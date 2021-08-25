A-K Valley football players to watch for Week Zero 2021

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 | 4:02 PM

Derek Burk

Deer Lakes, So., QB/DB

Burk and the Lancers took their lumps in 2020 with a winless record. But things are looking up for the team, and Burk expects to help lead the charge. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback and defensive back threw for 537 yards and three scores in his first taste of varsity action.

Carson Kosecki

Knoch, Jr., QB/RB/CB

As the Knights transition to the Wing-T this season, Kosecki adds another wrinkle to the weaponry at head coach Brandon Mowry’s disposal. He also is expected to make an impact in the secondary. Kosecki earned playing time last season at North Catholic and helped the Trojans go 8-1 and reach the WPIAL semifinals.

Eryck Moore

Plum, Jr., RB/DB

Last year, Moore was a major cog in the Plum football machine which went 8-1 and fell just short of toppling Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals. The owner of considerable Division I interest, Moore had a breakout year in 2020 with 862 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 108 carries over nine games.

Brock Wilkins

Kiski Area, Sr., RB/ILB

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound bruiser enters his fourth year as a starter, and he is expected to deliver hits on both sides of the ball for the Cavaliers. In five games last year, Wilkins carried the ball 50 times for 282 yards and seven touchdowns and added nine catches for 83 yards and a score. Defensively, he made 38 tackles and recorded a pair of sacks.

