A-K Valley athletes of the week: Kiski Area’s Riley Koziatek, Burrell’s Jayson Ireland

By:

Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 8:09 AM

Submitted by Jayson Ireland Burrell’s Jayson Ireland is a member of the 2022 soccer team. Submitted by Riley Koziatek Kiski Area’s Riley Koziatek is a member of the 2022 soccer team. Previous Next

Riley Koziatek

Class: Senior

School: Kiski Area

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Koziatek scored four goals for the Cavaliers in Tuesday’s 6-0 win over Ligonier Valley. The next day she netted two goals in a 9-0 triumph over Obama Academy. The senior attacking midfielder, who was an all-section selection last fall, is a co-captain for Kiski Area (5-5-1, 3-4).

How did the team play this week in the wins over Ligonier Valley and Obama Academy?

This week we played really strong and connected as a team. This was our best week so far connecting from defense to midfield and to the strikers. It ultimately led to two good team wins.

What did the team do well in those wins?

We’ve been working on transition from offense to defense and supporting our other teammates when we don’t have the ball.

What are the goals for the rest of the season?

We want to finish strong and win the rest of our section matches from here on out, hopefully landing a good seed in the playoffs.

What is your role on this team?

I play in our midfield so I support both our forwards and our defense. That position, me and my other captain, Devan Sonafelt, try and lead the team both in motivation and soccer skills.

How did you get involved in soccer?

I played rec league when I was 4 years old and fell in love with it.

Are you involved in any other activities at Kiski Area?

I’m in student council, National Honors Society, key club, ski club and I also do track and field. (I run) the 100, 200 and 400.

Have you made plans for next year?

I’ll be attending the University of Pittsburgh to major in biology. I want to become a physician’s assistant.

What’s something people might not know about you?

I love to hunt and fish. Me and my dad go to all different native streams. We have a cabin in Ohiopyle. We fish around there.

Jayson Ireland

Class: Junior

School: Burrell

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Ireland had a goal and three assists to lead Burrell to a 4-0 victory over St. Joseph (3-9, 1-7) in Section 3-A boys soccer Thursday night. The center forward has 11 goals and 10 assists this season. The win helped the Bucs (12-2, 7-2) maintain a hold on second place in the section behind Winchester Thurston (9-1-1, 7-0-1).

How did the team play against St. Joseph on Thursday?

I think we did good as a team. We put everything together and had a good game.

What did the team do well?

I think we did a good job creating sequences on the field and making open looks for shots.

What are the goals for the rest of the season?

We’re looking for the No. 1 or 2 spot in our section and get a high spot in the playoffs and see how far we can go.

What is your role on this team?

I try to be an all-around player. I do what I can do for my position and help back on defense.

How did you get involved in soccer?

I started when I was about 3. I have an older brother (Kayden) who played soccer before me.

Are you involved in any other activities at Burrell?

Basketball. I play guard.

What’s something people might not know about you?

I’m taking carpentry in Vo-tech. We built a shed last year, a couple small projects.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Burrell, Kiski Area