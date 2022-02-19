A-K Valley athletes of the week: Kiski Area’s Lexi Colaianni, St. Joseph’s Jimmy Giannetta
By:
Saturday, February 19, 2022 | 6:14 PM
Lexi Colaianni
Class: Junior
School: Kiski Area
Sport: Basketball
Report card: Colaianni made nine 3-pointers for a game-high 27 points in a 61-37 win over Freeport in Kiski Area’s season finale Monday. It was a school record for 3s in a game. She returned to the lineup after missing last season recovering from a hip injury.
How’d it feel to help the team close the season on a high note?
It felt really good to win that last one. Our team was confident going into it, which helped a lot. We had won our previous two games. We came out a lot stronger this year than last year.
What was it like to make nine 3-pointers in a game and set a school record?
I shared the record with my teammate, Abbie Johns, with seven. I got seven my freshman year, and she got seven in a game this year. Going into halftime (of Monday’s game) I had seven, so I had already tied the record. knew after halftime they were going to be face-guarding me. It felt really good. Everyone was cheering. My parents and my teammates knew I broke the record.
How’d it feel to be back after having to sit out last season?
It was cool. If anything, last year showed me that you can’t take anything for granted. Just like that, my entire season was lost. I came into this year without any setbacks and just went all in hoping for the best. I ended up going pretty well.
Jimmy Giannetta
Class: Junior
School: St. Joseph
Sport: Basketball
Report card: Giannetta scored career-high 40 points to help St. Joseph close the season with a 90-66 win over Plum. It was his first season with the Spartans after transferring from Central Catholic. He received his first college offer from Penn State DuBois on Thursday.
What was it like to score 40 in a game and help the team end the season with a win?
It felt really good. One thing a few people asked me was why I didn’t try to score more, because I actually subbed myself out in the fourth quarter because it was the seniors’ last game. I didn’t want to be taking every shot at the end of the game just to keep scoring points. It was truly a night I won’t forget. Some of the freshman got in, and the seniors go out with a win.
At what moment in the game did you realize what you were accomplishing?
Early in the fourth quarter I hit a pair of 3s, and I was feeling it. The confidence was through the roof. The gym was really loud, and I think everyone started to know what was going on. It was a good feeling.
Do you have any pregame routines or superstitions?
During the JV game I go into the locker room and do yoga. I started this season to try and get my body right and to make sure I feel my best. Yoga just struck me. It feels so great after you’re done, and it helped my game, to be honest.
Jerin Steele is a freelance writer
Tags: Kiski Area, St. Joseph
More Basketball• Franklin Regional notebook: Panthers miss playoffs on tiebreaker
• Fox Chapel’s Emi Kartsonas makes mark in multiple sports at Aquinas Academy
• Bethel Park basketball teams power through ups, downs to earn playoff berths
• Playoff berth breathes new life into Norwin boys basketball program
• Franklin Regional boys stay motivated throughout up-and-down season