A-K Valley athletes of the week: St. Joseph’s Trinity Lockwood-Morris and Plum’s Connor Moss

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 | 7:03 PM

Plum's Connor Moss is a member of the 2019-20 basketball team. St. Joseph's Trinity Lockwood-Morris is a member of the 2019-20 basketball team.

Trinity Lockwood-Morris

Class: Sophomore

School: St. Joseph

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Lockwood-Morris scored a game-high 21 points to help St. Joseph earn its first win of the season in a 42-39 overtime victory over Propel Andrew Street on Thursday. She also had a team-high 13 points in a 50-34 loss to Ellis School on Friday.

How did it feel to get that first win last week and play a big part in it?

It was good. It was only our second section game, so it was nice to get an early section win. It was intense.

You transferred to St. Joseph from Obama Academy this year. How has the adjustment been?

It’s a lot smaller team in numbers at St. Joe’s than it was at Obama. I’m getting more playing time then I did at Obama. It’s a lot different, but I like it a lot.

Who is your favorite NBA or college team?

I watch the NBA more than college, so I’d say the Lakers. I like LeBron (James), and I also like the Lakers’ colors.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

Whenever the buzzer sounds for warm-ups, I have to make the last shot before we go into our huddle. It’s always been a thing that I’ve done.

What was your favorite gift you received for Christmas?

I got a beta fish, which was pretty cool. His name is Bud.

What’s your favorite TV show?

“The Fosters”

What’s something interesting about you that people might not know?

I’ve run cross country since seventh grade. I like to run, and I run in the summer a lot. St. Joe’s doesn’t have a full cross country team, but I got a jersey and ran a few races representing St. Joe’s.

Connor Moss

Class: Junior

School: Plum

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Moss went 11 for 11 from the free-throw line, including a go-ahead free throw late in the fourth quarter, and scored a game-high 21 points for Plum in a Section 3-5A win Friday at Franklin Regional. He also had a strong weekend at the Shady Side Academy tournament Dec. 27-28, scoring 39 and 35 points in back-to-back games.

What was it like to come through at the free-throw line late in a big section road win?

For the first three quarters, I felt like I played pretty poorly, so I felt I had to help the team in the fourth quarter. It felt very good to help the team by making those free throws in the fourth.

What’s been working for you lately that’s helped you post big scoring totals?

My focus is much better. I’ve been paying much more attention to detail. The coaches have been stressing that in practice.

What’s it been like working with new coach Mark Marino?

Coach is very good. He pushes us very hard in practice and makes sure we’re always ready for games. He’s makes sure we know our matchups for our opponents and every little thing they do offensively and defensively. We’re very prepared when we come into games.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Calculus. My teacher (Mr. Staines) is my favorite teacher of all-time.

Who would win a team-wide game of H-O-R-S-E?

Probably John Murphy.

What NBA player would you like to play one-on-one?

Steph Curry. He’s ridiculous.

Do you have a New Year’s resolution?

To make the playoffs and to try and be a vegetarian for a week.

What’s your favorite TV show?

“Criminal Minds”

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I’ve played (acoustic) guitar for five or six years. I also have a 4.5 GPA.

