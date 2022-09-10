A-K Valley athletes of the week: Plum’s Annabel Arhin, Freeport’s Garrett Risch

Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 11:23 AM

Submitted by Annabel Arhin Plum’s Annabel Arhin is a member of the 2022 soccer team. Submitted by Garrett Risch Freeport’s Garrett Risch is a member of the 2022 soccer team. Previous Next

Annabel Arhin

Class: Senior

School: Plum

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Arhin had two goals and an assist to help Class 3A No. 3-ranked Plum (3-0, 3-0 Section 3) to a 4-2 win over No. 4 Latrobe on Wednesday. The Mercyhurst recruit scored 11 goals last season in helping the Mustangs reach a second straight WPIAL championship game.

How did the team play in the win against Latrobe on Wednesday?

We played really well. We were able to possess the ball and move it around like we practiced. We were able to bring everything together that we worked on.

What do you enjoy more, scoring or setting up a teammate with an assist?

It honestly kind of depends. I would say setting up a teammate. It really doesn’t matter who scores. It’s about our team success overall.

After being a WPIAL runner-up the past two seasons, what are the goals for the team this season?

To get back to where we were. Nothing is promised. The past is the past. We’re still hoping to achieve what we got last year and hopefully go ever farther.

What is your role on this team?

Overall, just being a team player. I can score, I can assist. I want to be an overall rounded player.

How did you get started in soccer?

I started pretty late, when I was 10 years old. I did travel soccer and then went to Cup soccer. In ninth grade, I started playing for the high school.

Why did you commit to Mercyhurst?

It was just overall a great academic fit and athletics fit. I really loved the campus and the team when I went on official visits.

What do you want to study?

Sports medicine. Throughout my soccer career, I’ve been injured like many other players and gone through physical therapy. Going through that process, being there one on one, it intrigued me. I found an interest in it.

What is something people might not know about you?

I guess that I’m the lead pianist for my church (Greater Works Outreach). And I love to draw.

Garrett Risch

Class: Senior

School: Freeport

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Risch scored game-winning goals in a pair of games this week, leading Freeport past Leechburg and Jeannette. Against the Blue Devils on Tuesday, the senior forward scored in overtime in his first game of the season for a 2-1 victory. Two days later, he scored the deciding goal in a 3-2 win over Jeannette as Freeport improved to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in Section 2-2A.

How did it feel to score the game-winning goal Tuesday against Leechburg?

It felt great. That was my first game of the season coming back from a knee injury over the summer. I hurt it during a tournament and was going through (physical therapy) to get back. That was my first game back. Getting the game-winner made it even sweeter.

How did the play get set up?

It was coming down the right side of the field with our right back, Mark Caruso, who passed to Angelo Porco. It bounced off his foot and fell to my foot. I took a touch and just hit it. It was crazy, (the team) all stormed the field. It was one of the craziest moments of soccer I ever experienced.

How about Thursday’s game-winner against Jeannette?

It just felt good. Two games, two game-winners. That never happens if I don’t get the ball. It’s all on my teammates getting me the ball.

How was that one set up?

It was a goal kick, it went to Issac Wetzel. He gave me a great pass and it was me and the goalie one on one. I buried it bottom right.

What are the team’s goals for the rest of the season?

Making the playoffs. Starting out wasn’t too hot. But we’re getting on a roll and we’re hoping to keep it rolling.

How did you get started in soccer?

I was probably 5 years old. I started playing U6 and loved the game from there. I was scoring goals and loved that. I never wanted to stop.

Are you involved in any other activities at Freeport?

I’m part of the basketball team. I am a forward. I do stats for the football team.

What are your plans for after graduation?

I plan to attend college. Still undecided where I want to go. I want to major in something in business. Soccer is a possibility. Not too sure yet.

How many games with the Steelers win this season?

I think they’ll win probably 10-11 games this year.

