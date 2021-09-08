A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2021 Week 2

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 4:43 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Austin Duddy practices Aug. 11.

Nonconference

Class 3A No. 2 Avonworth (2-0) at Freeport (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Freeport Area Athletic Stadium, Sarver

Freeport got into the win column Friday and captured the inaugural Pike Trophy with a 28-14 victory over Knoch. The Yellowjackets led 26-0 at halftime and held off a Knights’ second-half rally. Ben Lane led the charge with 103 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. It was his first touchdown of the season … The Antelopes are ranked second in Class 3A, behind only Central Valley. They put up the points the past two weeks, averaging 47.5 in wins over Summit Academy and Apollo-Ridge. Avonworth led Apollo-Ridge 33-0 at halftime last Friday and held the Vikings to 103 yards of total offense. Ian Syam and Luke Hilyard each scored two rushing TDs as the Antelopes racked up 218 yards on the ground.

Burrell (0-2) at Highlands (2-0)

7 p.m Friday, Golden Rams Stadium, Natrona Heights

The teams play for the first time since 2015 when they both were members of the Class AA Allegheny Conference. Highlands won that meeting, 7-3. The Golden Rams also won in 2014 and lead the overall series 4-2 … The Golden Rams defense hasn’t allowed 100 or more yards of rushing or passing in its wins over University Prep and Valley. Highlands also hasn’t punted this season. Luke Bombalski added a rushing touchdown Friday against Valley, giving him five on the season to go along with 267 yards. Daniel Thimons has a team-best 13 tackles through two weeks and is tied with Bombalski with three sacks … The youthful Bucs are hoping to slow down another potent offense this week. Burrell has surrendered an average of 42 points in losses to Mt. Pleasant and Indiana. Caden DiCaprio scored on a 38-yard run Friday against Indiana, giving him both Bucs touchdowns this season.

Fox Chapel (0-2) at Plum (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Mustangs Stadium, Plum

Something has to give as the Foxes and Mustangs hope to shake off tough starts. The teams meet for the first time since the regular-season finale of 2017, a game won by Fox Chapel, 42-14. The teams first met in 1961, and Plum leads the competitive series 13-12-1 … Senior running back Zidane Thomas collected 104 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in last Friday’s 51-13 loss to Hampton. Thomas added 11 tackles in the loss … Plum hopes to avoid an 0-3 start for the first time since 2016. Junior Santino Saccone and sophomore Sean Franzi shared quarterback duties the first two weeks. Freshman Nate Odom collected 41 yards on nine carries and both Plum touchdowns last Friday in its 49-17 setback to North Hills.

Greensburg C.C. (1-1) at Apollo-Ridge (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday at Owens Field, Apollo

After playing Class 5A Upper St. Clair in the opener and falling, 38-0, Greensburg Central Catholic hosted Class 2A Seton La Salle and rebounded with a 17-7 victory. Nate Dlugos threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Joe Blahovec, Ryan Reitler kicked a 30-yard field goal, and Taishaun Jamison scored on a 12-yard run for the Centurions. Nate Dlugos completed 16 of 26 passes for 275 yards. … Apollo-Ridge sank to 0-2 as the Vikings were shut out for the first time since 2012 (24-0 vs. Springdale). The Vikings’ defense allowed Avonworth to use a balanced, run-pass attack to post the win. First-year starting quarterback Karter Schrock was strong in the opener against OLSH. The sophomore threw for 146 yards and ran for 143 and a TD.

Kiski Area (2-0) at Latrobe (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Latrobe

Kiski Area opened the season with two home victories, defeating Butler and Franklin Regional. The Wildcats kicked off the season by whipping Derry. They dropped a Week 1 game, 31-28, at Norwin despite a strong running attack. … The Cavaliers used interception returns for scores by Eddie Coleman (16 yards) and Brayden Dunmore (70 yards) in their 24-14 win against Franklin Regional. Against Norwin, Latrobe’s Drake Clayton rushed for 216 yards and a touchdown, and Kyle Brewer added three touchdowns, giving him six for the season. QB Bobby Fetter injured his left shoulder and will miss a few games.

Knoch (0-2) at Deer Lakes (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Lancers Stadium, West Deer Township

Knoch and Deer Lakes meet for the first time since 2001. The Knights lead the overall series 10-3-1 … The Knights fell behind Freeport 26-0 last Friday before a rally in the second half set the final at 28-14. Keagan Fraser collected a team-best 92 yards rushing, JJ Szebalski caught a 9-yard touchdown from Carson Kosecki, and lineman Nevin Peart recovered a fumble in the end zone for the second Knights score. Knoch is hoping to snap a 10-game losing skid … Deer Lakes comes into the game having lost 14 in a row dating to 2019. The Lancers suffered a 49-6 loss to Armstrong last Friday. Sophomore signal caller Derek Burk threw for 86 yards against a stingy River Hawks defense. Seth Sciubba and Josh Jordan caught five and four passes, respectively, for Deer Lakes.

Valley (0-2) at Shady Side Academy (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Michael J. Farrell Stadium, Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy owns a 8-5 advantage over Valley in the overall series … Last Friday, the Vikings trailed Highlands 14-6 after one quarter before the Golden Rams rattled off 27 unanswered points to score the 41-6 victory. Senior Jeremiah Johnson broke loose on a 62-yard run for Valley’s lone score and its first points of the season after a 41-0 loss to Hampton in Week Zero … The Bulldogs are hoping to bounce back from Friday’s 40-12 loss at Springdale. Max Wickland completed 9-of-19 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown to Isaiah Grier. Joey Bellinotti carried the ball four times for 58 yards. Shady Side defeated Riverview, 38-12, in Week Zero.

Carlynton (0-2) at Riverview (0-1)

Noon Saturday, Riverside Park, Oakmont

Riverview returns to the field after last week’s game with Chartiers-Houston was postponed because of covid issues within the Raiders program. The game is Riverview’s home opener. It fell at Shady Side Academy, 38-12, in Week Zero. Dean Cecere and Anthony Mazur are rushing threats for the Raiders. Cecere had 18 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown against SSA. Riverview is hoping to halt a 12-game losing streak dating to 2019 … Carlynton is hoping to get into the win column after a pair of losses to start the season including last Friday’s 50-0 setback to rival Bishop Canevin. Through two weeks, Shawn Curry leads the rushing attack with 36 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown, while Devonte Dean has completed 16-of-28 passes for 115 yards. His favorite targets have been Jaydin McNight (7-64) and Bryce Rodriquez (4-51).

Springdale (2-0) at Summit Academy (0-2)

12:30 p.m. Saturday, Steve Sherer Field, Herman

This is the first-ever meeting between Springdale and Summit Academy … Springdale is hoping to move to 3-0 for the third consecutive season. The Dynamos started 4-0 both last year and in 2019. Springdale remained unbeaten last Friday with a 40-12 rout of Shady Side Academy. Legend Ausk completed just 3-of-10 passes, but those three completions — to John Utiss, Logan Dexter and Chase Weihrauch — went for touchdowns. Ausk finished with 151 yards. Dexter added 110 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries … Summit Academy is coming off a 43-8 loss to Leechburg last Saturday. Aden Koimene scored the lone touchdown for the Knights with a 7-yard run. Summit quarterback Kylee Davenport rushed for 92 yards and threw for 57.

