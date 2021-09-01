A-K Valley football players to watch for 2021 Week 1
By:
Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 5:31 PM
Calvin Heinle
Kiski Area, Sr., WR/CB
An all-conference selection last year who led the Cavaliers in receptions and receiving yards is back after recovering from a torn meniscus. Coach Sam Albert played Heinle sparingly in Friday’s Week Zero win over Butler, but he expects Heinle to carry a bigger load on both sides of the ball as Kiski Area hosts Franklin Regional.
Ben Lane
Freeport, Jr., RB/WR/DB
Early in the second quarter of Friday’s Week Zero matchup against Armstrong, Ben Lane struck. The junior do-it-all impact player for the Yellowjackets answered the River Hawks’ first score by taking the kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Offensively, he combined for 70 yards in the passing and running games in a losing effort. Lane hopes to again make his mark as Freeport faces rival Knoch on Friday.
Braylan Lovelace
Leechburg, Jr., RB/LB
Lovelace led all WPIAL runners in Week Zero with 229 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-16 drubbing of Jefferson-Morgan. Expect the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder to again be featured prominently as Leechburg hopes to go 2-0 with a Saturday afternoon matchup at Summit Academy.
Karter Schrock
Apollo-Ridge, So., QB/DB
In his varsity starting debut, Schrock showed his arm — 11 of 16 for 146 yards — and his feet — 23 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown — in a 28-22 loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Schrock will attempt to lead the Vikings to an upset win Friday at Avonworth, the No. 2 team in the Triblive HSSN Class 3A rankings.
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Freeport, Kiski Area, Leechburg
More Football• Trib 10: Gateway tops 1st power poll of season
• Before picking A-K Valley winners, The Birdie investigates Bishop Sycamore
• Westmoreland County football players to watch for 2021 Week 1
• Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2021 Week 1
• Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Aug. 31, 2021