A-K Valley football players to watch for 2021 Week 1

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 5:31 PM

Kiski Area's Calvin Heinle Leechburg's Braylan Lovelace Freeport's Ben Lane Braylan Lovelace. Leechburg Calvin Heinle, Kiski Area Apollo-Ridge's Karter Schrock returns for the 2021 season.

Calvin Heinle

Kiski Area, Sr., WR/CB

An all-conference selection last year who led the Cavaliers in receptions and receiving yards is back after recovering from a torn meniscus. Coach Sam Albert played Heinle sparingly in Friday’s Week Zero win over Butler, but he expects Heinle to carry a bigger load on both sides of the ball as Kiski Area hosts Franklin Regional.

Ben Lane

Freeport, Jr., RB/WR/DB

Early in the second quarter of Friday’s Week Zero matchup against Armstrong, Ben Lane struck. The junior do-it-all impact player for the Yellowjackets answered the River Hawks’ first score by taking the kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Offensively, he combined for 70 yards in the passing and running games in a losing effort. Lane hopes to again make his mark as Freeport faces rival Knoch on Friday.

Braylan Lovelace

Leechburg, Jr., RB/LB

Lovelace led all WPIAL runners in Week Zero with 229 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-16 drubbing of Jefferson-Morgan. Expect the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder to again be featured prominently as Leechburg hopes to go 2-0 with a Saturday afternoon matchup at Summit Academy.

Karter Schrock

Apollo-Ridge, So., QB/DB

In his varsity starting debut, Schrock showed his arm — 11 of 16 for 146 yards — and his feet — 23 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown — in a 28-22 loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Schrock will attempt to lead the Vikings to an upset win Friday at Avonworth, the No. 2 team in the Triblive HSSN Class 3A rankings.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Freeport, Kiski Area, Leechburg