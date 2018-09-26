A-K Valley football players to watch for Week 5

By: Tribune-Review

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 4:48 PM

Highlands' Noah Gillette Deer Lakes' Jack Hollibaugh Previous Next

Noah Gillette

Highlands, Sr., FB/LB

The Golden Rams put one in the win column for the first time this season with last Friday’s 40-19 rout of Beaver. Gillette’s defensive presence was a big part of the win. The team’s leading tackler with 65, including two sacks and two fumble recoveries, he hopes to make an impact again this week at Ambridge.

Jack Hollibaugh

Deer Lakes, Jr., TE/LB

The Lancers offense has had several key contributors this season, and Hollibaugh rose to the occasion last Friday against Mt. Pleasant with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in a 42-14 rout. Deer Lakes hopes to have all hands on deck Friday for its conference rivalry game with Burrell.

Chase Mullen

Knoch, Sr., QB/CB

Mullen, who moved from wingback to quarterback in the offseason, has delivered with his arm and his feet as the Knights have won two in a row after an 0-3 start. He complemented Matt Goodlin’s five rushing TD’s in last Friday’s rout of Ambridge with a scoring run of his own. The Knights take on winless Montour this week.

Conor Sellinger

Freeport, Sr., RB/LB

The Yellowjackets’ two-way standout has delivered since returning from injury Sept. 14 against Elizabeth Forward. He tallied 19 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns the past two weeks to go along with a combined 20 tackles. Freeport avoided its first 0-4 start since 1994 with last Friday’s rout of Uniontown.

Tags: Deer Lakes, Freeport, Highlands, Knoch