further than that.

What will it take to do that?

Teamwork. If we can keep doing what we are doing, playing aggressive baseball, I think that will get us where we want to be.

What are some of your strengths at the plate?

Definitely putting the ball in play when we have runners on. I’ve been working off the field, which has helped me a lot, putting in extra work.

Do you have a specific mindset when hitting?

See the ball, hit the ball. Put the ball opposite field when we have runners on to advance them to the next base.

How did you get started in baseball?

I started when I was real little. It was my favorite sport, so I stuck with it and made sure that was what I wanted to do.

Do you have a favorite team?

Definitely the Pittsburgh Pirates.

How many wins will they have this year?

I think they’ll have a good bit. They’re getting players back. I’m going to see them Opening Day, which I’m pretty pumped about. I think they’ll have a positive record.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Definitely steak and french fries.

Do you have a favorite streaming show?

“Outer Banks” is a good show.

What’s the last movie you saw in a theater?

“Creed III” the other day. I thought it was a good movie.

Do you have any type of music you listen to before games?

Definitely some rap. It gets me pumped up before games.

Where did your first name come from?

(My parents) wanted it to sound like a western name. That’s what they came up with. I love my name. I think it’s unique.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

