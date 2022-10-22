A-K Valley athletes of the week: Riverview’s Lola Abraham, Deer Lakes’ Ryan Hanes

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 3:01 PM

Previous Next

Lola Abraham

Class: Junior

School: Riverview

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Abraham scored 18 goals in a two-day span to help Riverview (8-7, 5-7) advance to the WPIAL Class A playoffs as the fourth-place team in Section 1. She had four goals Monday in a loss to Springdale, then scored five times in a loss to Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night, she had nine goals in an 11-0 victory over Jeannette that clinched a playoff berth. After scoring 43 goals as a sophomore, the junior striker has 55 this season and already holds the school record with 98 for her career. The Raiders played at Chartiers-Houston in the WPIAL Class A first round Saturday.

What was it like to play three games in two days earlier this week?

It was definitely something that as a team we can all say we haven’t experienced that in any season so far. It was definitely a different challenge. We had to use our energy the best and most efficient way, knowing we had to win to secure a playoff spot.

How were you able to score 14 goals Tuesday between the two games and 18 goals over the two-day span?

It was definitely a whole team effort. It wasn’t just me as an individual. Without them, it wouldn’t have been possible. We wouldn’t have created those opportunities in front of the goal. We worked as a team to get each one of those goals to make that run to the playoffs

How did it feel to set the school record for career goals?

It was definitely something that was a great experience. It was really cool because the person who had the record is currently the assistant coach, Nikki (Polens). She was there. It was cool. She was super happy for me. It was good sharing that experience with her and the whole team. That was something I’ll definitely remember.

Have you looked into playing in college yet?

Definitely. I haven’t made a decision yet but I’m looking to play college soccer. It has always been one of my goals.

How did you get started in soccer?

When I was younger, I was always around it. I started playing when I was 3. My family was always in soccer. My dad was a coach. My mom was always taking my bother to games and trainings. Being around that from a young age, and then when I was old enough to start with the Riverhounds, I’ve always been with them. It’s always been something with our family.

What is something people might not know about you?

I volunteer a lot, not only throughout the soccer community but different organizations. I help with Top Soccer and help special needs kids and teach them soccer. I also help the little kids with Twin Boro (Soccer). When I was younger, people always helped me learn, so I always want to give back.

Ryan Hanes

Class: Senior

School: Deer Lakes

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Hanes, who was an all-section selection and honorable mention All-WPIAL honoree last season, scored twice Tuesday to help the Lancers beat Highlands, 5-1, and cap the regular season with a 16-2 record. Hanes enters the playoffs with 31 goals on the year. Deer Lakes won the Section 2-2A title with a 13-1 record and was awarded a No. 4 seed in the playoffs. The Lancers host Hopewell on Monday in the first round.

How did the team play in the win over Highlands on Tuesday?

I think we played excellent. We moved the ball well. We had trouble finding the net, but all-around we had a good performance.

What are some things the team is doing well heading into the playoffs?

I think we’re doing well with moving the ball and just chemistry talking to each other and getting on the same boat. Our strikers and attacking mids are finding the net. We had 91 goals going into the playoffs so we’re doing excellent with that. If we hold our shape and play simple, it will be a breeze in the playoffs.

What will it take to win a WPIAL championship?

It takes team bonding. Everybody needs to be together and can’t be off. Everybody needs to be on the same page. Nick Braun is doing amazing in goal. We have two solid center backs in Mason (Metzler) and Nate (Litrun). In the midfield with me, Michael Butler and Jake Orseno, we’re doing excellent with keeping our composure.

How will past experience in the playoffs help this team?

It’s amazing. We have our core seniors that have went through the playoffs. We won the WPIAL championship and went to states (as sophomores). We lost in the first round last year and know we need to do better. Our core seniors know we can make an impact and know we can make a far run.

What is your role on this team?

To keep everybody in line. Everybody needs to have composure on the ball when the team is down, and when I’m down we fall apart. As soon as I get down, the whole team gets down, so just keeping composure and keeping the team up.

What did it take to score 31 goals this season?

My teammates trusting me with the ball knowing I’m going to make a good pass and I’m gonna find the net. We have a strong striker, Petyon (Kushon), a freshman. Me and him have been working well together.

Have you made plans for next fall?

I’m looking at a couple schools but haven’t made a final decision. I plan to play soccer.

How did you get started in soccer?

I started through the Deer Lakes youth program and fell in love with the sport at a young age. I went to Century, and that became Hot Spurs.

What is something people might not know about you?

I’m originally a CDM (center defensive midfielder) in club but play attacking mid in high school. I like CDM better.

Are you planning to dress up for Halloween?

Yeah, I plan on dressing up as Woody from “Toy Story.”

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

