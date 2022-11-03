A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 10

By:

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 5:48 PM

Nick Cristillo

Deer Lakes, sr., TE/LB

If there is a play to be made on defense, Cristillo is up for the challenge. The linebacker owns 101 tackles through 10 games and posted a trio of interceptions — one each in wins over Knoch and Southmoreland and a third in the loss to Shady Side Academy. He also has recovered two fumbles to snuff out opposing drives. He will be a key factor for a Lancers defense tasked this week with stopping a potent Beaver offensive attack.

Michael Fryer

Apollo-Ridge, sr., RB/LB

While the focus of the rushing attack for the Vikings centers on senior Nick Curci, opposing defenses can’t overlook fellow senior Michael Fryer. He is second on the team in rushing with 237 yards on 48 carries. He also owns nine receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. Fryer also is one of the defensive leaders in tackles with 64. He recorded seven last Friday in Apollo-Ridge’s 28-14 win over Burrell, which clinched a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

Tyler Maglisco

Burrell, jr. RB/DB

While he hasn’t collected as many carries or yards as some of his running teammates, Maglisco has been ready to go when called upon. With injuries to key players against Apollo-Ridge last Friday, he saw his busiest work of the season. He scored both Burrell touchdowns against the Vikings with a 6-yard run and a 33-yard reception from quarterback Chase Fenner. He also got the chance to throw a pass. Maglisco finished the game with three catches for 51 yards.

Owen McDermott

Leechburg, sr., WR/CB

A veteran presence on both sides of the ball, McDermott helped the Blue Devils post four shutouts this season, and he is one of several strong options for sophomore quarterback Jayden Floyd in the passing game along with fellow seniors Logan Kline and Tyler Foley. McDermott also was an all-star on the Leechburg boys soccer team, and he plays basketball and baseball in a Blue Devils uniform.

