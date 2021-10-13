A-K Valley football players to watch in 2021 Week 7

By:

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 5:40 PM

Submitted by John Skiba Apollo-Ridge’s Angelo Cicco is a member of the 2021 football team. Submitted by Tom Loughran Fox Chapel’s Khi’Lee Patterson is a member of the 2021 football team. Michael Love | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Ethan Roberts is a member of the 2021 football team. Submitted by Seth Napierkowski Springdale’s Chris Savko is a member of the 2021 football team. Previous Next

Angelo Cicco

Apollo-Ridge, Sr., RB/WR/DB/KR

The Vikings varsity veteran does a little bit of everything for his team. He has 176 combined rushing and receiving yards through six games, and has made 20 tackles on defense. A primary kickoff returner, Cicco has brought back 17 for 306 yards, an average of 18 yards per return with a long of 35. He’s also returned two punts for 17 yards.

Khi’Lee Patterson

Fox Chapel, sr., WR/DB

A member of a talented corps of Foxes receivers, Patterson last week made a major impact for his team. He finished with 136 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions as Fox Chapel defeated Kiski Area to move to 2-0 in Northeast Conference play. For the season, Patterson has 16 catches for 338 yards (21.1 average) and three scores.

Ethan Roberts

Highlands, Sr., OL/DL

The Golden Rams boast several key playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, and Roberts has made a name for himself in the trenches. He owns 31 tackles, tied for fourth on the team, and he is tied for the team lead with five sacks. Roberts hopes to create havoc this week as the Golden Rams attempt to snap a three-game losing skid at home against Armstrong.

Chris Savko

Springdale, Sr., RB/DB

Savko, filling in for an injured Logan Dexter, carried the ball 16 times for 94 yards in a Sept. 24 loss to Leechburg. With his team hoping to halt a three-game losing streak, Savko again came up big last Friday against Jeannette, with 158 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries as the Dynamos won 20-9. Savko hopes to do his part again Friday as Springdale visits Imani Christian.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Fox Chapel, Highlands, Springdale