A-K Valley football players to watch for Week 9

Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 4:00 PM

Zach Fields

Plum, sr., WR/DB

The Mustangs defense turned McKeesport over five times in last week’s WPIAL Class 4A first-round win. Fields produced two of those turnovers with a pair of interceptions, giving him three picks on the season. He added seven tackles, increasing his total to 30.

Max Matolcsy

Plum, sr., TE/OLB

If there was a defensive stop made last Friday, Matolcsy was at the heart of it or close by. Plum’s leading tackler with 68 over eight games, the Penn verbal commit posted 14 tackles against McKeesport, including a pair of sacks and an additional tackle for a loss. His recorded a season-best 17 stops in a 20-7 victory over Hampton on Oct. 9.

Klay Fitzroy

Apollo-Ridge, sr., WR/DB

The 6-foot-4, 200 pounder continues to be a big target in the Vikings offense, which is averaging 46.5 points through six games. Fitzroy caught nine passes for 87 yards in last Friday’s WPIAL Class 2A first-round victory over Washington. For the season, he has 35 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns. He is tied for 10th in receptions and is ninth in receiving yards over all four WPIAL classifications.

Keighton Reese

Apollo-Ridge, sr., WR/DB

The dual threat has scored eight touchdowns — four rushing and four receiving — on the season. His 48 points are second on the team to fellow senior Logan Harmon’s 96 (16 rush TDs). On defense, Reese tallied a team-best five tackles and recovered a fumble against the Prexies, which led to one of three first-quarter touchdowns and a 21-0 lead.

