A-K Valley athletes of the week: Knoch’s Braylee Ireland, Plum’s Cade Schimmer

Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 3:01 PM

Submitted by Josh Orris Knoch’s Braylee Ireland won the Western Pa. girls wrestling championship Feb. 19, 2023, at North Allegheny. WPIBL Plum’s Cade Schimmer won the WPIBL boys singles championship Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Previous Next

Braylee Ireland

Class: Freshman

School: Knoch

Sport: Wrestling

Report card: Knoch’s Braylee Ireland won the 118-pound title at the second annual Western Pa. girls wrestling championships Sunday. She pinned Fox Chapel’s Ava McCaffrey in 2 minutes, 58 seconds to clinch first place. In the first round, Ireland scored a 10-0 major decision over Southmoreland’s Faryn Dewitt. Ireland competed for the Knoch boys wrestling team this season, compiling a 15-15 record, including three pins and two decisions.

How did you wrestle at the Western Pa. girls championships last Sunday?

I thought I wrestled really well, especially coming after wrestling at the (boys section) tournament on Saturday.

What did it take to win?

Just the drive to want to go place first. I really wanted to win my bracket. I thought it would be really cool.

What was it like being part of that event as a freshman?

It was really cool. It was a good experience. It was good to see all my friends from wrestling at other clubs and other schools and getting to wrestle again.

How has your season gone wrestling for Knoch?

I thought it’s been going pretty well. There’s been some challenges being a freshman on the varsity team. For the most part, I feel like I’ve made a lot of improvements and I’m doing really well.

What’s been the biggest adjustment as a freshman?

I think the biggest thing is strength. It’s a whole ‘nother level of competition. Making weight is a big part of the whole team aspect. It’s mostly been the different competition level and the strength.

How did you get started in wrestling?

My little sister (Aizley, 10) started wrestling a couple years ago. I thought it was really cool. Her second year, my other sister (Kinsley, 12) and I decided to try it, and it just kind of stuck with me.

What are your goals for the regional next week?

I want to try and get first there. It will be a good start going into states. Even if I don’t get first I’m definitely going to make it to states.

Are you involved in any other activities at Knoch?

Just wrestling for right now. I used to do soccer but wrestling just kind of ended up taking over.

What was the last movie you watched?

I don’t remember. It was a Marvel movie.

What’s your favorite music to listen to?

Eminem and Dr. Dre, that genre of rap.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

I love steak. My dad always makes steak and mashed potatoes.

What is something people might not know about you?

Oreos are like my ultimate favorite thing ever. I eat them after every single wrestling tournament.

Cade Schimmer

Class: Sophomore

School: Plum

Sport: Bowling

Report card: Schimmer rolled a 195 in the finals to capture the WPIBL boys singles title Wednesday at AMF Mt. Lebanon Lanes. The sophomore was in sixth place after rolling a 659 series in the qualifying round and then went on to win three head-to-head matches in the stepladder playoffs, rolling games of 233 in the quarterfinals and 198 in the semifinals. He will compete next at the regional singles tournament Friday at AMF Noble Manor Lanes.

How did it feel to win the WPIBL title on Wednesday?

It was great honestly. I was very happy that I was able to do that.

What did it take to finish first?

Just believing in myself and not giving up on any match and just keeping my cool and my composure the whole day.

What was the competition like in the stepladder finals?

It was very intense which was kinda expected because those guys are the best ones left. They’re all phenomenal bowlers so it was all very intense.

Your teammate, junior Nicholas Daniels, won a WPIBL title last year. What does it say for the Plum team to have a second straight title in the program?

Shows that we really are one of the best (teams) out there. It’s very cool we were able to go back to back in singles for WPIBLs.

What are your goals for the regional tournament?

My goal is to make top 12 and qualify for states and once I do that I hope to win regionals as well.

Have you ever thrown a 300 game?

I’ve had 11 strikes in one game before. I finished with a 278. I had another game with 10 strikes and finished 279. (My highest series) I think was 733.

What’s the toughest part about bowling?

Probably the mental side of the game, being able to keep your composure and cool. Even if something doesn’t go your way, if you miss an easy spare, just being able to keep yourself in check and make a good shot the next ball.

How did you get started in bowling?

It was back when I was 8 and my dad (Corry) joined the league our church has. I was kind of done with baseball and he was like you should bowl. I started bowling when I was 8 and loved it and have been doing it ever since.

Are you involved in any other activities at Plum?

I run cross country and track. Track, I’m just joining this year.

What’s your favorite streaming show?

I like “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus. That’s a good show.

What’s the last movie you watched?

Probably a re-watch of the “Attack of the Clones” for Star Wars.

What type of music do you like?

My favorite is probably ‘80s and ’90 rock. Right now, my top two are Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

My mom makes a really good Alfredo sauce.

What’s something people might not know about you?

I’m a big reader. I don’t think many people would assume that about me.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

