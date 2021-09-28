A-K Valley boys athlete of the week: Highlands’ Cam Reigard

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | 10:46 AM

Submitted by Michelle Reigard Highlands’ Cam Reigard is a member of the 2021 soccer team.

Cam Reigard

Class: Sophomore

School: Highlands

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Cam Reigard scored twice, including the winning goal, to help Highlands secure its first Section 1-3A win of the year in a 3-2 victory over Armstrong. They were Reigard’s first two goals of the season. He also has one assist.

How did it feel to help the team win its first section game of the season?

It was definitely huge for us because we started off pretty slow. I think it can be a momentum swing for us. Hopefully, it will pick us up and give us some motivation to win some more games.

Highlands had only 11 players for back-to-back games to start the season but earned a split that weekend and played the other game into double overtime. What was that experience like?

Obviously, not having subs is a huge challenge. Just to win that second one felt good, especially considering the circumstances. It was a confidence-booster for us. Being down some guys and still winning gave us hope that we could compete.

How has it been managing your workload with a roster of 15 players this year?

You have to be mentally prepared because you know it’s going to be a challenge out there. We have to practice hard, but we also make sure we recover and are healthy for games because we know it’s going to be rough out there considering that we don’t have a lot of people.

Who has been a big influence in your soccer career?

I’d say my teammate Sam Norris. He’s always been there to help me out with soccer.

What is your favorite professional soccer team?

Liverpool is one of my favorite teams, but it’s also the one I have seen the most on TV.

What is your favorite school subject?

I’d say geometry. It’s challenging, and I like that. It gives me something to work on and strive to get better at to keep my grades up.

What are your hobbies outside of soccer?

I play basketball and baseball. I like to hang out with friends, and I like to go camping.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

