A-K Valley football players to watch in 2021 Week 8

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 6:42 PM

Garrett King

Freeport, Sr., RB/QB/DB

Back in the lineup after missing all of last season, King has taken advantage of his opportunity with strong play for the surging Yellowjackets. He owns 39 tackles, a sack and an interception for the Freeport defense, while he has proven to be a threat in the run and pass games.

Logan Kline

Leechburg, Jr., WR/S

Kline has increased his stock in a potent Blue Devils passing game. He was on the receiving end of a flea-flicker touchdown on the first play against Springdale, and he is a receiver defenses have to keep an eye on at all times. Last Saturday against Riverview, he put his speed on display with a 46-yard punt return for a score.

Colin Kwiatkowski

Fox Chapel, Sr., WR/LB

The Foxes passing game was limited last week against Penn Hills, but Kwiatkowski and the rest of the receivers hope to bounce back this week at North Hills. The 6-foot-5 veteran pass catcher owns 321 receiving yards and a team-best five touchdowns.

Sa’Mo Pitts

Plum, Sr., WR/DB

The 6-foot-4 receiving target has shown his worth in his second season in a Plum uniform after transferring from Clairton. Pitts scored a touchdown in four of his past five games and owns 15 catches this season for 350 yards (23.3 average).

