A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 1

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 5:15 PM

Luke Bombalski

Highlands, jr., RB/LB

Bombalski broke out last year as a bruising runner for the Golden Rams, and last Friday, he picked up where he left off with 23 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns in Highlands’ 34-12 victory over University Prep. Bombalski also recorded five tackles, including a pair of sacks, as the Golden Rams defense tallied seven sacks overall.

Zach Clark

Freeport, sr., HB/DB/LB

The veteran Yellowjackets two-way standout was filled with emotion and adrenaline as he took the field last Friday against Indiana adorned in the No. 22 jersey of his stepbrother, senior Jacksen Reiser, who was lost to the season with an ACL injury in a scrimmage against Slippery Rock. Clark scored two touchdowns, one on a reception and the other on a blocked punt, as Freeport topped Indiana, 28-8.

Landon Johnson

Riverview, jr., RB/FS

Johnson was a key part of the Raiders running game last year with 70 carries, and he returned this season hoping to increase his stock in the Riverview offense. In Saturday’s 29-15 loss to Beth-Center, Johnson carried the ball 11 times, and he totaled 81 yards — an average of 7.4 yards — and scored a touchdown. He will attempt to make an impact Friday as the Raiders take on Carlynton.

Karter Schrock

Apollo-Ridge, jr., QB/S

Schrock made quite the impact in the first game of his second season as Apollo-Ridge’s quarterback. In Friday’s 34-28 victory over rival Leechburg, he carried the ball 12 times for 149 yards and was an efficient 7 of 9 for 155 yards and touchdown strikes of 55 and 30 yards to Jake Mull. Defensively, Schrock made six tackles and recovered a fumble early that set up the Vikings’ first score.

