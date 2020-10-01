A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for Week 4

Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 3:49 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s Eli Rich pulls in a touchdown pass as Springdale’s John Utiss attempts to cover in the first half last week.

Class 5A northeast

North Hills (1-2, 1-0) at Kiski Area (1-1, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Richard J. Dilts Stadium, Allegheny Township

Cavaliers standout Kenny Blake, hobbled by a sprained ankle early in Saturday’s loss to Penn Hills, returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown before leaving the game. Assistant coach Aaron Albert said Blake’s status is day-to-day. Junior Logan Johnson had 70 rushing yards against Penn Hills and threw a 16-yard TD pass to Calvin Heinle. … North Hills is hoping to bounce back from losses to Moon and Woodland Hills. Robert Dickerson caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown against Woodland Hills. … North Hills won last year’s meeting, 34-7.

Fox Chapel (0-3, 0-1) at Shaler (0-3, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Titan Stadium, Glenshaw

Shaler and Fox Chapel have met in conference play each of the past two seasons with the Titans coming away with a 27-20 victory last year at Fox Chapel. The Titans lead the overall series 28-15. … Shaler has scored the fewest points, on average, in Class 5A through three games (4.7 points). Fox Chapel has scored the third fewest (13.3). … Foxes junior wideouts Lorenzo Jenkins and Khi’Lee Patterson have combined for 25 catches for 257 yards over three games. … Josh Miller is a workhorse in the backfield for Shaler.

Class 4A greater allegheny

Knoch (0-3, 0-3) at Indiana (1-2, 1-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Fifth Street Stadium, Indiana

Junior Gavin McGowan carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards for Knoch in last Friday’s 34-7 loss to Armstrong. … Indiana has tallied 1,001 yards and all 10 of its touchdowns on the ground. Junior Devin Flint has 431 yards and seven touchdowns, including 174 yards and five scores in last Friday’s 56-28 win over Greensburg-Salem. Fellow junior Zach Herrington ran for 248 yards and a touchdown. … The Knights lead the all-time series 9-8.

Class 3A allegheny

Burrell (1-2, 1-1) at 2-North Catholic (3-0, 3-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Mars Athletic Complex, Mars

The Bucs look to rebound from losses to East Allegheny and Apollo-Ridge. Coach Shawn Liotta said his team is battling through injuries. Wideout Ian Durci is out with an ankle injury suffered against Apollo-Ridge. … Caden DiCaprio has 309 rush yards and two scores. A.J. Corrado caught nine passes for 158 yards against Apollo-Ridge. … North Catholic is averaging 47 points over three games, second only to Central Valley (49.0) in Class 3A. Joey Prentice is a dual threat for the Trojans with eight passing TDs and four on the ground.

Valley (1-2, 1-2) at Freeport (2-1, 2-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Freeport Area Athletic Stadium, Sarver

The Vikings and Yellowjackets are back in the same conference after two years apart. Freeport has won three of the past four in the series. … Valley broke into the win column last week with a 34-0 victory over Deer Lakes. The Vikings limited the Lancers to 117 yards of offense. Justin Hooper scored a pair of touchdowns. … In Freeport’s 34-14 win at Derry, Ben Lane ran for three touchdowns, returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score and threw a 48-yard touchdown to Vinnie Clark, who finished with four catches for 112 yards.

Class 2A allegheny

East Allegheny (2-1, 1-1) at Deer Lakes (0-3, 0-3)

7 p.m., Lancers Stadium, West Deer Township

East Allegheny and Deer Lakes meet for the first time since 2013. East Allegheny leads the series 6-3. … The Wildcats suffered their first loss last week, a 34-14 setback to North Catholic. Versatile Wildcats junior QB/WR Michael Smith has thrown for a touchdown and caught two others. … Deer Lakes was limited to 117 yards of offense in Friday’s 34-0 loss to Valley. Lancers senior lineman Paul Sciullo recovered his third fumble and led the way with 10 tackles.

Class A eastern

No. 3 Jeannette (2-1, 2-1) vs. Leechburg (2-1, 1-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, Leechburg

Jeannette has outscored opponents 100-6 the past two weeks. Leechburg lost to Clairton and Springdale after thumping Greensburg Central Catholic in Week 1. … Jeannette freshman QB Brad Birch is 38 of 61 for 554 yards and eight touchdowns. Roberto Smith has scored seven touchdowns. … Leechburg QB Dylan Cook has completed 49 of 77 passes for 656 yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Lovelace has rushed for 268 yards and has 13 catches for 191 yards. He’s scored five touchdowns.

Riverview (0-3, 0-3) at Imani Christian (0-3, 0-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Graham Field, Wilkinsburg

Riverview’s first three opponents, Springdale, Clairton and Jeannette, are a combined 8-1. The Raiders have surrendered the most points (162) among WPIAL teams who have played three games. … Steven Jenkins threw for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Imani in an 18-12 loss to Bishop Canevin in Week 1. The Saints were shut out by Greensburg Central Catholic (26-0) and Jeannette (45-0) the past two weeks. … Imani leads the series 3-1. Riverview earned a 21-20 victory last year.

Springdale (3-0, 3-0) at Greensburg Central Catholic (1-2, 1-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Centurion Stadium, Carbon

Springdale is off to a fast start, moving to 3-0 with a 45-19 win over Leechburg. Logan Dexter ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 113 yards. Demitri Fritch filled in at QB and passed for 216 yards. Starter Legend Ausk did not play for unspecified reasons. … GCC is beginning to slip from the playoff picture. A 14-12 loss to Bishop Canevin dropped the Centurions into a tie for fifth place. Sophomore Amari Mack is out with a thumb injury.

