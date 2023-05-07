A-K Valley athletes of the week: Valley’s Niko Heakins, Plum’s Taylor Lorish

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 9:16 PM

Submitted by Niko Heakins Valley’s Niko Heakins is a member of the 2023 baseball team. Submitted by Taylor Lorish Plum’s Taylor Lorish is a member of the 2023 softball team. Previous Next

Taylor Lorish

Class: Senior

School: Plum

Sport: Softball

Report card: Lorish hit a grand slam and had five RBIs to help Plum earn a 9-2 win over Fox Chapel in a Section 1-5A game Thursday. Lorish is batting over .450 this season for the Mustangs, who are in third place in the section behind Shaler (10-0) and North Hills (8-2) and will wrap up the regular season with games at Kiski Area on Monday and at Penn Hills on Tuesday.

How did the team play against Fox Chapel on Thursday?

I think the team played amazing. We all hit really well. We also made all the plays in the field, and we overall played really well against them. We had great energy the entire game. That definitely led to the win.

What did it feel like to hit a grand slam?

Oh my God, it was absolutely surreal. That at-bat, I was just thinking I have to drive in my girls for my team. When I hit that ball and heard everyone cheering and seeing all my teammate cheering it was absolutely amazing. I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.

What are the team’s goals for the rest of the season?

Our biggest goal first of all is to win a playoff game and definitely just keep the bond we have and keep playing the way we’ve been playing. We’ve been playing amazing. We want to keep that energy and keep wining, be confident in the playoffs and keep getting better and better so we can get a playoff win. I definitely think we can achieve it.

How did you get started in softball?

I started when I was about 8 years old. I wasn’t the best softball player in the world. I didn’t take it seriously until my freshman year when coach Phil (DiLonardo) told me I should join a travel softball team. I started going and hitting with my dad and taking it a lot more seriously. Without my dad taking me to hit, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I truly thank him for that.

Are you involved in any other activities at Plum?

I’m a cheerleader, and I also was a host for the telethon and a big part of the lip dub. My favorite one was “Toxic” by Britney Spears.

Have you made any plans for the fall?

I’m going to Kent State University to study nursing to become a travel nurse and continue my education to become a nurse emeritus.

What’s your favorite show to stream?

My favorite TV show right now is “Love Island.”

What’s your favorite movie?

“A League of their Own.”

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Definitely grilled cheese or mac and cheese.

What’s your favorite restaurant?

Moe’s.

What’s your dream car to own?

A Tesla.

How many wins will the Pirates have this season?

I’ll say 93.

What is something people might not know about you?

I’m a lifeguard in the summer at Longue Vue. I’m going to work at Edgewood this summer.

Niko Heakins

Class: Freshman

School: Valley

Sport: Baseball

Report card: Heakins doubled and knocked in three runs in helping Valley to a 12-5 win over Derry on Friday afternoon. The Vikings swept past the Trojans after also earning a 7-6 win Thursday and improved to 7-10 overall and 3-7 in Section 3-3A with just two section games remaining against Deer Lakes on Monday and Tuesday. This season, Heakins is batting .364 with a home run and nine RBIs, as well as a 2-0 record with a 2.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in nine appearances on the mound.

How did the team play in the wins over Derry this week?

I think we played really good. We’ve been struggling in section games with our hitting, but we actually started to hit the ball good with people on base and in scoring position.

How did it feel to come through with a key hit Friday?

It was good. The pitcher pitched on Thursday, and I knew his fastball couldn’t get past me and knew his curveball was pretty good. I was waiting on his fastball. He threw me a fastball, and I got on it.

What will it take to beat Deer Lakes this week?

We just have to hit the ball with people on base and come up in clutch situations and be on the ball. Our pitching has been good all year. We just have to keep throwing strikes.

What’s it been like having an impact on the varsity as a freshman?

It’s been good. I knew from a while ago I would have to step up if we were gonna have something this year.

What was the adjustment like going to the varsity level?

The game just moves a lot faster. You just have to stay with it. Always keep your eye on the ball and don’t get lost.

Which position do you like most: pitcher, outfielder or first base?

I pitch a lot. I’m primarily a center fielder, but I pulled my quad at Freeport so I’ve been at first base to lower the stress on my legs. I like center field the most.

What is your best pitch on the mound?

My slider. I get a lot of swing and misses on it.

How did you get started in baseball?

My dad when I was like 5 signed me up for coach pitch, and I fell in love with it ever since.

Are you involved in any other activities at Valley?

I played football last year, but I don’t know if I’ll play again this year yet, and I was on the track team.

What’s your favorite show to stream?

“Rick and Morty.”

What’s the best movie you’ve seen in the past year?

The new “Scream” movie.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Chicken parmesan.

What’s your favorite restaurant?

Around Back in Lower Burrell.

What’s your dream car to own?

A Lamborghini.

How many wins will the Pirates have this season?

Hopefully 90.

What is something people might not know about you?

That I train a lot in the offseason. I’m a hard worker.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Plum, Valley