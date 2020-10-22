A-K Valley football players to watch for Week 7

By:

Thursday, October 22, 2020 | 5:56 PM

Submitted Springdale’s Cavin Kindler Submitted Apollo-Ridge’s Dom Reiter Submitted Kiski Area’s Calvin Heinle Submitted Leechburg’s Thomas Burke Previous Next

Thomas Burke

Leechburg, jr., WR/DB

Burke showed his multi-faceted ability last Friday against Riverview as he hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass from senior Dylan Cook in the first half and added a 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He finished with two receptions for 67 yards as the Blue Devils totaled 635 yards of total offense in the record-setting 76-25 victory.

Cavin Kindler

Springdale, sr., RB/LB

As a part of the veteran core that has the Dynamos (5-1, 5-1) in position to grab a WPIAL Class A playoff spot, Kindler continues to produce. Last week against Imani, Kindler carried the ball 11 times for 77 yards and a pair of TDs. He ran for a touchdown and caught four passes for 77 yards against Jeannette two weeks ago. Kindler hopes to have another strong game Friday as Springdale clashes with WPIAL Class A No. 1 Clairton (5-0, 4-0).

Calvin Heinle

Kiski Area, jr., WR/DB

A key cog in the Cavaliers offense, Heinle leads the way with 20 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns. He owns three games of 100 or more receiving yards, including a season bests of six receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Connellsville and six grabs for 111 yards and two scores against North Hills. In last week’s 55-22 win over Shaler, he hauled in four passes for 101 yards and a score.

Dom Reiter

Apollo-Ridge, sr., RB/LB

When the veteran skill-position player on offense and linebacker on defense is on the field, expect the ability for a big play. Reiter can carry the ball and catch it out of the backfield in the Vikings’ balanced offense. He had a season-best six tackles in Apollo-Ridge’s 42-7 win over Shady Side Academy two weeks ago and hopes to be a factor again Friday in an Allegheny Conference game at Steel Valley.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Kiski Area, Leechburg, Springdale