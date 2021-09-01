A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2021 Week 1

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 5:30 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Springdale’s Ricky Martinelli pulls in a catch during 7-on-7 competition in July.

Nonconference

Apollo-Ridge (0-1) at Class 2A No. 2 Avonworth (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Lenzner Stadium, Ohio Township

Last year’s matchup, slated for Owens Field in Apollo, was canceled amidst covid schedule changes. Apollo-Ridge hopes to bounce back from Friday’s season-opening 28-22 home loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. The Vikings rallied back from a 21-0 deficit. Sophomore quarterback Karter Schrock threw for 146 yards and added 118 rush yards and a touchdown in his varsity debut. Junior Nick Curci caught seven passes for 71 yards and also tallied a rushing score … Avonworth, No. 2 in Class 3A behind Central Valley, raced past Summit Academy, 49-14, on Friday. The Antelopes scored 43 points in the first quarter. Ian Syam scored three rushing touchdowns on only four carries. He totaled 48 yards. Avonworth beat Apollo-Ridge, 42-14, en route to the 2019 WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A titles.

Deer Lakes (0-1) at Armstrong (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, David “Red” Ullum Field at Armstrong Stadium, Manor Township

This is the first meeting between Deer Lakes and Armstrong. The Lancers played conference games against Kittanning and Ford City in the final season before the merger (2014) and came up short in both matchups. Deer Lakes hopes to bounce back from last week’s 20-12 loss to rival Springdale. Sophomore quarterback Derek Burk threw for 136 yards and tossed a pair of TDs to Ryan Cochran … Armstrong routed Freeport, 48-14, in Week Zero on the strength of 6-foot-5, 205-pound Division I recruit Cadin Olsen, who threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns. The River Hawks exploded for 34 points in the second quarter. Armstrong last appeared in the WPIAL playoffs in 2018. The River Hawks, 4-4 overall last year, were fifth in the Greater Allegheny Conference with a 3-4 record.

Franklin Regional (1-0) at Kiski Area (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Richard J. Dilts Field, Vandergrift

Franklin Regional opened the season by defeating Plum, 41-12. The Panthers used three offensive scores, a defensive score and two kickoff returns to handle the Mustangs. Franklin Regional safety Caden Smith intercepted three passes, returning one 98 yards for a touchdown, and threw a wide receiver pass 64 yards to Ayden Hudock for a score. Hudock (80 yards) and Zach Bewszka (79) returned kickoffs for scores. … Three players scored as Kiski Area opened the season with a 21-7 victory against Butler. Kiski Area QB Logan Johnson ran for a score (5 yards) and tossed a 49-yard pass to Matthew Hilty for another score. Brock Wilkins also ran for a touchdown.

Freeport (0-1) at Knoch (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Knoch Knights Stadium, Saxonburg

Freeport edged Knoch, 34-31, in 2019, but the Knights prevailed, 26-7, in 2018 … Freeport is hoping to bounce back from last week’s 48-14 home loss to Armstrong. The Yellowjackets defense surrendered 34 points in the second quarter. Freeport scored on offense and special teams with Ben Lane returning a kickoff 94 yards and Garrett King connecting with Jackson Reiser for a 24-yard TD … Knoch wasn’t able to get on the board in a 62-0 loss to defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champion Central Valley. The Knights were limited to 58 yards of total offense (55 rushing). Keegan Fraser led Knoch with eight carries for 50 yards.

Hampton (1-0) at Fox Chapel (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Fox Chapel Stadium, Fox Chapel

Hampton sent a message in Week Zero with a 41-0 rout of Valley. The Talbots running game accounted for 282 yards on 32 attempts with the trio of Christian Liberto, Brock Borgo and Mike Morgano. Hampton added 99 yards through the air. The Talbots snapped a mini two-game losing streak in season openers … Fox Chapel found it tough sledding against Class 5A No. 5 Peters Township. The Foxes were limited to 52 yards of total offense (19 rush, 33 pass). Junior linebacker Jack Visco led the Fox Chapel defense with eight tackles.

Indiana (0-1) at Burrell (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, at Buccaneers Stadium, Lower Burrell

Either the Indians or Bucs will get their first win of the season in the first-ever meeting between the teams. Indiana fell behind Ligonier Valley, 20-0, before mounting a rally with two touchdowns in the fourth. The Rams held on for the 20-14 win. Devin Flint led the way on the ground for the Indians with 24 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. Zach Herrington added a rushing score for Indiana, which collected a total of 228 yards rushing … Burrell will make its season debut on its new turf field that was installed and completed last fall at Buccaneers Stadium. The Bucs hope to get into the win column after last week’s 40-7 loss to former section foe Mt. Pleasant. Burrell avoided the shutout as Caden DiCaprio scored from a yard out in the fourth quarter.

Plum (0-1) at North Hills (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Martorelli Stadium, Ross Township

The Mustangs and Indians meet for the first time since 2015. Plum won that meeting 10-7 en route to a 6-4 overall record and a trip to the WPIAL playoffs. The Mustangs hope to put last Friday’s 41-12 loss to Franklin Regional behind them. Junior Eryck Moore led Plum with 15 carries for 73 yards. Senior Logan Brooks (28-yard run) and freshman Darian Nelson (17-yard interception return) scored touchdowns for the Mustangs … North Hills had no trouble with Mars in a 37-0 Week Zero win. The Indians led 28-0 at halftime. North Hills tallied 310 yards of total offense, including 194 on the ground. Liam Tracey scored twice and tallied 138 yards on 11 carries.

Shady Side Academy (1-0) at Class A No. 4 Springdale (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Springdale

Despite only being 9 miles apart, Shady Side Academy and Springdale are meeting for the first time. The Dynamos check in at No. 4 in the TribHSSN Class A rankings. Friday’s game is the only local matchup where both teams are 1-0 coming out of Week Zero … Shady Side Academy running back Isaiah Grier went over 100 yards on his two TD runs alone in Friday’s 38-12 win over Riverview. One was for 75 yards in the first quarter and the other for 45 yards in the second quarter. The Bulldogs scored defensive touchdowns on fumble and interception returns … Springdale got into the win column with a 20-12 triumph over Deer Lakes. The Dynamos led 20-0 in the third before the Lancers rallied to within a touchdown. Senior Logan Dexter paced Springdale with TD runs of 1 and 20 yards, and he finished with 19 carries for 139 yards and two TDs.

Leechburg (1-0) at Summit Academy (0-1)

12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Steve Sherer Field, Herman

Leechburg scored the second-most points in program history in Week Zero with a 69-16 victory over Jefferson-Morgan. The record of 76 was set just last year against Riverview. Braylan Lovelace was the top rusher in the WPIAL for Week Zero with 229 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas Burke was an efficient 7-of-10 passing for 136 yards and two scores while rushing for 49 yards and a touchdown … Summit Academy surrendered 43 points in the first quarter to Avonworth in a 49-14 Week Zero loss. Summit got touchdowns from Correl Stanback on a 42-yard interception return and a Raquiane Cosby on a 41-yard run. Summit Academy canceled its 2020 season because of covid concerns. John McCloud is back as head coach after a two-year retirement.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

