A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 4

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 7:58 PM

Gavin Croney

Freeport, sr., QB/DB

The first-year starter at QB has shown his ability to both run and pass for the Yellowjackets (3-1). He has thrown for 267 yards and five touchdowns and also has carried 27 times for 132 yards and two scores. He will attempt to lead Freeport to victory in a bounce-back game against Mt. Pleasant.

Gage Johnston

Apollo-Ridge, sr., QB/TE/SS

Johnston has had his offensive duties shifted the past couple of games after a leg injury to starting QB Karter Schrock. Johnston completed 7 of 14 passes for 98 yards in last week’s loss to Ligonier Valley. He will be back in the spotlight at Derry as Apollo-Ridge attempts to get back in the win column after consecutive setbacks.

Daniel Long

Highlands, sr., DE

At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Long has been a difference-maker along the defensive line for the undefeated Golden Rams. He recorded two sacks in last week’s statement win over North Catholic. He has four sacks, 19 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception on the season. He hopes to again be a factor Friday in a Greater Allegheny Conference game at Indiana.

Kaden Thomas

Plum, sr., WR/LB

The 6-foot, 190-pound multi-year starter again is among the top tacklers for the Mustangs. He has 27 through four games. In last Friday’s 42-13 victory over Norwin, Thomas recorded 21/2 sacks among his six total tackles, giving him 51/2 sacks for the season. Offensively, he caught four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

