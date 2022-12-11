A-K Valley athletes of the week: Plum’s Megan Marston, Burrell’s Macky Bennis

Saturday, December 10, 2022 | 3:01 PM

Megan Marston

Class: Junior

School: Plum

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Plum girls basketball is off to a 3-0 start, and Marston is a major reason why. She scored 31 points in a 48-43 win over Seneca Valley on Monday. The junior guard also had 16 points in a 49-48 win over Freeport on Dec. 2 and 14 points in a 49-39 win over Highlands on Dec. 3.

How did the team play Monday against Seneca Valley?

I think we all played very, very well on Monday. We were missing our only two seniors; they were both out with the flu. … We only had five players who didn’t play JV to play varsity. We all played very well together. We had good defense in the post. They put a lot of pressure on us with their half-court trap. Our guards handled it very well.

What was going well for you personally?

There were a lot of open looks. Most of my 3s. I was 4 for 6 from 3. I was very on with my shot. What helped a lot, our center Pascale (Olczak) set very good screens for me to get open. There was also a lot of open space when people kicked that one extra pass. I just took advantage of it.

What are your strengths on the court?

Probably just leading the team in a way, keeping everyone together and focused on the court. Offensively, scoring and passing, getting open looks for the rest of the team.

What are some things the team is doing well so far in starting 3-0?

A difference from last year, we’re even more conditioned. When it comes to these close games, in the fourth quarter, the late stretch of the game, the other team gets more tired than we do so we get to take advantage of it. Our defense and help defense is still starting to improve from last year.

How would you describe your role on this team?

The role of a captain and I guess a scorer, even though a lot of our games have been pretty even scoring-wise. Keeping the team up tempo, upbeat and then also scoring when I get the opportunity to.

What are the goals for the team this year?

One of our main goals for this year would be to win the section or be close to winning the section and actually make a run in playoffs. Plum girls basketball has never won a section before. I think we can do it this year. Playoffs too, we’ve only won two playoff games since forever ago. That would be nice.

How did you get started playing basketball?

My sister played basketball, and she’s two years older than me. My mom coached her and said ‘you should play on this team.’ I started to really love the game. When they went to middle school, I went back to my grade level and kept with it every season.

Are there any players you look up to?

I really looked up to Larry Bird, watching him play and highlights. He was always my mom’s favorite player. I always look up to Steph Curry a lot, not just for his 3-pointers, but his movement off the ball and the way he can get open is very impressive to me.

Are you involved in any other sports or activities at Plum?

Not anymore. I played soccer last year, but there were a lot of college camps at the start of this year so I decided not to play this year.

What is something people might not know about you?

I really, really like to do math. It’s my favorite subject. And computer science too.

What is on your Christmas wish list?

A MacBook. It’s my top choice for Christmas.

Macky Bennis

Class: Junior

School: Burrell

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Bennis drilled five 3-pointers and finished with 36 points in leading Burrell (1-2) to a 74-67 victory over Indiana in a nonsection boys basketball game Tuesday. The junior guard averaged 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds last season and hit 35 shots behind the arc.

How did the team play against Indiana on Tuesday?

We brought it together, compared to the first two games. We got off to a hot start with our shooting. We have pretty good shooters on the team. The one thing we struggle with is staying in front of people and playing defense.

What was going right for you?

We focus on running our sets. We knew we could get our shots if we ran them through. We ran plays for me and I executed. And the team executed as well. I took some ill-advised shots that game that just went in. They’re shots I practice and prepare for.

Was 36 points a career-high for you?

Yes, It was actually. It was a lifetime high. I had 31 against Highlands in a summer league game in the first half but was benched the rest of the game. All my life, I’ve really been a low-quantity guy. If I had a miss, I’d be scared to shoot. This year, I knew I had to step up and be a volume shooter.

How have you adjusted to being a captain this season?

I really just saw what our previous seniors did — Brandon Coury, Donovan Callahan. I just reciprocated their process and the way they go about things. I think motivating my teammates to play with heart and passion is the biggest thing.

What are the goals for the team this year?

I feel like we have a pretty good chance at our section. Deer Lakes and Shady Side Academy are the big competition. I think we have a good group to shock the WPIAL and make a deep playoff run. We have a lot of weapons, I think.

Who’s the toughest player you’ve ever had to guard?

Jayden Davis from Chartiers Valley. He is quick. It was in a PK Flash workout.

How did you get started playing basketball?

My dad, Shawn Bennis, has been coaching half his life. He loves the game and he put it on me. I’ve had a basketball in my hand since I was young.

Are you involved in any other activities or sports at Burrell?

I used to play football and baseball, but basketball is my first love, so I stuck with it.

What’s something people might not know about you?

Usually, I say I’m left-handed, but that’s easy to tell with my shot. I guess my love for life and, in general, people. I like seeing people happy.

What’s on your Christmas wish list?

Some basketball gear. I think I’m getting a heavy ball. Mostly just clothes. When I was younger, it was all toys. I’ve transitioned to clothes.

